- June 13, 2024
- 6:08 pm
The Q4 2022 as at December 31, 2022 report has been revised to provide further information on the material variances between the unaudited report as at 31 December 2022 and the audited financial statements for the same period. The changes have been summarised in Note 4 of the document.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
iCreate Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 23:14:07 UTC.