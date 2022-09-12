Transcript : ICU Medical, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-12-2022 02:15 PM

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Ageing Population
The future of mobility
Artificial Intelligence
Robotics
Financial Data
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
US Basketball
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
ICU Medical, Inc.
News
Summary
ICUI
US44930G1076
ICU MEDICAL, INC.
(ICUI)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:34 2022-09-12 pm EDT
175.99
USD
+2.06%
09/08
ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
09/08
ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
08/25
S&P Downgrades ICU Medical To 'BB-' On Weaker-Than-Expected Operating Results, Higher Leverage; Outlook Stable
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : ICU Medical, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-12-2022 02:15 PM
09/12/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
All right. Yes. Perfect. Let's get started. This is Peter Harrison from Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking division. With me today from ICU is Vivek Jain. Before I get started or we get started,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about ICU MEDICAL, INC.
09/08
ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
09/08
ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
08/25
S&P Downgrades ICU Medical To 'BB-' On Weaker-Than-Expected Operating Results, Higher L..
MT
08/09
Raymond James Adjusts ICU Medical's Price Target to $190 from $208, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
08/09
KeyBanc Adjusts ICU Medical's Price Target to $225 from $230, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08/09
ICU MEDICAL INC/DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/08
ICU MEDICAL
: Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08
ICU MEDICAL
: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08
ICU Medical Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Higher Revenue; Revises 2022 Outlook
MT
08/08
ICU MEDICAL
: Q2 2022 ICU Medical Earnings Call Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICU MEDICAL, INC.
08/09
Raymond James Adjusts ICU Medical's Price Target to $190 from $208, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
08/09
KeyBanc Adjusts ICU Medical's Price Target to $225 from $230, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08/08
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on ICU Medical to $208 From $235, Keeps Outperform R..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
2 252 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-67,8 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-52,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4 121 M
4 121 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,71x
Nbr of Employees
15 300
Free-Float
84,0%
More Financials
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
172,43 $
Average target price
213,00 $
Spread / Average Target
23,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Jain
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian M. Bonnell
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri
VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Christian B. Voigtlander
Chief Operating Officer
David C. Greenberg
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INC.
-27.35%
4 121
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
-22.92%
189 972
MEDTRONIC PLC
-13.26%
119 265
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
6.95%
74 964
HOYA CORPORATION
-13.18%
37 414
DEXCOM, INC.
-30.80%
36 467
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave