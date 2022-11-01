ID : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)
11/01/2022 | 12:36am EDT
Note: This document is an English translation of the "Kessan Tanshin" for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and is provided solely for reference purposes. In the event of any inconsistency between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version will govern.
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year
Masaki Funakoshi, President and Representative Director
Direct inquiries to:
Yasuhiro Araki, Senior Officer
Manager, Corporate Strategy Department
Tel: +81 3-3262-5177
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:
November 4, 2022
Scheduled date of dividend payment:
December 5, 2022
Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results:
Yes
Presentation on quarterly results:
Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)
(Amounts of less than ¥1 million are truncated)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for H1 of FY2022 (April 1-September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Business Results
(% indicates YoY changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
H1 FY2022
14,861
11.4
1,155
63.9
1,209
63.1
680
81.5
H1 FY2021
13,340
－
704
－
741
－
375
－
Note: Comprehensive income
H1 FY2022
¥887 million
(59.1%)
H1 FY2021
¥557 million
(－%)
Net income
Diluted net income
EBITDA
EPS before amortization
per share
per share
of goodwill
¥
¥
¥ million
%
¥
%
H1 FY2022
41.04
－
1,454
44.1
54.43
56.5
H1 FY2021
21.84
21.77
1,009
－
34.78
－
Notes: 1. From the beginning of the consolidated first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the Group has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition(Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles(J-GAAP).The numerical figures in the above H1 FY2021 consolidated business results constitute the figures after the application of this standard. As such, YoY comparisons are not provided.
Effective July 1, 2021, the Group executed a share split at a ratio of 1.5 new shares per previous common share. The figures for net income per share, diluted net income per share and EPS before amortization of goodwill are calculated as if this share split had occurred at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Diluted net income per share during the consolidated first half under review is not listed, as the Group has no potential shares.
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
Q2 FY2022
16,168
9,992
61.5
FY2021
16,238
9,446
57.9
Reference: Equity Q2 FY2022 ¥9,943 millionFY2021 ¥9,400 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
End of first quarter
End of second quarter
End of third quarter End of fiscal period
Total
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
FY2021
－
20.00
－
20.00
40.00
FY2022
－
20.00
FY2022 (forecast)
－
20.00
40.00
Note: Revision of most recently published dividend forecast: No
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
(% indicates YoY changes)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
FY2022
29,000
4.3
1,950
4.3
2,000
4.0
1,100
5.1
66.30
(full fiscal year)
EPS before
EBITDA
amortization of
goodwill
¥ million
%
¥
%
FY2022
2,580
3.5
93.10
6.1
(full fiscal year)
Note: Revision of most recently published results forecast: No
*Notes
(1) Changes in important subsidiaries during the period
Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in consolidation scope
Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements:
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
Changes in accounting estimates:
Restatements:
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
Note: For details, please refer to (4) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) under Section 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes on page 13 of the Attachment.
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock):
Amount of treasury stock:
Interim average number of shares (Consolidated total for the quarter)
Q2 FY2022
18,066,453
shares
FY2021
18,066,453
shares
Q2 FY2022
1,476,289
shares
FY2021
1,476,462
shares
Q2 FY2022
16,590,015
shares
Q2 FY2021
17,174,843
shares
Note: Effective July 1, 2021, the Group executed a share split at a ratio of 1.5 new shares per previous common share. The figures for number of shares outstanding, amount of treasury stock and interim average number of shares are calculated as if this share split had occurred at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Calculation of certain management indices
EBITDA = Operating income + depreciation + amortization of goodwill
EPS before amortization of goodwill = Net income after adjustments* ÷ interim average number of shares
*Net income after adjustments = Net income attributable to owners of parent + amortization of goodwill
These quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
Qualitative information relating to the appropriate use of results forecasts, and other noteworthy items
Results forecasts are estimates based on information available as of the day the results were announced. Forecasts are inherently uncertain. The actual results, etc. may be different from the forecasts because of changes in business conditions, etc. See (3) Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Results Forecast under Section 1. Qualitative Information on the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023, on page 6 of the Attachment for the assumptions that form the basis of results forecasts and other things to remember when relying on results forecasts.
The ID Group has also introduced a board benefit trust (BBT) and Japanese employee stock ownership plan (J-ESOP). Company shares held by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E) as trust property for the BBT and J-ESOP plans are included in treasury stock.
