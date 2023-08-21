The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) wishes to advise the investing public that in keeping with JSE's Junior Market Rule Appendix 2, part 4 (2), it has taken the decision to immediately suspend trading in the shares of iCreate Limited (iCreate), pending the submission of its 2022 Audited Financial Statements. The Company has advised that it expects to publish its Audited Financial Statements no later than September 30, 2023.