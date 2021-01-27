Iconix Brand : Waverly Debuts its First Peel and Stick Wallpaper Collection with RoomMates Decor

The collection features Waverly's fun and fresh prints available on RoomMates' time-tested peel and stick technology.
RoomMates Decor, a division of York Wallcoverings, the oldest and largest wallpaper manufacturer in North America, has partnered with heritage design brand Waverly to debut a distinctively unique Peel and Stick wallpaper program.
This collaboration marries the mix and match spirit of Waverly with the superior technology of RoomMates Peel & Stick wallpapers. Waverly, the design authority since 1923, is one of the most recognized names in home furnishings. The brand has offered signature wallpaper designs for decades; however, this marks its first-ever foray into the peel and stick category, which has been overwhelmingly embraced by U.S. homeowners and renters alike.
'As a brand with close to a century of legacy in the design space, our partnership with York Wallcoverings has been a natural fit over the years. This new launch, reflects the creativity, innovation and market leadership that drives both of our companies,' says Bob Galvin, President/CEO if Iconix Brand Group Inc.
'Our RoomMates division was launched in 2006 to offer fast, easy and non-committal decorating solutions to a budget-conscious consumer who is increasingly pressed for time yet possesses a discriminative eye for great design at great value. We are thrilled to bring Waverly, a brand with well-known designs that are synonymous with American decor, to the peel and stick category for the first time, offering a collection that is both modern and timeless,' says Pierre-Jean Delaye, President of RoomMates.
Waverly's fun and fresh prints will be entirely manufactured in the U.S.A. The designs are printed on RoomMates'time-tested and unmatched peel and stick technology, which is engineered specifically for walls. This innovative material was created with the consumer in mind, offering ease of installation and a quick, no-mess removal, even on painted walls. Pricing starts at $34.99 per roll.
The collection is available exclusively on Walmart.com and RoomMatesDecor.com through the end of the year.
