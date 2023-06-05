Advanced search
2023-06-05
PU
MT
MT
Icosavax : Corporate Overview

06/05/2023
The world needs better vaccines.

We're striving to create them.

CORPORATE OVERVIEW | JUNE 2023

Forward looking statements

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the company's goal to progress its preclinical and clinical programs, the timing of company milestone achievement, the company's cash balance and the company's expectations regarding the prophylactic and commercial potential of its vaccine candidates and its platform technology. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this presentation due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business, including, without limitation: the early stage of the company's development efforts; the company's novel and unproven technology and the uncertainties associated with the development of the company's novel candidates; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, and completion of, and receipt of data from, clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risk that results of a clinical trial at a particular time point may not predict final results and that an outcome may materially change as follow-up of subjects continues and following more comprehensive reviews of the data; difficulties in developing an hMPV challenge model and the risk that the planned challenge study may produce negative or inconclusive results based on such model or otherwise; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate immunogenicity or efficacy of the company's vaccine candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval or commercialization as monovalent or combination vaccines; the possibility of disappointing results in clinical trials despite promising results in earlier preclinical research or clinical trials; the company's dependence on third parties in manufacturing, research, and clinical testing; competing approaches limiting the commercial value of the company's vaccine candidates and the company's VLP platform technology; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the risk that recent regulatory approval of third party RSV vaccines may make conducting clinical trials more difficult and costly and otherwise adversely affect the company's ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval of and commercialize its vaccine candidates; the company's ability to fund its operating plans with its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments and ability to raise additional capital; and other risks described in the company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

2

What if a SINGLE VACCINE could protect you from multiple viral respiratory infections?

AND LAST BEYOND A SINGLE SEASON

AND COVER EMERGING VARIANTS

AND LIMIT UNWANTED SIDE EFFECTS

RSV

hMPV

Flu COVID-19

3

Especially in the MORE VULNERABLE OLDER ADULT POPULATION

WANING IMMUNITY WITH TIME

CREATES RISK FOR INFECTION AND HOSPITALIZATION

R I S K

Maternal

Infant

Older adult

immunization

immunization

immunization

PROTECTING THE WORLD'S >600 MILLION* OLDER ADULTS

CAN HELP THEM ACHIEVE THEIR FULL LIFESPAN

* Aged 65+.

Adapted from B. Graham, NIH, ResViNet 2017 presentation.

NIH News Releases 28 Mar 2016, World's older population grows dramatically

4

We're aiming to do just that-with a new approach focused on VIRUS-LIKE PARTICLES (VLPs)

From technology born out of a collaboration between the Gates Foundation

and the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design,

Icosavax emerged with a vision to create better vaccines

Our vaccines are

intentionally designed

TO EMPOWER BETTER

to mimic the structure

IMMUNE RESPONSE

of viruses

5

Disclaimer

Icosavax Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 20:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
