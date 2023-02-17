Advanced search
12:06aId : America is launching a Meetup Group in Boston called “Demystifying Web3” which will focus on Web3 topics
PU
02/13ID Holdings Corporation Revises Financial Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
02/01Id : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)
PU
ID : America is launching a Meetup Group in Boston called “Demystifying Web3” which will focus on Web3 topics

02/17/2023 | 12:06am EST
ID America is launching a Meetup Group in Boston called

"Demystifying Web3 " which will focus on Web3 topics

~It will be a platform for the dissemination of Web3 as well as networking~

February 2023: INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT AMERICA INC. (Headquarters: Massachusetts, USA, hereinafter referred to as ID America) will be launching a new Meetup Group in Boston called "Demystifying Web3" which will be for research and networking with regard to Web3. . We plan to have 5 events in total and our first event will be held on February 23rd at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) Cambridge
.
■Overview of Demystifying Web3
As a rapidly growing technology Web3 is becoming increasingly relevant in today's digital landscape. Demystifying Web3 is designed for individuals who are curious about the potential of Web3 and its applications. We will focus on the following five topics:

  • Web3
  • Blockchain
  • NFT
  • DAO
  • Metaverse

The Meetup Group is an initiative for general information gathering and knowledge acquisition on the previously listed five topics, providing a platform for networking, learning, and professional development for those who want to understand the basics of Web3.
Seminar 1 - Web3: Understanding the Next Evolution of the Internet
■About ID America ID America develops software, recruits and trains human resources, and conducts market research in the United States. It also promotes the development of engineers and the sharing of the ID Group's business know-how as part of the ID Group's global strategy. Company name: INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT AMERICA INC. Address: 245 First Street, Suite 1800, Cambridge MA 02142 Representative: Masaki Funakoshi (Director & Chairman) URL: https://idnet-us.com [Inquiries regarding this matter] ID America, Hamza Ahmed Email address: marketing@idnet.co.jp

Attachments

Disclaimer

ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 05:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
