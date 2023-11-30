ICU Medical, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ICUI) added to S&P 600 Health Care (Sector)
ICU Medical, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ICUI) added to S&P 600 Health Care
November 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|84.64 USD
|+0.02%
|+0.50%
|-46.25%
|Nov. 28
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon
|MT
|Nov. 28
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
ICU Medical, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ICUI) added to S&P 600 Health Care (Sector)
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|Carlyle Group's Shares Rise as Company to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|Carlyle Group to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Health Care Up as Medical Device Makers Shrug off Drug Competition -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
|ICU Medical Shares Fall as Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
|MT
|ICU Medical's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
|MT
|ICU Medical, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : ICU Medical, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 06, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (ICUI) ICU MEDICAL Reports Q3 Revenue $553.3M, vs. Street Est of $570.8M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (ICUI) ICU MEDICAL Posts Q3 EPS $1.57, vs. Street Est of $1.39
|MT
|Insider Sell: Icu Medical
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
|ICU Medical Gets FDA Clearance for Plum Duo Infusion Pump, LifeShield Infusion Safety Software; Shares Rise
|MT
|ICU Medical Gets FDA Clearance for Infusion Pump-Software Combo
|DJ
|ICU Medical Inc. Receives FDA Clearance for Plum Duo Infusion Pump and LifeShield Infusion Safety Software
|CI
|Tranche Update on ICU Medical, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 12, 2019.
|CI
|ICU Medical's Q2 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls; Annual Guidance Revised
|MT
|Transcript : ICU Medical, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 07, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (ICUI) ICU MEDICAL Posts Q2 Revenue $549.3M, vs. Street Est of $562.9M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (ICUI) ICU MEDICAL Posts Q2 EPS $1.88, vs. Street Est of $1.60
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-46.25%
|2 043 M $
|-5.61%
|177 B $
|+1.47%
|105 B $
|-7.32%
|68 500 M $
|+2.60%
|43 351 M $
|+20.40%
|40 061 M $
|+30.89%
|39 143 M $
|+48.26%
|26 075 M $
|+25.49%
|24 005 M $
|-10.65%
|23 634 M $