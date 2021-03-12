Log in
ICT GROUP N.V.

ICT
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03/12 11:35:02 am
14.05 EUR   -0.35%
12:15pICT N  : Publication annual report 2020
PU
11:45aICT N  : Annual Results 2020 - Analyst Presentation
PU
03/11ICT N  : Group participates in NWO Perspective Program “AquaConnect”
PU
ICT N : Publication annual report 2020

03/12/2021 | 12:15pm EST
ICT Group N.V. has today published its annual report 2020 on its website (www.ict.eu/annualreport). The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on 12 May 2021. The convocation for the AGM, including the agenda, the accompanying explanatory notes and other information, will be published on the company website no later than 31 March 2021. One of the agenda items will be the proposed re-appointment for a two year-term of Mr. Theo van der Raadt to the Supervisory Board of ICT Group.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 17:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 160 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2020 4,15 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net Debt 2020 18,9 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 137 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 492
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart ICT GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ICT Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jos H. Blejie Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Deepak Luthra Member-Supervisory Board
Wouter van de Bunt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP N.V.31.78%164
ACCENTURE PLC1.98%168 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.27%156 211
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.58%113 612
INFOSYS LIMITED8.95%79 853
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.33%77 697
