ID : America is launching a Meetup Group in Boston called “Demystifying Web3” which will focus on Web3 topics

February 2023: INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT AMERICA INC. (Headquarters: Massachusetts, USA, hereinafter referred to as ID America) will be launching a new Meetup Group in Boston called "Demystifying Web3" which will be for research and networking with regard to Web3. . We plan to have 5 events in total and our first event will be held on February 23rd at the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) Cambridge

■Overview of Demystifying Web3

As a rapidly growing technology Web3 is becoming increasingly relevant in today's digital landscape. Demystifying Web3 is designed for individuals who are curious about the potential of Web3 and its applications. We will focus on the following five topics:



Web3

Blockchain

NFT

DAO

Metaverse

The Meetup Group is an initiative for general information gathering and knowledge acquisition on the previously listed five topics, providing a platform for networking, learning, and professional development for those who want to understand the basics of Web3.