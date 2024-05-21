- May 20, 2024
- 5:01 pm
Please be advised that the filing of our 2023 Annual Report, originally due on April 29, 2024, will be delayed. The new filing date is expected to be on or before June 30, 2024.
This adjustment is to align with the completion of our audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
iCreate Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 00:24:06 UTC.