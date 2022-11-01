ID : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)

Note: This document is an English translation of the "Kessan Tanshin" for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and is provided solely for reference purposes. In the event of any inconsistency between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version will govern.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)

October 31, 2022 Company name: ID Holdings Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Securities code: 4709 URL: https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp Company representative: Masaki Funakoshi, President and Representative Director Direct inquiries to: Yasuhiro Araki, Senior Officer Manager, Corporate Strategy Department Tel: +81 3-3262-5177 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report: November 4, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payment: December 5, 2022 Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results: Yes Presentation on quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts) (Amounts of less than ¥1 million are truncated) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for H1 of FY2022 (April 1-September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Business Results (% indicates YoY changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % H1 FY2022 14,861 11.4 1,155 63.9 1,209 63.1 680 81.5 H1 FY2021 13,340 － 704 － 741 － 375 － Note: Comprehensive income H1 FY2022 ¥887 million (59.1%) H1 FY2021 ¥557 million (－%) Net income Diluted net income EBITDA EPS before amortization per share per share of goodwill ¥ ¥ ¥ million % ¥ % H1 FY2022 41.04 － 1,454 44.1 54.43 56.5 H1 FY2021 21.84 21.77 1,009 － 34.78 －

Notes: 1. From the beginning of the consolidated first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the Group has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition(Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (J-GAAP).The numerical figures in the above H1 FY2021 consolidated business results constitute the figures after the application of this standard. As such, YoY comparisons are not provided.

Effective July 1, 2021, the Group executed a share split at a ratio of 1.5 new shares per previous common share. The figures for net income per share, diluted net income per share and EPS before amortization of goodwill are calculated as if this share split had occurred at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Diluted net income per share during the consolidated first half under review is not listed, as the Group has no potential shares. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio ¥ million ¥ million % Q2 FY2022 16,168 9,992 61.5 FY2021 16,238 9,446 57.9

Reference: Equity Q2 FY2022 ¥9,943 millionFY2021 ¥9,400 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends End of first quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter End of fiscal period Total ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ FY2021 － 20.00 － 20.00 40.00 FY2022 － 20.00 FY2022 (forecast) － 20.00 40.00

Note: Revision of most recently published dividend forecast: No