ICT N : Centre of Excellence – Digital Twin technology

Smart, reliable software solutions are a prerequisite for continued excellence. Crucial to reducing the time-to-market and staying ahead of the competition. To deliver exactly the agreed quantities that meet all set standards and defined (quality) criteria. ICT presents the Centre of Excellence where all knowledge and experience gained from previous projects for high-tech players is concentrated. In addition, we test new technologies in our field lab on the basis of real cases in a conditioned environment. This research does not disrupt your processes and is objective and independent. We are happy to help you: from exploration and concept development to delivery and maintenance.

In this video our colleague Julien Schmaltz explains our expertise within the Centre of Excellence. Next to that, he goes in-depth on the digital twin technology.