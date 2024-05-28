HONG KONG, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced that the "ICZOOM & WeBank Supply Chain Finance Strategic Cooperation Signing Ceremony" was held at the headquarters of ICZOOM in Shenzhen on 27th May, which marked the official launch of cooperation between the two parties in the field of supply chain finance.

The strategic cooperation with WeBank further enhances ICZOOM's role as a bridge in the industry chain. ICZOOM and Webank will work together to provide customers with convenient, low-cost digital supply chain financial services to ease their cash flow pressure and help enterprises have robust development.

Mr. Lei Xia, CEO of ICZOOM, commented, "This partnership provides SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) with more convenient and efficient financial services, which will enable us to provide more SMEs with customized supply chain solutions in the electronic component supply chain."

Looking ahead, the management of ICZOOM believes that the cooperation between ICZOOM and WeBank will continue to deepen, and both parties will be committed to building a more open and synergistic supply chain financial ecosystem to provide strong support for the development of SMEs.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

