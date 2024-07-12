UNITED STATES

Nasdaq Noncompliance Letter

On July 9, 2024, ICZOOM Group Inc. (the "Company") received written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a), which requires that Nasdaq-listed companies hold an annual meeting of shareholders within twelve months of their fiscal year end (the "Annual Meeting Requirement"), because the Company did not hold an annual meeting of shareholders within twelve months of its fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The notification received has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has 45 calendar days, or until August 23, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Annual Meeting Requirement.

The Company is preparing for an annual meeting for its shareholders and expects to regain compliance with the Annual Meeting Requirement thereafter. As it will take some time to organize an annual meeting, in the event that such meeting is not completed by August 23, 2024, the Company plans to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Annual Meeting Requirement. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Company's fiscal year end, or until December 27. 2024, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that, should Nasdaq accept the Company's plan, the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Hearing Panel under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(a). If the Company fails to regain compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules (including, to the extent granted by Nasdaq, any applicable extensions of time), the securities of the Company will be subject to delisting on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

