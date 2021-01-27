Log in
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
Iconix Brand : Waverly Debuts its First Peel and Stick Wallpaper Collection with RoomMates Decor

01/27/2021 | 04:32pm EST
The collection features Waverly's fun and fresh prints available on RoomMates' time-tested peel and stick technology.

RoomMates Decor, a division of York Wallcoverings, the oldest and largest wallpaper manufacturer in North America, has partnered with heritage design brand Waverly to debut a distinctively unique Peel and Stick wallpaper program.

This collaboration marries the mix and match spirit of Waverly with the superior technology of RoomMates Peel & Stick wallpapers. Waverly, the design authority since 1923, is one of the most recognized names in home furnishings. The brand has offered signature wallpaper designs for decades; however, this marks its first-ever foray into the peel and stick category, which has been overwhelmingly embraced by U.S. homeowners and renters alike.

'As a brand with close to a century of legacy in the design space, our partnership with York Wallcoverings has been a natural fit over the years. This new launch, reflects the creativity, innovation and market leadership that drives both of our companies,' says Bob Galvin, President/CEO if Iconix Brand Group Inc.

'Our RoomMates division was launched in 2006 to offer fast, easy and non-committal decorating solutions to a budget-conscious consumer who is increasingly pressed for time yet possesses a discriminative eye for great design at great value. We are thrilled to bring Waverly, a brand with well-known designs that are synonymous with American decor, to the peel and stick category for the first time, offering a collection that is both modern and timeless,' says Pierre-Jean Delaye, President of RoomMates.

Waverly's fun and fresh prints will be entirely manufactured in the U.S.A. The designs are printed on RoomMates'time-tested and unmatched peel and stick technology, which is engineered specifically for walls. This innovative material was created with the consumer in mind, offering ease of installation and a quick, no-mess removal, even on painted walls. Pricing starts at $34.99 per roll.

The collection is available exclusively on Walmart.com and RoomMatesDecor.com through the end of the year.

Disclaimer

Iconix Brand Group Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 21:31:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 149 M - -
Net income 2019 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2019 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 21,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert C. Galvin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
F. Peter Cuneo Chairman
John T. McClain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Drew Cohen Lead Independent Director
James A. Marcum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.29.37%21
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.57%311 002
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.02%43 085
VF CORPORATION-0.70%33 201
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-3.85%16 078
MONCLER S.P.A.-3.97%14 803
