ID Holdings Corporation

April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024

Financial Results Presentations

President, Representative Director

TSE Prime Market

4709

and Group CEO

Code

Masaki Funakoshi

* Our website can be accessed from the

QR Code.

May 23, 2024

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Change or Die !

1 Performance Overview for FY2023

2

Business focus for FY2024

3

Mid-Term Management Plan

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2

(+0.7P YOY)

Change or Die !

Overview of Financial Results for FY2023

Achieved record-high net sales and operating income and increased sales and profits for the third consecutive year!

Net Sales ¥32,680 million+5.1% YoY

  • System management; cybersecurity, consulting and training; and IT infrastructure all trended favorably.

Operating Income ¥2,769 million+14.2% YoY Operating Income Margin 8.5%

  • Rising sales drove up earnings
  • High-marginDX-related business expanded Returning value to employees

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

3

Financial Results (Consolidated)

2023.32024.3

( million)

Results (% of net sales) Results (% of net sales)

Diff.

YoY

Change or Die !

Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

EBITDA1

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share (EPS) ()

EPS before amortization of goodwill2()

31,101

-

32,680

-

1,579

+5.1%

24,298

78.1%

25,527

78.1%

1,228

+5.1%

6,802

21.9%

7,153

21.9%

351

+5.2%

4,377

14.1%

4,384

13.4%

6

+0.2%

3,033

9.8%

3,421

10.5%

387

+12.8%

2,424

7.8%

2,769

8.5%

344

+14.2%

2,504

8.1%

2,860

8.8%

356

+14.2%

1,402

4.5%

1,777

5.4%

374

+26.7%

84.54

-

106.42

-

21.88

-

111.33

-

133.04

-

21.71

-

Note:

  1. EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization of goodwill
  2. EPS before amortization of goodwill = (Net income attributable to owners of parent + Amortization of goodwill) ÷ Interim average number of shares

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

4

Change or Die !

Financial Results by Services

Net Sales

Gross Profit

¥ million

31,101

32,680

7,153

331

6,802

+15

52

467

-135

(1.0%)

36

+42.6%

(0.7%)

(1.5%)

-29.1%

(0.5%)

11,573

-417

2,117

11,458

+114

(35.4%)

2,535

(29.6%)

(36.8%)

+1.0%

-16.5%

(37.3%)

3,319

960

+385

+339

(13.4%)

2,934

(10.2%)

621

+54.6%

(9.4%)

+13.1%

2,862

(9.1%)

796

2,602

+259

(8.8%)

644

+152

(11.1%)

(8.4%)

+10.0%

(9.5%)

+23.6%

13,637

+956

14,593

2,964

+261

3,226

+7.0%

(43.9%)

(44.7%)

+8.8%

(45.1%)

(43.6%)

2023.3

2024.3

2023.3

2024.3

System Management

IT Infrastructure Cybersecurity, Consulting and Training Software Development Others

Net Sales by Services

System Management

IT Infrastructure

Cybersecurity, Consulting and Training

Software Development

  • New orders were received due to redoubling of sales efforts aimed at major IT vendors, while orders accepted from existing clients swelled
  • Major projects were accepted from finance-related clients, transactions with major IT vendors expanded and orders accepted from transport- and manufacturing-related clients grew
  • Orders accepted in consulting expanded and new projects in cybersecurity were obtained
  • Transactions expanded as a result of strengthened sales efforts toward major IT vendors, while

orders accepted from public-sector and finance-related clients expanded Some projects wrapped up

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

5

Net Sales of DX-related Business

DX-related business

Promoting customer's DX by combining existing IT services with cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, AI and IoT.

DX-related sales & sales ratio

55.5%

Change or Die

20,000

15,000

10,000

¥ million

47.6%

18,137

297

45.6%

14,810

1,935

12,671

259

2,829

1,509

322

1,257

2,461

1,8777,749

Expanding focus on advanced system management, remote support, consulting, and cloud.

!

5,000

4,491

5,473

  • Gross profit margin 24.7% (YoY+ 1.3P)

0

4,722 5,106 5,325

2022.3

2023.3

2024.3

About 5 points higher than non-DX-related business

Automation and Optimization

Consulting and Training

Cloud

Remote Support, Advanced Development & System Management*

Security and IT Infrastructure

*"Advanced System Management" has been added from the beginning of FY2023.

