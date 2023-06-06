ID : Financial Results Presentations Full-Year(22/4/1-23/3/31)
President, Representative Director Masaki Funakoshi
ID Holdings Corporation April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023
TSE Prime Market
Code 4709
* Our website can be accessed from the QR Code.
Mid-Term Management Plan
Next 50 Episode
Ⅱ: Ride on Time
Overview of Financial Results for FY2022
Record Net Sales and Operating Income
Net Sales
¥31,101 million
（ +11.9% YoY ）
The Group expanded transactions by strengthening sales to major IT vendors
Expansion of core business
(System operation management, Software development)
Operating Income
¥2,424 million
（ +29.7% YoY ）
High-marginDX-related business expanded
The Group streamlined the work of management divisions ⊝ Cost of sales rose amid returned to employees
Financial Results
(Consolidated)
2022.3
2023.3
（ million ）
Results
(% of net sales)
Results
(% of net sales)
Diff.
YoY
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
EBITDA
1
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share (EPS) ()
EPS before amortization of goodwill
2()
27,805
-
31,101
-
3,295
+11.9%
21,137
76.0%
24,298
78.1%
3,161
+15.0%
6,668
24.0%
6,802
21.9%
134
+2.0%
4,799
17.3%
4,377
14.1%
-421
-8.8%
2,491
9.0%
3,033
9.8%
542
+21.8%
1,869
6.7%
2,424
7.8%
555
+29.7%
1,922
6.9%
2,504
8.1%
581
+30.3%
1,046
3.8%
1,402
4.5%
356
+34.1%
61.61
-
84.54
-
22.93
-
87.78
-
111.33
-
23.55
-
Note:
EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill
EPS before amortization of goodwill = (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) ÷ Interim average number of shares
Financial Results by Services
Net Sales
Gross Profit
（¥million ）
6,802
6,380
6,668
31,101
121
-84
36
11
(1.8%)
-69.7%
(0.5%)
(0.1%)
563
+57
621
27,805
467
(9.1%)
598
+111
(8.5%)
25,766
(1.5%)
(9.4%)
+10.2%
644
355
2,934
715
+31.3%
-71
(9.5%)
481
(1.3%)
2,081
+852
(9.4%)
751
(10.7%)
-10.0%
(2.0%)
(7.5%)
+41.0%
2,602
(11.8%)
(8.4%)
2,275
2,624
-21
(8.8%)
(9.4%)
-0.8%
2,325
2,535
2,534
11,458
2,210
+209
(37.3%)
(9.8%)
(34.9%)
10,542
+916
(36.8%)
(34.7%)
+9.0%
8,404
(37.9%)
+8.7%
(32.6%)
+1,436
2,808
2,941
+22
2,964
12,201
13,637
+0.8%
12,071
+11.8%
(43.9%)
(44.0%)
(44.1%)
(43.6%)
(46.8%)
(43.9%)
2021.3
2022.3
2023.3
2021.3
2022.3
2023.3
■ System Operation Management ■ Software Development ■ IT Infrastructure
Net Sales by Services
■ Cybersecurity, Consulting and Training ■ Others
■ System Operation
Management
■ Software Development
■ IT Infrastructure
Reinforced sales efforts toward major IT vendors led to expansion in transactions, while orders received from existing financial-related customers increased
Rising orders from major IT vendors, existing financial-related and public-sector-related customers
Reopening of major projects previously postponed by existing customers related to the transportation field
Some projects with existing customers related to the public and information & communication sector were concluded ⊕ Expanded transactions with existing financial-related customers
■ Cybersecurity,
⊕ Growing order acceptance and swelling product sales in Cybersecurity
Consulting and
⊕ Sales increased in Consulting
Training
Note: From the beginning of FY2021, the Group has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ)
Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (J-GAAP).
5
