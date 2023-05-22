Advanced search
    ICVX   US45114M1099

ICOSAVAX, INC.

(ICVX)
05:54p 2023-05-22
7.870 USD   -3.55%
05:54pIcosavax Announces $67.8 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
AQ
05:38pIcosavax Announces Positive Topline Interim Phase 1 Results for Bivalent VLP Vaccine Candidate IVX-A12 Against RSV and hMPV in Older Adults
AQ
05:30pIcosavax : IVX A12 Phase 1 Topline Data
PU
Icosavax : IVX A12 Phase 1 Topline Data

05/22/2023
The world needs better vaccines.

We're striving to create them.

IVX-A12 Phase 1 Topline Interim Data | MAY 22, 2023

Forward looking statements

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the company's expectation regarding the opportunities for, and the prophylactic and commercial potential of, its vaccine candidates and technology platform; and the company's planned development activities, including clinical trials and data readouts, and the timing thereof. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this presentation due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business, including, without limitation: the early stage of the company's development efforts; the risk that results of a clinical trial at a particular time point may not predict final results and that an outcome may materially change as follow-up of subjects continues and following more comprehensive reviews of the data; the company's approach to the development of vaccine candidates, including its development of a combination bivalent RSV/hMPV VLP vaccine candidate, which is a novel and unproven approach; potential delays in the development process including without limitation in the commencement, enrollment, conduct of, and receipt of data from, clinical trials; difficulties in developing an hMPV challenge model and the risk that the planned challenge study may produce negative or inconclusive results based on such model or otherwise; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate immunogenicity or efficacy of the company's vaccine candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; the company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and clinical testing; the risk that recent and expected regulatory approval of third party RSV vaccines may make conducting clinical trials more difficult and costly and otherwise adversely affect the company's ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval of and commercialize its vaccine candidates; the potential for challenges encountered in the manufacturing and scale up process, including without limitation challenges that reduce drug product stability or potency; competing approaches limiting the commercial value of the company's vaccine candidates; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the risk that the company may use its capital resources sooner than it expects; and other risks described in the company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

2

Agenda

Introduction and Key Takeaways

Adam Simpson

Chief Executive Officer

Topline Interim Data

Niranjan Kanesa-thasan, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer

Wrap-up and Q&A

Adam Simpson

Chief Executive Officer

Niranjan Kanesa-thasan, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer

Tom Russo

Chief Financial Officer

3

Positive IVX-A12 Phase 1 topline interim data* readout

  • Potential first-in-class combination vaccine candidate displaying prefusion F antigens for both RSV and hMPV
    • Robust immune responses to both RSV and hMPV in this clinical trial of older adult subjects
    • First demonstration of hMPV vaccine immunogenicity in an older adult population for the field
    • Applies similar approaches to stabilized prefusion F antigen design of RSV, to hMPV
  • Tolerability up to highest dose tested provides a potential competitive advantage and allows for a full range of formulations in Phase 2
    • Systemic adverse events comparable to placebo; mild reactogenicity across formulations tested
  • No evidence of immune interference between RSV & hMPV observed in this trial
    • Higher post-vaccination levels of RSV A & B antibody titers (nAbs) (IU/ml) in this IVX-A12 study than historically seen with IVX-121 (RSV) alone
    • Trial run in context of an atypical RSV epidemic following Covid-19 disruptions, potentially driving high baseline titers
    • Prespecified sub-analysis showed particularly strong responses in those with the lowest baseline titers - GMFRs for RSV-A and RSV-B were up to 11-fold and 7-fold, respectively; GMFRs for hMPV-A and hMPV-B were up to 9-fold and 8-fold, respectively
  • Supports progression to Phase 2 safety and immunogenicity trial in larger older adult population to select final formulation for subsequent disease prevention proof of concept study

Next step: Plan to advance IVX-A12 (RSV/hMPV) to Phase 2 in mid 2023, followed by hMPV human challenge as key proof-of-concept efficacy study

*As of post-vaccination D28

4

A vaccine able to prevent both RSV and hMPV could have a significant public health impact in older adults

U.S. health and economic burden (older adults)

RSV

hMPV

Annual estimates,

Annual estimates,

older adults 65+

older adults 65+

~105,000 - 177,000

~88,000 - 123,000

hospitalizations

hospitalizations

~14,000

Data support similar mortality to that

deaths

seen with RSV

Economic burden:

Economic burden:

Estimated at $1.5-3B in direct medical costs for ages 60+

TBD - likely in same range as RSV given similar morbidity

and mortality estimates

A vaccine targeting both RSV and hMPV has potential to almost doublethe health and economic impact of a vaccine

targeting RSV alone - assuming similar efficacy against both pathogens

RSV and hMPV hospitalization estimates based on U.S. Census 2021 population data and: Sieling et al 2021, Influenza Other Respiratory Viruses, Widmer et al 2012, J Inf

Dis; Falsey et al, 2005, NEJM; Herring et al 2022, Vaccine

5

Disclaimer

Icosavax Inc. published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2023 21:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,50 M - -
Net income 2023 -106 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,20x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 338 M 338 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 676x
Capi. / Sales 2024 225x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 83,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,16 $
Average target price 20,57 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam K. Simpson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Mark D. McDade Chairman
Douglas Holtzman Chief Scientific Officer
Niranjan Kanesa-thasan Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICOSAVAX, INC.2.77%338
MODERNA, INC.-29.72%48 124
LONZA GROUP AG27.57%47 792
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.66%37 006
SEAGEN INC.50.42%36 245
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.74%23 752
