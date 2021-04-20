Log in
iCoreConnect Announces 109% Revenue Growth in 2020

04/20/2021 | 11:17am EDT
Windermere, FL, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, announced filing its Form 10-K for the 2020 fiscal year. In the April 15, 2021 filing, the company reported revenues for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $2.1 million and $0.6 million, up approximately 109% and 202% respectively from the prior year period. 

President and CEO Robert McDermott shared, “We continued increasing our organic revenue growth trends due to a tremendous uptake in new SaaS offerings, expanding our current platform to 13 cloud-based products, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”  The second factor in the company’s organic growth can be attributed to new state association agreements. “We have more than 40 agreements with state dental and medical associations,” continued McDermott. “These association relationships provide access to thousands of doctors and opportunities to develop new software to meet the needs of the market.”

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs.  iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Contact:

Cile Spelce

Chief Marketing Officer

iCoreConnect

cspelce@icoreconnect.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,12 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,49 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 55,2x
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 34,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert P. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & CAO
Hal Goetsch Chief Financial Officer
J. D. Smith Chairman
David Fidanza Chief Information Officer
Muralidar Chakravarthi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
