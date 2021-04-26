Log in
    ICTSF   NL0000226892

ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(ICTSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

ICTS International N : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20-F)

04/26/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Reporting Rules
2018-E
UNITED STATES
OMB APPROVAL
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB Number: 0-28542
Washington, D.C. 20549
Estimated average burden
Hours per response..........2.50
FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One): ☐ Form 10-KSB ☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☐ Form 10-QSB ☐ Form N-SAR

For Period Ended: December 31, 2020
☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F
☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q
☐ Transition Report on Form N-SAR
For the Transition Period Ended:

Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type.
Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:
PART I--REGISTRANT INFORMATION

ICTS INTERNATIONAL, N.V.
Full Name of Registrant
Former Name if Applicable

Walaardt Sacrestraat, 425-5
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

1117 BM Schiphol Oost ,The Netherlands
City, State and Zip Code

PART II-- RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without reasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

☐ (a)The reasons described in reasonable detail on Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
☒ (b)The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, 11-K, Form N-SAR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report of transition report on Form 10-Q, or portion thereof will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
☐ (c)The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.
PART III- NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why the Form 10-K, 10-Q, N-SAR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period, (Attach Extra Sheets if Needed)
The company is working with its auditors on the completion of the audited financial statements and is still gathering some information from subsidiaries abroad.

PART IV-- OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person in regard to this notification
David W. Sass, Esq.
(212)
448-1100
(Name)
(Area Code)
(Telephone Number)
(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter) period that the registrant was required to file such reports) been filed? If answer no, identify report(s).
☒ Yes☐ No
(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?
☐ Yes☒ No
If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

ICTS INTERNATIONAL, N.V.
(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date April 26, 2021
By: /s/ Alon Raich
Name: Alon Raich
Title: Managing Director and CFO
INSTRUCTION: The form may be signed by an executive officer of the registrant or by any other duly authorized representative. The name and title of the person signing the form shall be typed or printed beneath the signature. If the statement is signed on behalf of the registrant by an authorized representative (other than an executive officer), evidence of the representative's authority to sign on behalf of the registrant shall be filed with the form.

ATTENTION
Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001).
GENERAL INSTRUCTION

1. This form is required by Rule 12b-25 (17 CFR 240.12b-25) of the General Rules and Regulations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

2. One signed original and four conformed copies of this form and amendments thereto must be completed and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. 20549, in accordance with Rule 0-3 of the General Rules and Regulations under the Act. The information contained in or filed with the form will be made a matter of public record in the Commission files.

3. A manually signed copy of the form and amendments thereto shall be filed with each national securities exchanged on which any class of securities of the registrant is registered.

4. Amendments to the notifications must also be filed on form 12b-25 but need not restate information that has been correctly furnished. The form shall be clearly identified as an amended notification.

5. Electronic Filers. This form shall not be used by electronic filers unable to timely file a report solely due to electronic difficulties. Filers unable to submit a report within the time period prescribed due to difficulties in electronic filing should comply with either Rule 201 or Rule 202 of Regulation S-T or apply for an adjustment in filing date pursuant to Rule 13-(b) of Regulation S-T.







Disclaimer

ICTS International NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 333 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,04 M - -
Net cash 2019 16,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 7 472
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
ICTS International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alon Raich Joint Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Rom Shaked Joint Managing Director & Internal Controller
Menachem J. Atzmon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip M. Getter Member-Supervisory Board
Gordon Brian Stephen Hausmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V.83.25%274
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-6.01%24 180
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-29.62%16 718
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-3.59%12 943
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-5.82%11 924
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-1.32%7 902
