ID Holdings Corporation
April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024
Financial Results Presentations
President, Representative Director
TSE Prime Market
4709
and Group CEO
Code
Masaki Funakoshi
* Our website can be accessed from the
QR Code.
May 23, 2024
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Change or Die !
1 Performance Overview for FY2023
2
Business focus for FY2024
3
Mid-Term Management Plan
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
2
Change or Die !
Overview of Financial Results for FY2023
Achieved record-high net sales and operating income and increased sales and profits for the third consecutive year!
Net Sales ¥32,680 million（+5.1% YoY）
- System management; cybersecurity, consulting and training; and IT infrastructure all trended favorably.
Operating Income ¥2,769 million（+14.2% YoY） Operating Income Margin 8.5%
- Rising sales drove up earnings
- High-marginDX-related business expanded ⊝ Returning value to employees
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
3
Financial Results (Consolidated)
2023.32024.3
( million)
Results (% of net sales) Results (% of net sales)
Diff.
YoY
Change or Die !
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
EBITDA1
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share (EPS) ()
EPS before amortization of goodwill2()
31,101
-
32,680
-
1,579
+5.1%
24,298
78.1%
25,527
78.1%
1,228
+5.1%
6,802
21.9%
7,153
21.9%
351
+5.2%
4,377
14.1%
4,384
13.4%
6
+0.2%
3,033
9.8%
3,421
10.5%
387
+12.8%
2,424
7.8%
2,769
8.5%
344
+14.2%
2,504
8.1%
2,860
8.8%
356
+14.2%
1,402
4.5%
1,777
5.4%
374
+26.7%
84.54
-
106.42
-
21.88
-
111.33
-
133.04
-
21.71
-
Note:
- EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill
- EPS before amortization of goodwill = (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) ÷ Interim average number of shares
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
4
Change or Die !
Financial Results by Services
Net Sales
Gross Profit
（¥ million）
31,101
32,680
7,153
331
6,802
+15
52
467
-135
(1.0%)
36
+42.6%
(0.7%)
(1.5%)
-29.1%
(0.5%)
11,573
-417
2,117
11,458
+114
(35.4%)
2,535
(29.6%)
(36.8%)
+1.0%
-16.5%
(37.3%)
3,319
960
+385
+339
(13.4%)
2,934
(10.2%)
621
+54.6%
(9.4%)
+13.1%
2,862
(9.1%)
796
2,602
+259
(8.8%)
644
+152
(11.1%)
(8.4%)
+10.0%
(9.5%)
+23.6%
13,637
+956
14,593
2,964
+261
3,226
+7.0%
(43.9%)
(44.7%)
+8.8%
(45.1%)
(43.6%)
2023.3
2024.3
2023.3
2024.3
■ System Management
■ IT Infrastructure ■ Cybersecurity, Consulting and Training ■ Software Development ■ Others
Net Sales by Services
■ System Management
■ IT Infrastructure
■ Cybersecurity, Consulting and Training
■ Software Development
- New orders were received due to redoubling of sales efforts aimed at major IT vendors, while orders accepted from existing clients swelled
- Major projects were accepted from finance-related clients, transactions with major IT vendors expanded and orders accepted from transport- and manufacturing-related clients grew
- Orders accepted in consulting expanded and new projects in cybersecurity were obtained
- Transactions expanded as a result of strengthened sales efforts toward major IT vendors, while
orders accepted from public-sector and finance-related clients expanded ⊝Some projects wrapped up
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
5
Net Sales of DX-related Business
DX-related business
Promoting customer's DX by combining existing IT services with cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, AI and IoT.
DX-related sales & sales ratio
55.5%
Change or Die
20,000
15,000
10,000
（¥ million）
47.6%
18,137
297
45.6%
14,810
1,935
12,671
259
2,829
1,509
322
1,257
2,461
1,8777,749
Expanding focus on advanced system management, remote support, consulting, and cloud.
!
5,000
4,491
5,473
- Gross profit margin 】 24.7% (YoY+ 1.3P)
0
4,722 5,106 5,325
2022.3
2023.3
2024.3
About 5 points higher than non-DX-related business
Automation and Optimization
Consulting and Training
Cloud
Remote Support, Advanced Development & System Management*
Security and IT Infrastructure
*"Advanced System Management" has been added from the beginning of FY2023.
