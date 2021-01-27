Log in
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
Iconix Brand : Umbro Launches Youth Sports Equipment at Walmart

01/27/2021 | 04:32pm EST
New York, NY, October 8, 2020- Umbro, the iconic British soccer brand, announces a new collection of bespoke authentic equipment available at Walmart.

The Equipment collection has been designed for Walmart with the everyday active family in mind and a strong focus on youth between 2 and 7 years of age. Spanning across balls, shin guards and gloves (as well as a number of accessories such as ball pumps, goal nets, etc.), the assortment is a modern and authentic take on iconic Umbro styles from the 90s, such as the Ceramica ball. Products are available at price points ranging from $10 to $50 and are suited to various technical levels such as recreational, training and game.

'Umbro products are known for their quality and appeal to soccer enthusiasts. We're excited to begin offering Umbro equipment to our customers in our efforts to expand our sporting goods assortment with new brands and exciting items,' Karen Stuckey, Senior Vice President of Private Brands, General Merchandise at Walmart, said.

'Umbro is an authentic Soccer brand with an unrivalled pedigree in the sport for almost one hundred years and the perfect partner for Walmart. Soccer continues to be a fast-growing sport in the U.S. and for us this partnership presents an exciting opportunity to give youth access to our products on a large scale and with a trusted partner', says Bob Galvin, President/CEO Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Products are available now as part of a year-round offering and can be found in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

About Umbro
Wherever there is Football, there is Umbro - since 1924. We provide apparel, footwear and equipment for all players and fans of the game - and also for those inspired by the vibrant culture surrounding Football. We have partnered up with exciting designers to deliver unique collaborations celebrating the DNA of our brand - these include Christopher Raeburn, Henry Holland, SweetSKTBS, Patta, Vetements and Off White.

Around the world we sponsor more than 120 clubs including teams such as West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC (English Premier League); FC Schalke 04, Werder Bremen (German Bundesliga); SM Caen, Stade de Reims (French Ligue 1); Heart of Midlothian (Scottish Premiership); Al Ahly SC (Egypt); RCD Mallorca (Spanish La Liga); Newell's Old Boys, Argentinos Juniors, Atletico Tucuman (Argentinean Primera Division); Santos, Grêmio, Fluminense and Chapecoense (Brazilian Série A); Independiente Santa Fe (Colombian Primera A); Nacional (Uruguayan Primera División); Herediano (Costa Rican Liga FPD); FC Tokyo and Gamba Osaka (Japanese J1) and Seongnam FC (South Korea) as well as national teams from Jamaica, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Disclaimer

Iconix Brand Group Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 21:31:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
