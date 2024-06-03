ID Holdings Corporation, formerly INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD., is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of information technology(IT) services. The Company operates in three business segments. The Systems Operation and Management segment manages and operates information processing systems, as well as the first installation and re-construction of systems. The Software Development segment is engaged in the development of software. The Others segment is engaged in the sale of network security products; the construction and installation of security systems; the provision of education services related to the development and operation of information systems, and consulting services, as well as recruitment and training, local market research and information collection.