6

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Net Sales by Strategic Alliances

Change or Die !

Transactions with major, high-value customers that are actively investing in IT

account for over 80% of net sales.

(¥ million)

Figures in brackets indicate % of net sales

Strategic Partners

  • Completion of some projects in system management and software development

31,101

32,680

-138

6,332

6,470

(19.4%)

-2.1%

(20.8%)

3,568

-461 (10.9%)

4,029 -11.5%

(13.0%)

5,818

5,133 +13.3% (17.8%)

+684

(16.5%)

+393

8,414

8,020

+4.9%

(25.7%)

(25.8%)

Major CustomersNon-Finance

  • Rising orders from customers related
    to broadcasting, manufacturing, public-sector, and transportation
  • Wrap-upof some projects with public-sector customers

Major CustomersFinance

  • Orders accepted for major projects in IT infrastructure
  • Expansion of orders received in software development and cybersecurity

Hitachi Group

  • Completion of some projects in software development, etc.

-230

2,868

3,099

(8.8%)

(10.0%)

-7.4%

5,678

4,347

+1,331

+30.6%

(17.4%)

(14.0%)

2023.3

2024.3

IBM Group Hitachi Group Major Customers Finance Major Customers Non-Finance Strategic Partners Others

IBM Group

  • Receipt of new orders and expansion of existing transactions

Reference

Kyndryl

MI Digital

IBM Japan

Japan

Services

2024.3

2,683

1,937

1,058

(8.2%)

(5.9%)

(3.2%)

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

7

Net Sales Composition by End-user Industry

Transactions with the financial and public sectors account for over 60% of net sales.

( million)

2024.3 (% of net sales)

(¥ million)

YoY

Figures in brackets

indicate % of net sales

Finance

Public

14,686

44.9%

6,085

18.6%

+1,074

+7.9%

+589

+10.7%

1,634 3,775

(5.0%) (11.6%)

Change or Die !

Information & Communication

Manufacturing

Transportation

3,454

10.6%

3,044

9.3%

1,634

5.0%

+199

+6.1%

+380

+14.3%

+123

+8.2%

3,044

(9.3%)

3,454

(10.6%)

6,085

(18.6%)

14,686

(44.9%)

Others*

3,775

11.6%

-787

-17.3%

Total

32,680

100.0%

+1,579

+5.1%

*"Media", "Healthcare", "Construction, Real estate", "Wholesale, Retail, Restaurants", etc.

**From FY2023, we have changed the accounting classification for some customers. The figures of previous fiscal year have been adjusted based on changes

  • Finance
  • Public
  • Information & Communication
  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Others

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

8

Operating Income Analysis (YoY)

million

Gross profit

Change or

SG&A

Die!

expenses

Operating income

2023.3

2024.3

Main Reasons in Changes

Results

Results

Diff.

6,802

7,153

+351

Increase in net sales

+1,579

Increase in cost of sales

+1,228

-Subcontract expenses

+984

-Labor cost

+421

-Manufacturing expenses

+176

-Purchases

-339

4,377

4,384

+6

Decrease in personnel cost

-124

-Reassignment of personnel from SG&A

divisions to business divisions

etc.

Increase in other expenses

+131

2,424 2,769 +344

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

9

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent Analysis (YoY)

million

Ordinary income

Change

Extraordinary

income

or

Extraordinary

losses

Die !

Total income taxes

Net income

attributable to owners of parent

2023.3

2024.3

Main Reasons in Changes

Results

Results

Diff.

2,504

2,860

+356

Increase in operating income

+344

Increase in non-operating income +9

Decrease in non-operating expenses -2

0

73

+73

Increase in gain on sales of investment

securities

+70

172

30

-142

Decrease in reaction to loss on retirement of

non-current assets in the previous fiscal year

-112

Decrease in reaction to Loss on office closings

in the previous fiscal year

-37

Loss on valuation of investment securities

+27

929

1,126

+197

1,402 1,777 +374

©2024 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 08:59:05 UTC.