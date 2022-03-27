ICRA : Postal Ballot

ICRA Limited I C RA March 27, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street Plot no . C/1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 , India Bandra-Kurla Complex Scrip Code: 532835 Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051 , India Symbol: ICRA Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Compliance under Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board oflnclia

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed details in compliance with Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), regarding the resolutions approved by the Members of ICRA Limited (the "Company") by way of Postal Ballot ("Postal Ballot") through remote e-voting process ("remote e-voting").

Type of meeting Postal Ballot Commencement of e-voting Friday, February 25, 2022 (9:00 a.m. IST) Encl of e-voting Saturday, March 26, 2022 (5:00 p.m. IST) Record date February 18, 2022 Total number of shareholders on record date (cut-off date fore-voting: February 18, 2022) 15456 No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy a) Promoters and Promoter group Not Applicable b) Public Not Applicable No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing a) Promoters and Promoter group Not Aoolicable b) Public Not Applicable No. of resolution passed in the meeting 4 The mode of voting on resolutions was by way of remote e-voting only. The resolutions in the notice of Postal Ballot deemed to have been passed on the last date of remote e-voting i.e . March 26, 2022.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sachin Agarwal (FCS 7715), Proprietor of M/s. A. Sachin & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the scrutinizer to conduct the Postal Ballot through remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner ("Scrutinizer") .

The Scrutinizer has issued its repo1i. Repo1t of the Scrutinizer dated March 26 , 2022 is enclosed.

Summary of the proceedings of the resolutions passed by way of Postal Ballot is also enclosed in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations.

The results along with the Scrutinizer's Report and the summary of the proceedings of the resolutions passed by way of Postal Ballot are also available on the Company's website www.1cra.111.

Details in compliance with Regulation 44(3) or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Details or the Agenda: Item No. I- To appoint Ms . Shivani Priya Mohini Kak (DIN: 09486147) as a Non -Executive and Non- Independent Director of the Company

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special) Ordinary Whether promoter/promoter group arc interested in .the agenda/resolution? No Category Mode or Voting No. of shares held (I) No. of votes polled (2) % of votes polled on outstanding shares (3) =I (2)/( I) I* 100 No. of votes -in favour (4) No. of votes - against (5) % of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 *100 % of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 *100 No . of invalid/ abstained votes Promoter and Promoter Group Remote E- Voting 5,005,622 5,005 ,622 100.0000 5,005 ,622 - 100.0000 - - Public-Institutions Remote E- Voting 3,522,955 2,512 ,336 71.31332 2,512,336 - 100 .0000 - - Public-Non Institutions * Remote E- Voting 1,090,704 I9,542 I.79169 19,2 32 310 98.41367 1.58632 - Total 9,619,281 7,537,500 78.35825 7,537,190 310 99.99589 0.00411 -

*excludes Non Promoter-Non Public shareholding

Details of the Agenda: Item No. 2-To appoint Mr. Ramnath Krishnan (DIN: 09371341) as a Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation

Resolution requi1·ed: (Ordinary/ Special) Ordinary Whether promote1·/promoter group arc interested in the agenda/resolution? No Category Mode of Voting No. of shares held (I) No. of votes polled (2) % of votes polled Oil outstanding shares (3) =1(2)/(1)1* 100 No. of votes -iu favour (4) No. of votes - against (5) % of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 * 100 % of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 * 100 No. of invalid/ abstained votes Promoter and Promoter Group Remote E- Voting 5,005,622 5,005,622 I 00.0000 5,005 ,622 - I00.0000 - - Public-Institutions Remote E- Voting 3,522,955 2 ,512,336 71.31332 2,512,336 - 100 .0000 - - Public-Non In stitution s* Remote E- Voting 1,090 ,704 19,542 1.79169 19,274 268 98.62859 1.37141 - Total 9,619,281 7,537,500 78.35825 7,537 ,2 32 268 99.99644 0.00356 - *excludes Non Promoter-Non Public sharel,o/di11g

Details of the Agenda: Item No. 3- To appoint Mr. Ranrnath Krishnan (DIN: 09371341) as a Managing Director & CEO of the Company and as CEO of ICRA Group

