ICT N : Publication annual report 2020

ICT Group N.V. has today published its annual report 2020 on its website (www.ict.eu/annualreport). The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on 12 May 2021. The convocation for the AGM, including the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other information, will be published on the company website no later than 31 March 2021. One of the agenda items will be the proposed re-appointment for a two year-term of Mr. Theo van der Raadt to the Supervisory Board of ICT Group.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ICT Group NV published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 17:14:05 UTC.