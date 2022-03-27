Log in
    532835   INE725G01011

ICRA LIMITED

(532835)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-24
4093.95 INR   -0.37%
ICRA : Postal Ballot

03/27/2022 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICRA Limited

I C RA

March 27, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

Plot no . C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001 , India

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Scrip Code: 532835

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 051 , India

Symbol: ICRA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board oflnclia

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed details in compliance with Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), regarding the resolutions approved by the Members of ICRA Limited (the "Company") by way of Postal Ballot ("Postal Ballot") through remote e-voting process ("remote e-voting").

Type of meeting

Postal Ballot

Commencement of e-voting

Friday, February 25, 2022 (9:00 a.m. IST)

Encl of e-voting

Saturday, March 26, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST)

Record date

February 18, 2022

Total number of shareholders on record date (cut-off date fore-voting: February 18, 2022)

15456

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

a) Promoters and Promoter group

Not Applicable

b) Public

Not Applicable

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

a) Promoters and Promoter group

Not Aoolicable

b) Public

Not Applicable

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

4

The mode of voting on resolutions was by way of remote e-voting only. The resolutions in the notice of Postal Ballot deemed to have been passed on the last date of remote e-voting i.e . March 26, 2022.

Building No. 8, 2nd Floor, Tower A DLF Cyber City, Phase II Gurugram - 122002, HaryanaTel. : +91 .124.4545300

Website : www.icra.in

GIN: L74999DL1991PLC042749

Email : info @icraindia.com Helpdesk : +91 .9354738909

Registered Office : B - 71 O, Statesman House, 148, Barakhamba Road , New Delhi - 110001 . Tel. : +91 .11 .23357940-41

RATING RESEARCH I NFORMATION 129619

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sachin Agarwal (FCS 7715), Proprietor of M/s. A. Sachin & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot through remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner ("Scrutinizer") .

The Scrutinizer has issued its repo1i. Repo1t of the Scrutinizer dated March 26 , 2022 is enclosed.

Summary of the proceedings of the resolutions passed by way of Postal Ballot is also enclosed in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.

The results along with the Scrutinizer's Report and the summary of the proceedings of the resolutions passed by way of Postal Ballot are also available on the Company's website www.1cra.111.

This is for your kind perusal and record.

Regards,

(II'

Sincerely, /

,]0i

(S~b Rahman)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: As Above

cc: 1. National Securities Depository Limited

  • 2. Central Depository Services (India) Limited

  • 3. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Details in compliance with Regulation 44(3) or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Details or the Agenda: Item No. I- To appoint Ms . Shivani Priya Mohini Kak (DIN: 09486147) as a Non -Executive and Non- Independent Director of the Company

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group arc interested in .the agenda/resolution?

No

Category

Mode or Voting

No. of shares held (I)

No. of votes polled (2)

% of votes polled on outstanding shares (3) =I (2)/( I) I* 100

No. of votes -in favour (4)

No. of votes - against (5)

% of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 *100

% of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 *100

No . of invalid/ abstained votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

Remote E- Voting

5,005,622

5,005 ,622

100.0000

5,005 ,622

-

100.0000

-

-

Public-Institutions

Remote E- Voting

3,522,955

2,512 ,336

71.31332

2,512,336

-

100 .0000

-

-

Public-Non Institutions *

Remote E- Voting

1,090,704

I9,542

I.79169

19,2 32

310

98.41367

1.58632

-

Total

9,619,281

7,537,500

78.35825

7,537,190

310

99.99589

0.00411

-

*excludes Non Promoter-Non Public shareholding

Details of the Agenda: Item No. 2-To appoint Mr. Ramnath Krishnan (DIN: 09371341) as a Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation

Resolution requi1·ed: (Ordinary/ Special)

Ordinary

Whether promote1·/promoter group arc interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Category

Mode of Voting

No. of shares held (I)

No. of votes polled (2)

% of votes polled Oil outstanding shares (3) =1(2)/(1)1* 100

No. of votes -iu favour (4)

No. of votes - against (5)

% of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 * 100

% of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 * 100

No. of invalid/ abstained votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

Remote E- Voting

5,005,622

5,005,622

I 00.0000

5,005 ,622

-

I00.0000

-

-

Public-Institutions

Remote E- Voting

3,522,955

2 ,512,336

71.31332

2,512,336

-

100 .0000

-

-

Public-Non In stitution s*

Remote E- Voting

1,090 ,704

19,542

1.79169

19,274

268

98.62859

1.37141

-

Total

9,619,281

7,537,500

78.35825

7,537 ,2 32

268

99.99644

0.00356

-

*excludes Non Promoter-Non Public sharel,o/di11g

Details of the Agenda: Item No. 3- To appoint Mr. Ranrnath Krishnan (DIN: 09371341) as a Managing Director & CEO of the Company and as CEO of ICRA Group

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special)

Special

Whether promotcr/ promotc1· group arc interested in the ae:enda/resolution?

No

Category

Mode ·or Voting

No . of shares held (I)

No. of votes polled (2)

% of votes polled on outstanding shares (3) =1(2)/(1)1* 100

No. of votes -in favour (4)

No. of votes - against (5)

% of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 '' 100

% of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 * 100

No. of invalid/ abstained votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

Remote E- Voting

5,005,622

5,005,622

100.0000

5,005 ,622

-

100.0000

-

-

Public-Institutions

Remote E- Voting

3,522,955

2,512 ,336

71.3 I332

2,512,283

53

99.99789

0.0021 I

-

Public-Non Insti tut ions

Remote E- Voting

1,090,704

19,542

1.79169

19,254

288

98.52625

1.4 7375

-

Total

9,619,281

7,537,500

78 .35825

7,537,159

341

99.99548

0.00452

-

*excludes Non Promoter-Non Public shareholding

Details of the Agenda: Item No. 4 - To approve th e Material Related Party Transactions of the Company

Resolution rcqui1·cd: (Ordinary/ Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group arc intc1·ested in the ae:cuda/rcsolution?

Yes

Category

Mode of Voting

No. of shares held (I)

No. of votes polled (2)

% of votes polled on ontstanding shares (3) =1(2)/(1)1* 100

No. of votes -in favour (4)

No. of votes- against (5)

% of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 *100

% of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 *100

No. of invalid/ abstained votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

Remote E- Voting

5,005,622

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Public-Institutions

Remote E- Voting

3 ,5 22,955

1,996 ,082

56.65931

1,964,909

31 , 173

98.43829

1.56171

-

Public-Non Institutions *

Remote E- Voting

1,090,704

19,635

1.80021

19,080

555

97 . 17341

2.82659

-

Total

9,619,281

2,015,717

20.95497

1,983,989

31,728

98.42597

1.57403

-

*excludes Non Promoter-Non Public shareholding

*

Scr-utinizer's Report

[Pursuant to Section 108 and 110 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and22 ofthe Companies (Management andAdministration) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Chairman ICRA Limited

8-710, Statesman I::kiuse, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001

Sub: Postal Ballot/Remote e-voting

Dear Sir,

I, Sachin Agarwal, a company secretary in practice, have been appointed by the Board of Directors of ICRA Limited (the "Company") as a scrutinizer for the purpose of postal ballot/ remote e-voting and ascertaining the requisite majority on voting carried out as per the provisions of Section 108 and 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the '''Acf') read with Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the General Circular Nos.14/2020, 17/2020, 22/2020, 33/2020, 39/2020, 10/2021 and 20/2021 dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, June IS, 2020, September 28, 2020, December 31, 2020, June 21, 2021 and December &, 2021 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India ("MCA Circulnn,") and Circular Nos. SEBT/f-fO/CFD/CMDilCIR/P/2010/79 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/l I dated May 12, 2020 and January 15, 2021, respectively issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI Circulars") on the resolutions proposed to be passed as special and/or ordinary resolutions by the members of the Company through postal ballot only by voting through electronic means ('remote e-voting').

Management's Responsibility

1

The management ofthe Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of{i) the Act and rules made thereunder; (ii) the MCA Circulars; (iii) the SEBI Circulars; and (iv) the SEBT (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 relating to postal ballot/remote e-voting on the resolutions contained in the notice ofpostal ballot to the members.

Scrutinizer's Responsibility

My responsibility as a Scrutinizer is to ensure that the voting process through remote e-voting is conducted in a fair and transparent manner and submit a scrutinizer's report on the total votes cast 'in favour/voted with assent' or 'against/voted with dissent' on the resolutions along with invalid votes, based on the reports generated from thee-voting platform provided by National Securities Depository Limited (4'NSDL").

Cut-off date

Voting rights were reckoned as at close of business hours on Friday, February 18, 2022, being the cut-off date for the purpose ofdeciding the entitlements ofshareholders for remote e-voting (postal ballot).

Tfle 1-Thu:u<> ""'°'"'"-"'"'"·~l87J790~5~

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICRA Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 09:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
