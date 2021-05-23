Iconix Brand : In Memory of Simon Bamber

Iconix is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our dear colleague, partner and friend Simon Bamber. Simon was part of the Umbro family for over 10 years and was key in the development of the brand in the U.K., Germany and beyond. His passion was unequalled and he will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on through his wife Elizabeth and daughter Ginny who we send our condolences to at this very difficult time.

