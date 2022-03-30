Icosavax : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - Form 8-K

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the company's expectation regarding the opportunities for, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of, its vaccine product candidates; the company's ability to advance its development program and achieve the noted development milestones in 2022; and the sufficiency of the company's current cash, cash equivalents, and investments to fund its operations through at least 2024. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business, including, without limitation: the early stage of the company's development efforts; the company's approach to the development of vaccine candidates, including its plan to pursue a combination bivalent RSV/hMPV VLP vaccine candidate, which is a novel and unproven approach; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; the company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate immunogenicity or efficacy of the company's product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; the potential for the end-to-end drug product investigation relating to IVX-411 to produce inconclusive results; the potential that, even if the investigation identifies a root cause or contributing factors for the lower than expected IVX-411 interim topline immunogenicity data, the company may be unable to resolve all ambiguity; the potential for the investigation into IVX-411 interim results to impact the results of the company's ongoing trial for IVX-121; the possibility of disappointing results in later clinical trials despite promising results in earlier preclinical research or clinical trials; competing approaches limiting the commercial value of the company's vaccine candidates; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates and maintain its rights under intellectual property licenses; the company's ability to fund its operating plans with its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments; the company's ability to maintain undisrupted business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to clinical trials, manufacturing, and supply chain; and other risks described in the company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.,

Little Dog Communications Inc.

jessica@litldog.com

858.344.8091

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group, LLC

laurence@gilmartinir.com

619.916.7620