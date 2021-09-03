ICU Medical Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Aminosyn II 15%, An Amino Acid Injection, Sulfite Free IV Solution Due to the Presence of Particulate Matter

September 3, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - September 3, 2021 LAKE FOREST, Illinois - ICU Medical, Inc.is voluntarily recalling one lot (2,112 units) of Aminosyn II, 15%, An Amino Acid Injection, Sulfite Free intravenous (IV) solution to the hospital/user level due to the presence of visible particulate matter identified as fibers, hair, and proteinaceous material along with other particles. ICU Medical became aware of this issue while inspecting retain samples as part of routine process.

Administration of a drug product that contains particulate matter could result in adverse events ranging from inflammation at the site of injection to more serious events that could include the formation of a blood clot obstructing the flow of blood which could lead to end-organ damage or death. To date, ICU Medical, Inc. has not received reports of adverse events or illness related to this recall.

Aminosyn II, Sulfite-Free, (an amino acid injection) infused with dextrose by peripheral vein infusion is indicated as a source of nitrogen in the nutritional support of patients with adequate stores of body fat, in whom, for short periods of time, oral nutrition cannot be tolerated, is undesirable, or inadequate. Aminosyn II can be administered peripherally with dilute (5 to 10%) dextrose solution and I.V. fat emulsion as a source of nutritional support. This form of nutritional support can help to preserve protein and reduce the breakdown of organic or inorganic materials, such as proteins, sugars, fatty acids, etc. in stress conditions where oral intake is inadequate. Aminosyn II is also indicated for central vein infusion to prevent or reverse excreting more nitrogen than is being taken in in patients where the intestinal tract, by the oral, surgical opening into the stomach for the introduction of food or surgical procedure for a feeding tube routes cannot or should not be used and gastrointestinal absorption of protein is impaired. Product was distributed nationwide both by ICU Medical direct to customers and through medical distributors. The product is for human use only.

ICU Medical acquired this product from Hospira, a Pfizer company; therefore, the affected product contains a Hospira NDC number and a Hospira label. The affected product lot, manufactured in the U.S. by ICU Medical in November 2020, is listed below: