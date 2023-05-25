Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ICoreConnect Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICCT   US44934J1079

ICORECONNECT INC.

(ICCT)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:05:56 2023-05-25 pm EDT
0.1620 USD   +20.00%
05:51pIcoreconnect : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pIcoreconnect Inc. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Icoreconnect : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICoreConnect : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K

05/25/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
icct_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT

TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 18, 2023

iCoreConnect Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Nevada

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

000-52765

13-4182867

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

529 Crown Point Road, Suite 250OcoeeFL

34761

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

888-810-7706

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

________________________________________________

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Report.

On May 18, 2023, iCoreConnect, Inc.'s (the "Company") management and the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee"), after discussion with Company legal advisors, concluded that it is appropriate to restate the Company's previously issued: (i) audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, which were included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, originally filed with the SEC on April 18, 2022 and March 23, 2023, respectively, and (ii) unaudited financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, which were included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, originally filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, May 12, 2022, August 12, 2022, and November 14, 2022, respectively (the "Impacted Filings"). Considering such restatements, the Company concluded that the financial statements included in the Impacted Filings should no longer be relied upon. Similarly, any previously furnished or filed reports, related earnings releases, investor presentations or similar communications of the Company describing the Company's financial results included in the Impacted Filings should no longer be relied upon.

The restatements are related to the accounting treatment of certain warrants issued by the Company in 2021 with provisions (the "down round provisions") that required the lowering of the exercise price of the warrant and a proportionate increase in the number of shares underlying the warrants upon the issuance of new securities at a price per shares that is lower than the exercise price of the original warrant. The Company did not properly account for such down round provisions when the criteria for revaluation was met. The down round provisions require the Company to record a non-cash charge for the incremental fair value of the additional shares to be issued upon the occurrence of the triggering event.

Management has previously concluded that a deficiency in internal control over financial reporting existed relating to the accounting treatment for complex financial instruments and that the failure to properly account for such instruments constitute a material weakness as defined in the SEC regulations. As a result of the errors described above, and the need to restate previous filings, management has further identified deficiencies within its corporate governance practices, as the Company did not have the necessary controls in place to understand the impact on equity holders and monitor the issuance of instruments with down round features.

The Company intends to file restated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 on Form 10-K/A and to file restated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 on Form 10-Q/A.

The Company's management and the Audit Committee have discussed the matters disclosed in this Item 4.02 with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Marcum LLP.

On May 23, 2023 the Company entered into agreements with the holders of the above mentioned warrants, which eliminated the holders rights to receive any shares (since inception of the original agreement) as a result of the down round provisions. The impact of the down round provision will continue to be reflected in our financial statements through the date of the modification. Thereafter, total potentially dilutive securities disclosed in the financial statements will reflect the reduced number of shares, as a result of the modification.

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

iCORECONNECT INC.

(Registrant)

Dated: May 25, 2023

By:

/s/ Robert McDermott

Robert McDermott

President and Chief Executive Officer

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Icoreconnect Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:49:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ICORECONNECT INC.
05:51pIcoreconnect : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Report - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pIcoreconnect Inc. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-..
AQ
05/19Icoreconnect : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/20ICoreConnect Now Offers Newly Endorsed iCoreHIPAA and iCoreExchange to Pennsylvania Den..
AQ
04/14Icoreconnect Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14ICoreConnectInc. Announces Resignation of Paul Jackson from the Board of Directors and ..
CI
03/23ICoreConnect Inc. Delivers Strong Financial Results in 2022 With 60% Revenue Growth
AQ
03/23ICoreConnect Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/23ICORECONNECT INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/23ICoreConnect Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,99 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,08 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 26,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart ICORECONNECT INC.
Duration : Period :
iCoreConnect Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert P. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Archit Shah Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Fidanza Director-Software Implementation
Muralidar Chakravarthi Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey W. Stellinga Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICORECONNECT INC.51.69%27
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-26.15%88 229
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.10.39%72 871
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY25.48%26 095
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-8.41%19 108
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-15.60%14 790
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer