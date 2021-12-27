ID : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock Using ToSTNeT-3

December 27, 2021 To: All Concerned Stakeholders Company : ID Holdings Corporation Representative : Masaki Funakoshi, President and Representative Director (Securities Code: 4709; TSE 1st Section) Inquiries : Masayoshi Nakatani, General Manager, Head of Corporate Strategy Department TEL : +81 3-3262-5177

Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock Using ToSTNeT-3

(Acquisition of treasury stock using the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network System for off- auction own share repurchase transaction (ToSTNeT-3), based on the Articles of Incorporation as stipulated in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

ID Holdings Corporation ("the Company") hereby notifies that, at today's meeting of the Board of Directors, the Company resolved to acquire treasury stock and resolved the method of acquisition of said treasury stock. The resolutions were based on Article 156 of the Companies Act, applying the wording of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act.

1. Reason for Acquisition of Treasury Stock

The purpose of the acquisition is to improve capital efficiency and to execute capital policy dynamically in response to changes in the management environment.

2. Method of Acquisition

The Company commissions the purchase of the treasury stock on ToSTNeT-3 at 8:45 AM on December 28, 2021 at today's (December 27, 2021) closing price (including final special quote) of ¥ 859 (no changes are made to other trading systems or times). This purchase order is limited to said time of purchase.

3. Details of Acquisition

(1) Type of shares to be acquired Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be 606,000 shares (maximum) (Proportion of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock): acquired 3.45%) (3) Total stock acquisition price ¥ 520,554,000 (maximum) (4) Announcement of acquisition The Company will announce the acquisition result after the transaction is result completed at 8:45 AM on December 28, 2021.

