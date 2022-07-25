ICPEI : 2022 Management Information Circular

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday August 18, 2022 June 20, 2022 in respect of the financial year ended December31, 2021

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. 1. Notice of Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders August 18, 2022 Notice is hereby given that the annual general and special shareholder meeting of the holders of common shares of ICPEI Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held on August 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. AT at 14 Great George Street, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island (the offices of the Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island) for the following purposes: to receive the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and the auditors' report thereon; to elect Directors; to re-appoint auditors and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; to approve the amended Corporation's Stock Option Plan; to approve the amended Corporation's Share Unit Plan; to approve an increase in the number of Share units available for issuance under the Corporations Amended share Unit Plan; to approve grants of Restricted Share Units (RSUs) made pursuant to the amended Corporation's Share Unit Plan; to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting. Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and send it in the enclosed envelope or otherwise to the Secretary of the Corporation c/o Computershare Investor Services Inc., 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or to the Secretary of the Corporation at the Corporation's registered office, which is located at 200 - 2800 Skymark Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario L4W 5A6. Shareholders can also vote by calling toll free number 1-866-732-8683, online at www.investorvote.comor at the meeting. Non-registered shareholders who receive these materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and send the voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided by their broker or intermediary. To be effective, a proxy must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. or the Secretary of the Corporation no later than 9 a.m. (Toronto time) on August 16th, 2022 or in the case of any adjournment of the meeting, not less than 48 hours, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted, prior to the time of the adjournment. DATED the 19th day of May, 2022. By Order of the Board of Directors (signed) Kenneth Coulson Secretary ICPEI Holdings Inc. AGM Notice & Circular August 18, 2022 Page 2

2. Contents 1.Notice of Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders August 18, 2022 .................................................................2 1.VOTING INFORMATION FOR PROXIES ................................................................................................................................ 4 2.GENERAL MATTERS............................................................................................................................................................... 5 3.MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT MEETING..................................................................................................................... 5 4.STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR COMPENSATION .................................................................................... 9 5.INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS.......................................................................... 13 6.STATEMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES .......................................................................................... 13 7.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................................... 16 ICPEI Holdings Inc. AGM Notice & Circular August 18, 2022 Page 3

1. VOTING INFORMATION FOR PROXIES Solicitation of Proxies This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation, by or on behalf of the management of ICPEI Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation"), of proxies to be used at the Corporation's annual and special general meeting of the holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") to be held on the 18th day of August, 2022 (the "Meeting"), or at any adjournment thereof, it is expected that the solicitation will be primarily by mail, but proxies may also be solicited by email or personally, by advertisement or by telephone by directors, officer or employees of the Corporation without special compensations, or by the Corporation's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at nominal cost. The cost of soliciting will be borne by the Corporation. Appointment of Proxyholder The person(s) designated by management of the Corporation in the enclosed form of proxy are directors or officers of the Corporation. Each shareholder has the right to appoint as proxyholder a person or company (who need not be a shareholder of the Corporation) other that the person(s) or company(ies) designated by management of the Corporation in the enclosed form of proxy to attend and act on the shareholder's behalf at the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. Such right may be exercised by inserting the name of the person or company in the blank space provided on the enclosed form of proxy or by completing another form of proxy. Shareholders are invited to attend the meeting. Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and send it in the enclosed envelope or otherwise to the Secretary of the Corporation c/o Computershare Investor Services Inc., 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or to the Secretary of the Corporation at the Corporation's registered office, which is located at 200 - 2800 Skymark Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario L4W 5A6. Shareholders can also vote by calling toll free number 1-866-732-8683, online at www.investorvote.com or at the meeting. Non- registered shareholders who receive these materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and send the voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided by their broker or intermediary. To be effective, a proxy must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. or the Secretary of the Corporation no later than 9 a.m. (Toronto time) on August 16, 2022, or in the case of any adjournment of the meeting, not less than 48 hours, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted, prior to the time of the adjournment. Revocation of Proxy A shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by depositing an instrument in writing signed by the shareholder or by the shareholder's attorney, who is authorized in writing, at the registered office of the Corporation at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or in the case of any adjournment of the Meeting, the last business day preceding the day of the adjournment, or with the Chair of the Meeting on the day of, and prior to the start of, the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. A shareholder may also revoke a proxy in any other manner permitted by law. Voting of Proxies On any ballot that may be called for, the Common Shares represented by a properly executed proxy given in favour of the person(s) designated by management of the Corporation in the enclosed form of proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions given on the ballot, and if the shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Common Shares will be voted accordingly. The enclosed form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to amendments to matters identified in the accompanying Notice of Meeting and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. As of the date of this Circular, management of the Corporation is not aware of any such amendment or other matter to come before the Meeting. However, if any amendments to matters identified in the accompanying Notice of Meeting or any other matters which are not now known to management should properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof, the Common Shares represented by properly executed proxies given in favour of the person(s) designated by management of the Corporation in the enclosed form of proxy will be voted on such matters pursuant to such discretionary authority. Record Date The Board of Directors has fixed July 18, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining holders of Common Shares entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Any holder of Common Shares of record at the close of business on the record date is entitled to vote the Common Shares registered in such shareholder's name at that date on each matter to be acted upon at the Meeting. ICPEI Holdings Inc. AGM Notice & Circular August 18, 2022 Page 4