Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ID Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4709   JP3153600006

ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4709)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:13 2022-11-01 am EDT
906.00 JPY   -0.11%
12:36aId : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)
PU
10/04Scalar, Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.5 billion in funding from a group of investors
CI
09/27Id : America Recreates System Operation Center on Metaverse
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ID : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)

11/01/2022 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document is an English translation of the "Kessan Tanshin" for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and is provided solely for reference purposes. In the event of any inconsistency between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version will govern.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)

October 31, 2022

Company name:

ID Holdings Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Securities code:

4709

URL:

https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp

Company representative:

Masaki Funakoshi, President and Representative Director

Direct inquiries to:

Yasuhiro Araki, Senior Officer

Manager, Corporate Strategy Department

Tel: +81 3-3262-5177

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:

November 4, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

December 5, 2022

Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results:

Yes

Presentation on quarterly results:

Yes (for institutional investors and financial analysts)

(Amounts of less than ¥1 million are truncated)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for H1 of FY2022 (April 1-September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Business Results

(% indicates YoY changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

H1 FY2022

14,861

11.4

1,155

63.9

1,209

63.1

680

81.5

H1 FY2021

13,340

704

741

375

Note: Comprehensive income

H1 FY2022

¥887 million

(59.1%)

H1 FY2021

¥557 million

(%)

Net income

Diluted net income

EBITDA

EPS before amortization

per share

per share

of goodwill

¥

¥

¥ million

%

¥

%

H1 FY2022

41.04

1,454

44.1

54.43

56.5

H1 FY2021

21.84

21.77

1,009

34.78

Notes: 1. From the beginning of the consolidated first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the Group has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition(Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (J-GAAP).The numerical figures in the above H1 FY2021 consolidated business results constitute the figures after the application of this standard. As such, YoY comparisons are not provided.

    1. Effective July 1, 2021, the Group executed a share split at a ratio of 1.5 new shares per previous common share. The figures for net income per share, diluted net income per share and EPS before amortization of goodwill are calculated as if this share split had occurred at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
    2. Diluted net income per share during the consolidated first half under review is not listed, as the Group has no potential shares.
  2. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

Q2 FY2022

16,168

9,992

61.5

FY2021

16,238

9,446

57.9

Reference: Equity Q2 FY2022 ¥9,943 millionFY2021 ¥9,400 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of third quarter End of fiscal period

Total

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

FY2021

20.00

20.00

40.00

FY2022

20.00

FY2022 (forecast)

20.00

40.00

Note: Revision of most recently published dividend forecast: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for FY2022 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

(% indicates YoY changes)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

FY2022

29,000

4.3

1,950

4.3

2,000

4.0

1,100

5.1

66.30

(full fiscal year)

EPS before

EBITDA

amortization of

goodwill

¥ million

%

¥

%

FY2022

2,580

3.5

93.10

6.1

(full fiscal year)

Note: Revision of most recently published results forecast: No

*Notes

(1) Changes in important subsidiaries during the period

Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in consolidation scope

  1. Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements:
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements:
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
    3. Changes in accounting estimates:
    4. Restatements:

No

No

Yes

No

No

No

Note: For details, please refer to (4) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) under Section 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes on page 13 of the Attachment.

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock):
    2. Amount of treasury stock:
    3. Interim average number of shares (Consolidated total for the quarter)

Q2 FY2022

18,066,453

shares

FY2021

18,066,453

shares

Q2 FY2022

1,476,289

shares

FY2021

1,476,462

shares

Q2 FY2022

16,590,015

shares

Q2 FY2021

17,174,843

shares

Note: Effective July 1, 2021, the Group executed a share split at a ratio of 1.5 new shares per previous common share. The figures for number of shares outstanding, amount of treasury stock and interim average number of shares are calculated as if this share split had occurred at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

  1. Calculation of certain management indices
    • EBITDA = Operating income + depreciation + amortization of goodwill
    • EPS before amortization of goodwill = Net income after adjustments* ÷ interim average number of shares

*Net income after adjustments = Net income attributable to owners of parent + amortization of goodwill

  • These quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or audit corporation.
  • Qualitative information relating to the appropriate use of results forecasts, and other noteworthy items
    Results forecasts are estimates based on information available as of the day the results were announced. Forecasts are inherently uncertain. The actual results, etc. may be different from the forecasts because of changes in business conditions, etc. See (3) Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Results Forecast under Section 1. Qualitative Information on the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023, on page 6 of the Attachment for the assumptions that form the basis of results forecasts and other things to remember when relying on results forecasts.
    The ID Group has also introduced a board benefit trust (BBT) and Japanese employee stock ownership plan (J-ESOP). Company shares held by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E) as trust property for the BBT and J-ESOP plans are included in treasury stock.

(Method of obtaining supplementary explanatory materials regarding quarterly results and details of the quarterly results briefing) The ID Group will hold a quarterly results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on November 28, 2022. The materials that will be distributed at the briefing will be posted on the Group website promptly after the briefing.

Contents

1. Qualitative Information on the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

..................- 2 -

(1)

Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Business Results.......................................................

- 2 -

(2)

Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Financial Position.....................................................

- 6 -

(3)

Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Results Forecast........................................................

- 6 -

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes........................................................................

- 7 -

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet.............................................................................................................

- 7 -

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income.....................................................

- 9 -

(Consolidated Statement of Income).......................................................................................................

- 9 -

(Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter)............................................................................................

- 9 -

(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)...........................................................................

