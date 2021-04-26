ICTS International N : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20-F) 04/26/2021 | 01:19pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

General Reporting Rules 2018-E UNITED STATES OMB APPROVAL SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB Number: 0-28542 Washington, D.C. 20549 Estimated average burden Hours per response..........2.50 FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One): ☐ Form 10-KSB ☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☐ Form 10-QSB ☐ Form N-SAR

For Period Ended: December 31, 2020 ☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K ☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F ☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K ☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q ☐ Transition Report on Form N-SAR For the Transition Period Ended:

Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type. Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates: PART I--REGISTRANT INFORMATION

ICTS INTERNATIONAL, N.V. Full Name of Registrant Former Name if Applicable

Walaardt Sacrestraat , 425-5 Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number) Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

1117 BM Schiphol Oost , The Netherlands City, State and Zip Code City, State and Zip Code

PART II-- RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without reasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

☐ (a)The reasons described in reasonable detail on Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense; ☒ (b)The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, 11-K, Form N-SAR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report of transition report on Form 10-Q, or portion thereof will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and ☐ (c)The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable. PART III- NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why the Form 10-K, 10-Q, N-SAR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period, (Attach Extra Sheets if Needed) The company is working with its auditors on the completion of the audited financial statements and is still gathering some information from subsidiaries abroad.

PART IV-- OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person in regard to this notification David W. Sass, Esq. (212) 448-1100 (Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number) (2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter) period that the registrant was required to file such reports) been filed? If answer no, identify report(s). ☒ Yes☐ No (3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? ☐ Yes☒ No If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

ICTS INTERNATIONAL, N.V. (Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Date April 26, 2021 By: / s/ Alon Raich Name: Alon Raich Title: Managing Director and CFO

INSTRUCTION: The form may be signed by an executive officer of the registrant or by any other duly authorized representative. The name and title of the person signing the form shall be typed or printed beneath the signature. If the statement is signed on behalf of the registrant by an authorized representative (other than an executive officer), evidence of the representative's authority to sign on behalf of the registrant shall be filed with the form.

ATTENTION Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001). GENERAL INSTRUCTION

1. This form is required by Rule 12b-25 (17 CFR 240.12b-25) of the General Rules and Regulations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

2. One signed original and four conformed copies of this form and amendments thereto must be completed and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. 20549, in accordance with Rule 0-3 of the General Rules and Regulations under the Act. The information contained in or filed with the form will be made a matter of public record in the Commission files.

3. A manually signed copy of the form and amendments thereto shall be filed with each national securities exchanged on which any class of securities of the registrant is registered.

4. Amendments to the notifications must also be filed on form 12b-25 but need not restate information that has been correctly furnished. The form shall be clearly identified as an amended notification.

5. Electronic Filers. This form shall not be used by electronic filers unable to timely file a report solely due to electronic difficulties. Filers unable to submit a report within the time period prescribed due to difficulties in electronic filing should comply with either Rule 201 or Rule 202 of Regulation S-T or apply for an adjustment in filing date pursuant to Rule 13-(b) of Regulation S-T.













Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ICTS International NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:18:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V. 01:19p ICTS INTERNATIONAL N : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20.. PU 04/05 AU10TIX : Joins Forces with Microsoft To Create a More Trustworthy Identity Eco.. PR 2017 Greece to open Thessaloniki port financial bids this week - sources RE 2016 Greece to evaluate new Cosco bid for Piraeus Port on Jan. 20 RE