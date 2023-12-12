By Ian Walker

AstraZeneca said it would buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Icosavax for up to $1.1 billion in a deal that expands its vaccines and immune therapies late-stage pipeline.

The pharmaceutical giant is offering $15 for each Icosavax share held, a 43% premium to its closing market price of $10.49 on Monday.

An extra $5.00 a share in cash could be paid depending upon certain regulatory and sales milestones being met.

