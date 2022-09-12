Advanced search
    ICUI   US44930G1076

ICU MEDICAL, INC.

(ICUI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:34 2022-09-12 pm EDT
175.99 USD   +2.06%
Transcript : ICU Medical, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-12-2022 02:15 PM

09/12/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
All right. Yes. Perfect. Let's get started. This is Peter Harrison from Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking division. With me today from ICU is Vivek Jain. Before I get started or we get started,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
09/08ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
09/08ICU Medical to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
08/25S&P Downgrades ICU Medical To 'BB-' On Weaker-Than-Expected Operating Results, Higher L..
MT
08/09Raymond James Adjusts ICU Medical's Price Target to $190 from $208, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
08/09KeyBanc Adjusts ICU Medical's Price Target to $225 from $230, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08/09ICU MEDICAL INC/DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/08ICU MEDICAL : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08ICU MEDICAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08ICU Medical Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Higher Revenue; Revises 2022 Outlook
MT
08/08ICU MEDICAL : Q2 2022 ICU Medical Earnings Call Presentation
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 252 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -52,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 121 M 4 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 84,0%
ICU Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian M. Bonnell Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Christian B. Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
David C. Greenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INC.-27.35%4 121
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.92%189 972
MEDTRONIC PLC-13.26%119 265
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY6.95%74 964
HOYA CORPORATION-13.18%37 414
DEXCOM, INC.-30.80%36 467