Resolution required: (Ordinary/ Special) Special Whether promotcr/ promotc1· group arc interested in the ae:enda/resolution? No Category Mode ·or Voting No . of shares held (I) No. of votes polled (2) % of votes polled on outstanding shares (3) =1(2)/(1)1* 100 No. of votes -in favour (4) No. of votes - against (5) % of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 '' 100 % of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 * 100 No. of invalid/ abstained votes Promoter and Promoter Group Remote E- Voting 5,005,622 5,005,622 100.0000 5,005 ,622 - 100.0000 - - Public-Institutions Remote E- Voting 3,522,955 2,512 ,336 71.3 I332 2,512,283 53 99.99789 0.0021 I - Public-Non Insti tut ions • Remote E- Voting 1,090,704 19,542 1.79169 19,254 288 98.52625 1.4 7375 - Total 9,619,281 7,537,500 78 .35825 7,537,159 341 99.99548 0.00452 -

*excludes Non Promoter-Non Public shareholding

Details of the Agenda: Item No. 4 - To approve th e Material Related Party Transactions of the Company

Resolution rcqui1·cd: (Ordinary/ Special) Ordinary Whether promoter/promoter group arc intc1·ested in the ae:cuda/rcsolution? Yes Category Mode of Voting No. of shares held (I) No. of votes polled (2) % of votes polled on ontstanding shares (3) =1(2)/(1)1* 100 No. of votes -in favour (4) No. of votes- against (5) % of votes in favour on votes polled (6)=1(4)/(2)1 *100 % of votes against on votes polled (7)=1(5)/(2)1 *100 No. of invalid/ abstained votes Promoter and Promoter Group Remote E- Voting 5,005,622 - - - - - - - Public-Institutions Remote E- Voting 3 ,5 22,955 1,996 ,082 56.65931 1,964,909 31 , 173 98.43829 1.56171 - Public-Non Institutions * Remote E- Voting 1,090,704 19,635 1.80021 19,080 555 97 . 17341 2.82659 - Total 9,619,281 2,015,717 20.95497 1,983,989 31,728 98.42597 1.57403 -

*excludes Non Promoter-Non Public shareholding

Scr-utinizer's Report

[Pursuant to Section 108 and 110 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and22 ofthe Companies (Management andAdministration) Rules, 2014]

The Chairman ICRA Limited

8-710, Statesman I::kiuse, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001

Sub: Postal Ballot/Remote e-voting

I, Sachin Agarwal, a company secretary in practice, have been appointed by the Board of Directors of ICRA Limited (the "Company") as a scrutinizer for the purpose of postal ballot/ remote e-voting and ascertaining the requisite majority on voting carried out as per the provisions of Section 108 and 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the '''Acf') read with Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and the General Circular Nos.14/2020, 17/2020, 22/2020, 33/2020, 39/2020, 10/2021 and 20/2021 dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, June IS, 2020, September 28, 2020, December 31, 2020, June 21, 2021 and December &, 2021 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India ("MCA Circulnn,") and Circular Nos. SEBT/f-fO/CFD/CMDilCIR/P/2010/79 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/l I dated May 12, 2020 and January 15, 2021, respectively issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI Circulars") on the resolutions proposed to be passed as special and/or ordinary resolutions by the members of the Company through postal ballot only by voting through electronic means ('remote e-voting').

Management's Responsibility

The management ofthe Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of{i) the Act and rules made thereunder; (ii) the MCA Circulars; (iii) the SEBI Circulars; and (iv) the SEBT (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 relating to postal ballot/remote e-voting on the resolutions contained in the notice ofpostal ballot to the members.

Scrutinizer's Responsibility

My responsibility as a Scrutinizer is to ensure that the voting process through remote e-voting is conducted in a fair and transparent manner and submit a scrutinizer's report on the total votes cast 'in favour/voted with assent' or 'against/voted with dissent' on the resolutions along with invalid votes, based on the reports generated from thee-voting platform provided by National Securities Depository Limited (4'NSDL").

Cut-off date

Voting rights were reckoned as at close of business hours on Friday, February 18, 2022, being the cut-off date for the purpose ofdeciding the entitlements ofshareholders for remote e-voting (postal ballot).