(Method of obtaining supplementary explanatory materials regarding quarterly results and details of the quarterly results briefing) The ID Group will hold a quarterly results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on November 28, 2022. The materials that will be distributed at the briefing will be posted on the Group website promptly after the briefing.
Contents
1. Qualitative Information on the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
..................- 2 -
(1)
Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Business Results.......................................................
- 2 -
(2)
Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Financial Position.....................................................
- 6 -
(3)
Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Results Forecast........................................................
- 6 -
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes........................................................................
1. Qualitative Information on the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Business Results
During the consolidated fiscal first half under review (H1 FY2022: April 1 to September 30, 2022), the Japanese economy was beset by challenges on all sides. As vaccination against COVID-19 progressed nationwide, restrictions on activity were eased, stirring hopes that an economic recovery was in the offing. However, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine dragged on, resource prices spiked and the yen exchange rate slipped, stoking inflation. Future prospects remain stubbornly unclear.
Fortunately for the ID Group, the information services industry, to which the Group belongs, is on a firmer footing. Demand for IT investment related to digital transformation (DX), an approach aimed at establishing new business models and transforming existing ones, was solid and is expected to continue to enjoy steady support. Moreover, while the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, corporate clients' needs for IT investment, previously restrained, are continuing to bounce back.
Amid the environment just described, business results for the ID Group trended favorably in software development; system operation management; and cybersecurity, consulting and training. Net sales jumped 11.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (YoY) to ¥14.861 billion.
Earnings results were even more satisfying. Although cost of sales climbed as a result of Group reorganization, the Group's high- margin DX-related business expanded. As sales grew, so did earnings. Operating income soared 63.9% YoY to ¥1.155 billion, and ordinary income leapt 63.1% YoY to ¥1.209 billion. Net income attributable to owners of parent surged 81.5% YoY to ¥680 million, while EBITDA broadened 44.1% YoY to ¥1.454 billion.
- 2 -
The Group's business consists of a single segment. Business results for each service are as follows.
(Millions of ¥)
Previous consolidated
Consolidated cumulative
Compared with same period of
second quarter under
previous fiscal year (YoY)
cumulative second quarter
review
(April 1, 2021 to
Increase/
Rate of
(April 1, 2022 to
September 30, 2021)
increase/
decrease
September 30, 2022)
decrease (%)
System operation
Net sales
6,053
6,641
588
9.7
management
Gross profit
1,449
1,476
26
1.8
Gross profit margin
24.0%
22.2%
-1.7P
―
Software
Net sales
4,988
5,647
659
13.2
development
Gross profit
1,096
1,210
114
10.4
Gross profit margin
22.0％
21.4％
-0.5P
―
IT infrastructure
Net sales
1,221
1,228
7
0.6
Gross profit
292
310
17
6.1
Gross profit margin
24.0%
25.3%
1.3P
―
Cybersecurity,
Net sales
960
1,130
169
17.7
consulting and
Gross profit
315
315
0
0.2
training
Gross profit margin
32.8%
27.9%
-4.9P
―
Others
Net sales
116
212
96
82.4
Gross profit
2
10
7
265.8
Gross profit margin
2.6%
5.1%
2.6P
―
Total
Net sales
13,340
14,861
1,520
11.4
Gross profit
3,157
3,324
167
5.3
Gross profit margin
23.7%
22.4%
-1.3P
―
(i) System operation management
Reinforced sales efforts toward major IT vendors led to expansion in transactions, while orders received from existing financial-related customers increased. Net sales lifted 9.7% YoY to ¥6.641 billion.
(ii) Software development
Some projects with existing financial-related customers wrapped up. However, reinforced sales efforts toward major IT vendors led to expansion in transactions, while previously postponed major projects with existing transport-related customers were restarted and orders from existing public-sector-related customers grew. Net sales improved 13.2% YoY to ¥5.647 billion.
(iii) IT infrastructure
Although some projects with existing customers related to IT and the public sector were concluded, the Group expanded transactions with multiple existing customers, particularly with those related to finance. Net sales rose 0.6% YoY to ¥1.228 billion.
(iv) Cybersecurity, consulting and training
In addition to swelling product sales and growing order acceptance in cybersecurity, this category benefited from heightened sales in consulting. Net sales lifted 17.7% YoY to ¥1.130 billion.
(v) Others
Orders accepted for data entry and product sales expanded. Net sales rose 82.4% YoY to ¥212 million.
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:35:00 UTC.