  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ID Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4709   JP3153600006

ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4709)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-06 am EDT
1149.00 JPY   +0.52%
Id : Financial Results Presentations Full-Year(22/4/1-23/3/31)
PU
Notice of The 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)
PU
ID : Financial Results Presentations Full-Year(22/4/1-23/3/31)

06/06/2023 | 02:52am EDT
President, Representative Director Masaki Funakoshi

ID Holdings Corporation April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023

TSE Prime MarketCode 4709

* Our website can be accessed from the QR Code.

©2023 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Change or Die!

1

Performance Overview

2

Mid-Term Management Plan

Next 50 Episode Ⅱ: Ride on Time

©2023 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2

Overview of Financial Results for FY2022

Change or Die!

Record Net Sales and Operating Income

Net Sales

¥31,101 million+11.9% YoY

  • The Group expanded transactions by strengthening sales to major IT vendors
  • Expansion of core business

(System operation management, Software development)

Operating Income

¥2,424 million+29.7% YoY

  • High-marginDX-related business expanded
  • The Group streamlined the work of management divisions Cost of sales rose amid returned to employees

©2023 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

3

Financial Results (Consolidated)

2022.32023.3

million

Results

(% of net sales)

Results

(% of net sales)

Diff.

YoY

Change or Die!

Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

EBITDA1

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share (EPS) ()

EPS before amortization of goodwill2()

27,805

-

31,101

-

3,295

+11.9%

21,137

76.0%

24,298

78.1%

3,161

+15.0%

6,668

24.0%

6,802

21.9%

134

+2.0%

4,799

17.3%

4,377

14.1%

-421

-8.8%

2,491

9.0%

3,033

9.8%

542

+21.8%

1,869

6.7%

2,424

7.8%

555

+29.7%

1,922

6.9%

2,504

8.1%

581

+30.3%

1,046

3.8%

1,402

4.5%

356

+34.1%

61.61

-

84.54

-

22.93

-

87.78

-

111.33

-

23.55

-

Note:

  1. EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill
  2. EPS before amortization of goodwill = (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) ÷ Interim average number of shares

©2023 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

4

Change or Die!

Financial Results by Services

Net Sales

Gross Profit

¥million

6,802

6,380

6,668

31,101

121

-84

36

11

(1.8%)

-69.7%

(0.5%)

(0.1%)

563

+57

621

27,805

467

(9.1%)

598

+111

(8.5%)

25,766

(1.5%)

(9.4%)

+10.2%

644

355

2,934

715

+31.3%

-71

(9.5%)

481

(1.3%)2,081

+852

(9.4%)

751

(10.7%)

-10.0%

(2.0%)

(7.5%)

+41.0%

2,602

(11.8%)

(8.4%)

2,275

2,624

-21

(8.8%)

(9.4%)

-0.8%

2,325

2,535

2,534

11,458

2,210

+209

(37.3%)

(9.8%)

(34.9%)

10,542

+916

(36.8%)

(34.7%)

+9.0%

8,404

(37.9%)

+8.7%

(32.6%)

+1,436

2,808

2,941

+22

2,964

12,201

13,637

+0.8%

12,071

+11.8%

(43.9%)

(44.0%)

(44.1%)

(43.6%)

(46.8%)

(43.9%)

2021.3

2022.3

2023.3

2021.3

2022.3

2023.3

System Operation Management Software Development IT Infrastructure

Net Sales by Services

Cybersecurity, Consulting and Training Others

System Operation

Management

Software Development

IT Infrastructure

  • Reinforced sales efforts toward major IT vendors led to expansion in transactions, while orders received from existing financial-related customers increased
  • Rising orders from major IT vendors, existing financial-related and public-sector-related customers
  • Reopening of major projects previously postponed by existing customers related to the transportation field
  • Some projects with existing customers related to the public and information & communication sector were concluded Expanded transactions with existing financial-related customers

Cybersecurity,

Growing order acceptance and swelling product sales in Cybersecurity

Consulting and

Sales increased in Consulting

Training

Note: From the beginning of FY2021, the Group has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ)

Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (J-GAAP).

5

©2023 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
