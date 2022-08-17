Log in
    ICCT   US44934J1079

ICORECONNECT INC.

(ICCT)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:17 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.0858 USD   -14.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCoreConnect : 2021 Annual Report

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
OTCQB Certification

I, Archit Shah, CFOof iCoreConnect Inc.("the Company"), certify that:

  1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):
    []Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act
    []Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)
    []Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act
    []Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator []Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.
    []Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines
    []Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)
    []Other (describe)
  2. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  3. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Nevada in which the Company is organized or does business.
  4. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

ICCT

The data in this chart is as of:

04/15/2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

610,000,000

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

172,219,008

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

119,156,180

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

0

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

53,062,828

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

30.8%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

420

  • Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.
    2 Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.
    3 Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

5. Convertible Debt:

The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

[]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Principal

Outstandin

Maturity

Conversion

# Shares

# of

Name of

Affiliate

Reason

Note

Amount at

g Balance

Date

Terms (e.g.,

Converted

Potential

Noteholder

for

Issuance

Issuance

($)4

pricing

to Date

Shares to be

(entities must

Issuance

($)

mechanism for

Issued Upon

have

(e.g.,

determining

Conversion5

individual

Loan,

conversion of

with voting /

Services,

instrument to

investment

etc.)

shares)

control

disclosed).6

04/192021

350,000

391,540

04/19/2022

Anytime for

0

3,915,397

LGH

Non-

Loan

any and all

Investments,

Affliliate

Service

amounts

LLC; Lucas

outstanding at

Hoppel

the option of

the holder at

$0.10 per

share

04/19/202

150,000

167,803

04/19/2022

Anytime for

0

1,678,027

Lucas

Non-

Loan

1

any and all

Ventures,

Affliliate

Service

amounts

LLC; Lucas

outstanding at

Hoppel

the option of

the holder at

$0.10 per

share

04/22/202

500,000

558,849

04/22/2022

Anytime for

0

5,588,493

Tysadco

Non-

Loan

1

any and all

Partners,

Affliliate

Service

amounts

LLC; Robert

outstanding at

Delvecchio

the option of

the holder at

$0.10 per

share

04/25/202

250,000

241,395

04/25/2022

Anytime for

350,000

2,413,950

Jefferson

Non-

Loan

1

any and all

Street

Affliliate

Service

amounts

Capital, LLC;

outstanding at

the option of

  • The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.
  • The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.
    6 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

the holder at

Brian

$0.10 per

Goldberg

share

04/28/202

250,000

147,315

04/28/2022

Anytime for

1,250,000

1,473,150

FirstFire

Non-

Loan

1

any and all

Global

Affliliate

Service

amounts

Opportunity

outstanding at

Fund, LLC;

the option of

Eli Fireman

the holder at

$0.10 per

share

05/12/202

250,000

247,446

05/12/2022

Anytime for

288,463

2,474,455

GS Capital

Non-

Loan

2

any and all

Partners,

Affliliate

Service

amounts

LLC; Gabe

outstanding at

Sayegh

the option of

the holder at

$0.10 per

share

Total

Outstanding

1,754,347

Total Shares:

1,888,463

17,543,472

Balance:

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

Archit Shah, CFO

Philip J. Snyderburn of Snyderburn, Rishoi & Swann, LLP

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

7. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".

Third Party

Address

Primary Contact

Services

All Penny Stocks

76 Meadowlark Blvd

Peter Szafranksi

Stock coverage and reports

Wasaga Beach, ON

L9Z 0B5 Canada

CG Capital

309 E. Paces Ferry Rd NE

Rich Cockrell

New releases, stock

Suite 400

coverage and reports

Atlanta, GA 30305

8. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name (First, Last)

City and State

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class of

(and Country if outside US)

(list common, preferred, warrants

Shares Owned

and options separately)

Robert McDermott

Windermere, FL

CS: 16,226,769 ; O 18,700,000

17.6%

Robert DeSanti

Windermere, FL

CS: 11,761,149

5.9%

Jeffrey Stellinga

Windermere, FL

CS: 8,833,845; O 2,000,000

5.5%

Jerry Smith

Scottsdale, AZ

CS 8,360,773

4.2%

David Fidanza

Windermere, FL

CS: 1,266,662 ; O 3,300,000

2.3%

Murali Chkravarthi

Windermere, FL

CS: 740,753; O 3,300,000

2.0%

John Schneller

Bedford, NH

CS: 3,526,388

1.8%

Archit Shah

Orlando, FL

O: 2,880,000

1.4%

Paul Jackson

Boston, MA

CS: 800,000

0.4%

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

CS = Common Stock; O = Options

9. Certification: Date: 04/15/2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Archit Shah

Title: CFO

Signature: /s/ Archit Shah

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

Disclaimer

Icoreconnect Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
