iCreate Limited (ICREATE) wishes to advise our stakeholders that the unaudited financial report for the first quarter ending March 31,2024, originally due on May 15, 2024, will be delayed.

The decision was made to prioritize the release of the Audited Financials for the period ending December 31, 2023.

We anticipate that the Q1 2024 unaudited financial report will be submitted on or before May 31, 2024.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this delay and appreciate your understanding.