    ICT   NL0000359537

ICT GROUP N.V.

(ICT)
ICT N : Working at ICT Group – Jules Stohr

07/02/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Meet Jules Stohr. After being part of ICT Group for some time, Jules left to continue as an independent. After exploring the outside world, Jules is back at ICT Group. Watch the video to see why he made the choice to come back and how he experienced it.

Do you want to work on challenging projects?
Do you feel challenged and do you want to work on innovative projects?
Take a look at www.werkenbijict.nl.

Disclaimer

ICT Group NV published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:12:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 160 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 4,15 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
Net Debt 2020 18,9 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 3,74%
Capitalization 136 M 161 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 438
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart ICT GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ICT Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICT GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jos H. Blejie Chief Executive Officer
Jan Willem Wienbelt Chief Financial Officer
Theo J. van der Raadt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wouter van de Bunt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angélique de Vries-Schipperijn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICT GROUP N.V.30.84%163
ACCENTURE PLC14.85%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.72%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.65%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.26%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.72%83 980