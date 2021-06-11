Log in
    ICON   US4510553054

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.

(ICON)
Iconix Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ICON

06/11/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) to an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC for $3.15 per share in cash is fair to Iconix Brand shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Iconix Brand shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Iconix Brand and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Iconix Brand shareholders; (2) determine whether the acquiror is underpaying for Iconix Brand; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Iconix Brand shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Iconix Brand shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Iconix Brand shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 109 M - -
Net income 2020 -7,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,5 M 35,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,07x
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 75,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert C. Galvin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. McClain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
F. Peter Cuneo Chairman
Drew Cohen Lead Independent Director
James A. Marcum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC.94.44%35
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.73%403 227
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.24%42 925
V.F. CORPORATION-8.03%30 804
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED38.93%23 220
MONCLER S.P.A.13.28%18 528