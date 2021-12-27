Log in
    4709   JP3153600006

ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4709)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/24
859 JPY   -0.23%
02:47aID : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock Using ToSTNeT-3
PU
11/30ID : Corporate Governance Report
PU
11/26ID : Presentation Material for Financial Results Q2 FY2021
PU
ID : Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock Using ToSTNeT-3

12/27/2021 | 02:47am EST
December 27, 2021

To: All Concerned Stakeholders

Company

:

ID Holdings Corporation

Representative

:

Masaki Funakoshi,

President and Representative Director

(Securities Code: 4709; TSE 1st Section)

Inquiries

:

Masayoshi Nakatani, General Manager,

Head of Corporate Strategy Department

TEL

:

+81 3-3262-5177

Notice of Acquisition of Treasury Stock Using ToSTNeT-3

(Acquisition of treasury stock using the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network System for off- auction own share repurchase transaction (ToSTNeT-3), based on the Articles of Incorporation as stipulated in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

ID Holdings Corporation ("the Company") hereby notifies that, at today's meeting of the Board of Directors, the Company resolved to acquire treasury stock and resolved the method of acquisition of said treasury stock. The resolutions were based on Article 156 of the Companies Act, applying the wording of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act.

1. Reason for Acquisition of Treasury Stock

The purpose of the acquisition is to improve capital efficiency and to execute capital policy dynamically in response to changes in the management environment.

2. Method of Acquisition

The Company commissions the purchase of the treasury stock on ToSTNeT-3 at 8:45 AM on December 28, 2021 at today's (December 27, 2021) closing price (including final special quote) of ¥ 859 (no changes are made to other trading systems or times). This purchase order is limited to said time of purchase.

3. Details of Acquisition

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be

606,000 shares (maximum)

(Proportion of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock):

acquired

3.45%)

(3)

Total stock acquisition price

¥ 520,554,000 (maximum)

(4)

Announcement of acquisition

The Company will announce the acquisition result after the transaction is

result

completed at 8:45 AM on December 28, 2021.

1

Notes:

  1. No changes are made to the number of shares. However, the Company may be unable to purchase some or all of the shares, depending on market trends and other factors.
  2. The purchase will be made when the order is placed corresponding to the number of shares intended for purchase.

Reference: Treasury stock held as of September 30, 2021

Total number of issued shares

17,561,809 shares

(Excluding treasury stock)

Number of treasury shares

504,644 shares

DISCLAIMER

This English translation is only for reference purpose. When they are any discrepancies between original Japanese version and English translation version, the original Japanese version always prevails.

2

Disclaimer

ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