- 10 -

(Consolidated Cumulative Second Quarter)..........................................................................................

- 10 -

(3)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement ...............................................................................................

- 11 -

(4)

Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements.................................................................................

- 13 -

(Notes on Assumptions Regarding Going Concern).............................................................................

- 13 -

(Notes on Significant Changes (If Any) in Shareholders' Equity)........................................................

- 13 -

(Changes in Accounting Policies) .........................................................................................................

- 13 -

(Additional Information) .......................................................................................................................

- 13 -

(Material Subsequent Events) ...............................................................................................................

- 14 -

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

  1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Business Results

During the consolidated fiscal first half under review (H1 FY2022: April 1 to September 30, 2022), the Japanese economy was beset by challenges on all sides. As vaccination against COVID-19 progressed nationwide, restrictions on activity were eased, stirring hopes that an economic recovery was in the offing. However, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine dragged on, resource prices spiked and the yen exchange rate slipped, stoking inflation. Future prospects remain stubbornly unclear.

Fortunately for the ID Group, the information services industry, to which the Group belongs, is on a firmer footing. Demand for IT investment related to digital transformation (DX), an approach aimed at establishing new business models and transforming existing ones, was solid and is expected to continue to enjoy steady support. Moreover, while the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, corporate clients' needs for IT investment, previously restrained, are continuing to bounce back.

Amid the environment just described, business results for the ID Group trended favorably in software development; system operation management; and cybersecurity, consulting and training. Net sales jumped 11.4% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (YoY) to ¥14.861 billion.

Earnings results were even more satisfying. Although cost of sales climbed as a result of Group reorganization, the Group's high- margin DX-related business expanded. As sales grew, so did earnings. Operating income soared 63.9% YoY to ¥1.155 billion, and ordinary income leapt 63.1% YoY to ¥1.209 billion. Net income attributable to owners of parent surged 81.5% YoY to ¥680 million, while EBITDA broadened 44.1% YoY to ¥1.454 billion.

- 2 -

The Group's business consists of a single segment. Business results for each service are as follows.

(Millions of ¥)

Previous consolidated

Consolidated cumulative

Compared with same period of

second quarter under

previous fiscal year (YoY)

cumulative second quarter

review

(April 1, 2021 to

Increase/

Rate of

(April 1, 2022 to

September 30, 2021)

increase/

decrease

September 30, 2022)

decrease (%)

System operation

Net sales

6,053

6,641

588

9.7

management

Gross profit

1,449

1,476

26

1.8

Gross profit margin

24.0%

22.2%

-1.7P

Software

Net sales

4,988

5,647

659

13.2

development

Gross profit

1,096

1,210

114

10.4

Gross profit margin

22.0

21.4

-0.5P

IT infrastructure

Net sales

1,221

1,228

7

0.6

Gross profit

292

310

17

6.1

Gross profit margin

24.0%

25.3%

1.3P

Cybersecurity,

Net sales

960

1,130

169

17.7

consulting and

Gross profit

315

315

0

0.2

training

Gross profit margin

32.8%

27.9%

-4.9P

Others

Net sales

116

212

96

82.4

Gross profit

2

10

7

265.8

Gross profit margin

2.6%

5.1%

2.6P

Total

Net sales

13,340

14,861

1,520

11.4

Gross profit

3,157

3,324

167

5.3

Gross profit margin

23.7%

22.4%

-1.3P

(i) System operation management

Reinforced sales efforts toward major IT vendors led to expansion in transactions, while orders received from existing financial-related customers increased. Net sales lifted 9.7% YoY to ¥6.641 billion.

(ii) Software development

Some projects with existing financial-related customers wrapped up. However, reinforced sales efforts toward major IT vendors led to expansion in transactions, while previously postponed major projects with existing transport-related customers were restarted and orders from existing public-sector-related customers grew. Net sales improved 13.2% YoY to ¥5.647 billion.

(iii) IT infrastructure

Although some projects with existing customers related to IT and the public sector were concluded, the Group expanded transactions with multiple existing customers, particularly with those related to finance. Net sales rose 0.6% YoY to ¥1.228 billion.

(iv) Cybersecurity, consulting and training

In addition to swelling product sales and growing order acceptance in cybersecurity, this category benefited from heightened sales in consulting. Net sales lifted 17.7% YoY to ¥1.130 billion.

(v) Others

Orders accepted for data entry and product sales expanded. Net sales rose 82.4% YoY to ¥212 million.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:36aId : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
PU
10/04Scalar, Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.5 billion in funding from a group of inv..
CI
09/27Id : America Recreates System Operation Center on Metaverse
PU
09/19ID Holdings Corporation(TSE:4709) dropped from S&P Global BM..
CI
08/31Id : Financial Results Presentations 1Q(22/4/1-22/6/30)
PU
08/02Id : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending M..
PU
08/02ID Holdings Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Yea..
CI
08/02ID Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Mar..
CI
07/29Id : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending M..
PU
06/23Id : Corporate Governance Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 29 140 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2023 1 200 M 8,07 M 8,07 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 4,41%
Capitalization 15 047 M 101 M 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ID Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 907,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaki Funakoshi Director
Hiroo Notsu Manager-Compliance
Noriyuki Sugiura Independent Outside Director
Keijiro Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Toshio Yamakawa Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.68%102
ACCENTURE PLC-31.52%181 324
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.38%140 570
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.46%125 231
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.98%100 766
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.84%77 095