6
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Net Sales by Strategic Alliances
Change or Die !
Transactions with major, high-value customers that are actively investing in IT
account for over 80% of net sales.
(¥ million)
Figures in brackets indicate % of net sales
Strategic Partners
- Completion of some projects in system management and software development
31,101
32,680
-138
6,332
6,470
(19.4%)
-2.1%
(20.8%)
3,568
-461 (10.9%)
4,029 -11.5%
(13.0%)
5,818
5,133 +13.3% (17.8%)
+684
(16.5%)
+393
8,414
8,020
+4.9%
(25.7%)
(25.8%)
Major Customers（Non-Finance）
- Rising orders from customers related
to broadcasting, manufacturing, public-sector, and transportation
- Wrap-upof some projects with public-sector customers
Major Customers（Finance）
- Orders accepted for major projects in IT infrastructure
- Expansion of orders received in software development and cybersecurity
Hitachi Group
- Completion of some projects in software development, etc.
-230
2,868
3,099
(8.8%)
(10.0%)
-7.4%
5,678
4,347
+1,331
+30.6%
(17.4%)
(14.0%)
2023.3
2024.3
■ IBM Group ■ Hitachi Group ■ Major Customers （ Finance ） ■ Major Customers （ Non-Finance ）■ Strategic Partners ■ Others
IBM Group
- Receipt of new orders and expansion of existing transactions
【Reference】
Kyndryl
MI Digital
IBM Japan
Japan
Services
2024.3
2,683
1,937
1,058
(8.2%)
(5.9%)
(3.2%)
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
7
Net Sales Composition by End-user Industry
Transactions with the financial and public sectors account for over 60% of net sales.
( million)
2024.3 (% of net sales)
(¥ million)
YoY
Figures in brackets
indicate % of net sales
Finance
Public
14,686
44.9%
6,085
18.6%
+1,074
+7.9%
+589
+10.7%
1,634 3,775
(5.0%) (11.6%)
Change or Die !
Information & Communication
Manufacturing
Transportation
3,454
10.6%
3,044
9.3%
1,634
5.0%
+199
+6.1%
+380
+14.3%
+123
+8.2%
3,044
(9.3%)
3,454
(10.6%)
6,085
(18.6%)
14,686
(44.9%)
Others*
3,775
11.6%
-787
-17.3%
Total
32,680
100.0%
+1,579
+5.1%
*"Media", "Healthcare", "Construction, Real estate", "Wholesale, Retail, Restaurants", etc.
**From FY2023, we have changed the accounting classification for some customers. The figures of previous fiscal year have been adjusted based on changes
- Finance
- Public
- Information & Communication
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Others
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
8
Operating Income Analysis (YoY)
（ million）
Gross profit
Change or
SG&A
Die!
expenses
Operating income
2023.3
2024.3
Main Reasons in Changes
Results
Results
Diff.
6,802
7,153
+351
・Increase in net sales
+1,579
・Increase in cost of sales
+1,228
-Subcontract expenses
+984
-Labor cost
+421
-Manufacturing expenses
+176
-Purchases
-339
4,377
4,384
+6
・Decrease in personnel cost
-124
-Reassignment of personnel from SG&A
divisions to business divisions
etc.
・Increase in other expenses
+131
2,424 2,769 +344
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
9
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent Analysis (YoY)
（ million）
Ordinary income
Change
Extraordinary
income
or
Extraordinary
losses
Die !
Total income taxes
Net income
attributable to owners of parent
2023.3
2024.3
Main Reasons in Changes
Results
Results
Diff.
2,504
2,860
+356
・Increase in operating income
+344
・Increase in non-operating income +9
・Decrease in non-operating expenses -2
0
73
+73
・Increase in gain on sales of investment
securities
+70
172
30
-142
・Decrease in reaction to loss on retirement of
non-current assets in the previous fiscal year
-112
・Decrease in reaction to Loss on office closings
in the previous fiscal year
-37
・Loss on valuation of investment securities
+27
929
1,126
+197
1,402 1,777 +374
©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 08:59:05 UTC.