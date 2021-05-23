Log in
    ICON   US4510553054

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
Iconix Brand : In Memory of Simon Bamber

05/23/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Iconix is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our dear colleague, partner and friend Simon Bamber. Simon was part of the Umbro family for over 10 years and was key in the development of the brand in the U.K., Germany and beyond. His passion was unequalled and he will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on through his wife Elizabeth and daughter Ginny who we send our condolences to at this very difficult time.

Disclaimer

Iconix Brand Group Inc. published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 109 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 25,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,07x
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 75,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert C. Galvin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. McClain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
F. Peter Cuneo Chairman
Drew Cohen Lead Independent Director
James A. Marcum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.41.27%26
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.63%387 886
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.01%40 820
V.F. CORPORATION-9.57%30 262
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED24.02%21 100
MONCLER S.P.A.6.86%17 507