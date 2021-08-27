Log in
    ICT   NL0000359537

ICT GROUP N.V.

(ICT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08/27 09:18:46 am
14.5 EUR   +0.35%
02:22pICT N : Centre of Excellence – Digital Twin technology
PU
08/18ICT N : H1 2021 results ICT Group
PU
08/18ICT N : H1 2021 results ICT Group
PU
ICT N : Centre of Excellence – Digital Twin technology

08/27/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Smart, reliable software solutions are a prerequisite for continued excellence. Crucial to reducing the time-to-market and staying ahead of the competition. To deliver exactly the agreed quantities that meet all set standards and defined (quality) criteria. ICT presents the Centre of Excellence where all knowledge and experience gained from previous projects for high-tech players is concentrated. In addition, we test new technologies in our field lab on the basis of real cases in a conditioned environment. This research does not disrupt your processes and is objective and independent. We are happy to help you: from exploration and concept development to delivery and maintenance.

In this video our colleague Julien Schmaltz explains our expertise within the Centre of Excellence. Next to that, he goes in-depth on the digital twin technology.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 160 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 4,15 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
Net Debt 2020 18,9 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 3,74%
Capitalization 140 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 590
Free-Float 1,68%
Chart ICT GROUP N.V.
ICT Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jos H. Blejie Chief Executive Officer
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wouter van de Bunt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angélique de Vries-Schipperijn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICT GROUP N.V.35.05%165
ACCENTURE PLC27.57%211 313
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.26%183 145
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.11%124 391
INFOSYS LIMITED37.58%98 817
SNOWFLAKE INC.8.48%90 396