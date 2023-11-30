ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells medical products used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications. The Company's product portfolio includes ambulatory, syringe, and large volume IV pumps and safety software; dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets, needlefree IV connectors, peripheral IV catheters, and sterile IV solutions; closed system transfer devices and pharmacy compounding systems; as well as a range of respiratory, anesthesia, patient monitoring, and temperature management products. Its primary Infusion System products are dedicated IV sets and others. Its primary IV Solutions products include IV Therapy and Diluents and Irrigation. Its primary Critical Care products include Cogent 2-in-1 hemodynamic monitoring system; CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring system; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOxTM venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation system.