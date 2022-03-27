ICRA : Postal Ballot

TheBoardofDirectors has appointed Mr. Sachin Agarwal(FCS7715), ProprietorofM/s. A.Sachin&Associates,CompanySecretaries, as the scrutinizer toconductthe Postal Ballot through remote e-voting process in a fair and transparentmanner("Scrutinizer").
TheScrutinizerhasissued its repo1i. Repo1tofthe Scrutinizer datedMarch26,2022 is enclosed.
Summaryoftheproceedingsofthe resolutions passed bywayofPostal Ballot is also enclosedincompliancewithRegulation30ofthe Listing Regulations.
Theresultsalongwith theScrutinizer'sReport andthesummaryofthe proceedingsofthe resolutionspassedbywayofPostal Ballot are also available on theCompany'swebsitewww.1cra.111.
I, Sachin Agarwal, a company secretaryinpractice, have been appointedbytheBoardofDirectorsofICRA Limited (the"Company")as a scrutinizer for the purposeofpostalballot/remote e-voting and ascertainingtherequisite majority on voting carriedoutaspertheprovisionsofSection 108and110ofthe Companies Act,2013(the '''Acf')read with Rules 20 and 22ofthe Companies (Management and Administration) Rules,2014andtheGeneralCircular Nos.14/2020,17/2020,22/2020, 33/2020, 39/2020, 10/2021and20/2021dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, June IS, 2020, September 28, 2020, December 31, 2020, June21,2021 and December&,2021 respectivelyissuedby the MinistryofCorporate Affairs, GovernmentofIndia("MCACirculnn,")andCircular Nos. SEBT/f-fO/CFD/CMDilCIR/P/2010/79 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/lIdated May 12, 2020 and January 15, 2021, respectivelyissuedbythe Securities and Exchange BoardofIndia("SEBI Circulars")on the resolutions proposedtobe passedasspecial and/or ordinary resolutionsbythe membersoftheCompany through postal ballot only by voting through electronic means('remotee-voting').
Management'sResponsibility
ThemanagementoftheCompany is responsibletoensure compliancewiththe requirementsof{i)theActand rules made thereunder;(ii)theMCACirculars; (iii) the SEBI Circulars; and (iv) theSEBT(Listing ObligationsandDisclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 relatingtopostal ballot/remote e-votingonthe resolutions contained inthenoticeofpostal ballottothemembers.
Scrutinizer's Responsibility
Myresponsibility as a Scrutinizer istoensure thatthevoting process through remote e-voting is conductedina fair and transparent manner and submit a scrutinizer's report on the total votes cast'infavour/voted with assent'or'against/voted with dissent' on the resolutions along with invalid votes, based on the reports generated fromthee-votingplatform providedbyNational Securities Depository Limited(4'NSDL").
Cut-offdate
Voting rights were reckoned as at closeofbusiness hours on Friday, February 18, 2022, being thecut-offdatefor the purposeofdeciding the entitlementsofshareholders for remote e-voting (postal ballot).
