The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has lifted the suspension of trading in the ordinary shares of iCreate Limited (ICREATE), as ICREATE has satisfied the JSE's Junior Market Rule 503 - Mentor Requirement, Section 1 (a) - Appointment.

ICREATE has appointed Mr. Colando Hutchinson as the JSE's Junior Market Mentor in keeping with the JSE Junior Market Rule 503, Mentor Requirement, Section 1 (a), to serve as a compliance advisor to its Board of Directors. Mr. Colando Hutchinson is an approved mentor for the JSE Junior Market.

iCreate Limited (ICREATE), which trades with the symbol ICREATE on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, resumes trading of its Ordinary Shares, effective, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.