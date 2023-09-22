The world needs better vaccines.
We're striving to create them.
CORPORATE OVERVIEW | SEPTEMBER 2023
Forward looking statements
Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the company's expectation regarding the opportunities for, and the prophylactic and commercial potential of, its vaccine candidates and technology platform, including the potential for IVX-A12 to be a first-in-class vaccine; the company's ability to advance its development program and achieve the noted development milestones in 2023; and the sufficiency of the company's current cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its operations into 2H 2025. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this presentation due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business, including, without limitation: the early stage of the company's development efforts; the company's approach to the development of vaccine candidates, including its development of a combination bivalent RSV/hMPV VLP vaccine candidate, which is a novel and unproven approach; potential delays in the development process including without limitation in the commencement, enrollment, conduct of, and receipt of data from, clinical trials; difficulties in developing an hMPV challenge model and the risk that the planned challenge study may produce negative or inconclusive results based on such model or otherwise; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate immunogenicity or efficacy of the company's vaccine candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; the company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and clinical testing; the risk that approved third party RSV vaccines may make conducting clinical trials more difficult and costly and otherwise adversely affect the company's ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval of and commercialize its vaccine candidates; approved vaccines and competing approaches limiting the commercial value of the company's vaccine candidates; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the company's ability to fund its operating plans with its current cash, cash equivalents and investments; and other risks described in the company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
What if a SINGLE VACCINE could protect you from multiple viral respiratory infections?
AND LAST BEYOND A SINGLE SEASON
AND COVER EMERGING VARIANTS
AND LIMIT UNWANTED SIDE EFFECTS
RSV
hMPV
Flu COVID-19
Especially in the MORE VULNERABLE OLDER ADULT POPULATION
WANING IMMUNITY WITH TIME
CREATES RISK FOR INFECTION AND HOSPITALIZATION
R I S K
Maternal
Infant
Older adult
immunization
immunization
immunization
PROTECTING THE WORLD'S >600 MILLION* OLDER ADULTS
CAN HELP THEM ACHIEVE THEIR FULL LIFESPAN
* Aged 65+.
Adapted from B. Graham, NIH, ResViNet 2017 presentation.
NIH News Releases 28 Mar 2016, World's older population grows dramatically
VLPs may offer one or more of these POTENTIAL BENEFITS
When compared to existing modalities,
WE BELIEVE OUR VLP TECHNOLOGY HAS THE POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE UPON:
Magnitude of response
Breadth of coverage
Durability
to counter immunosenescence that
greater degree of protection against
longer antibody persistence and
can occur in older adults
related viral strains and mutations;
requiring fewer boosters
less customization for variants
Tolerability/reactogenicity
Manufacturing
Combinability
lower incidence of side effects and
high productivity and scalability with
ability to combine multiple VLPs
greater acceptability
process efficiencies, storage
in one vaccine
flexibility and stability
