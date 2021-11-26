ID : Presentation Material for Financial Results Q2 FY2021
ID Holdings Corporation
April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021
President and Representative Director
TSE 1st section
Masaki Funakoshi
Code
4709
※ Our website can be accessed from the QR Code.
©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Apr.
6th
Jun.
29th
Jul.
1st
2nd
Aug.
24th
Oct.
28th
29th
ID Holdings acquired DX Certification
based on the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry guidelines
Publication of the Evaluation Report from New York
Share split
Share split: 1 share →
1.5 shares
Dividend forecast: Effective increase
by ¥10
Listing in
Shukan Toyo Keizai's "500 Companies That Lead Japan in the SDG ｓ"
ID Holdings participated in the TCFD Consortium
Notice of Absorption-type Merger among Consolidated Subsidiaries
Notice on the Selection to Apply to Prime Market of Reorganized TSE
Nov. 5th ID Holdings got 3.5 stars in NIKKEI Smart Work Awards 2022
From last year,
1 rank up
！
©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
2
1 Q2 Performance Overview
2
Forecast of Financial Results for FY2021
3 Non-financial Information
©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
3
Q2 Financial Results (Consolidated) (Impact from application of ASRR 1)
2021.9
Impact from application of
2021.9
(Figures published in the
(Before application of ASRR)
ASRR
（ million ）
consolidated financial results)
Results
(% of net sales)
Diff.
YoY
Results
(% of net sales)
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
EBITDA
2
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per Share (EPS) ()
EPS before Amortization of Goodwill ()
3
13,778
-
-437
-3.2%
13,340
-
10,603
77.0%
-420
-4.0%
10,183
76.3%
3,174
23.0%
-17
-0.5%
3,157
23.7%
2,452
17.8%
0
+0.0%
2,452
18.4%
1,027
7.5%
-17
-1.7%
1,009
7.6%
722
5.2%
-17
-2.4%
704
5.3%
758
5.5%
-17
-2.3%
741
5.6%
386
2.8%
-11
-3.0%
375
2.8%
22.51
-
-0.67
-
21.84
-
35.45
-
-0.67
-
34.78
-
Notes:
1. ASRR = Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.From the beginning of FY2021, the Group applies the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition
(Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29) of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (J-GAAP).
2.
EBITDA = Operating income + depreciation + amortization of goodwill
3.
EPS before amortization of goodwill = (Net income attributable to owners of parent + amortization of goodwill) ÷ interim average number of shares
4
©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
【Reference 】Q2 Financial Results (Consolidated)
(YoY comparison, before application of ASRR)
2020.9
2021.9
(Before application of ASRR)
（ million ）
Results
(% of net sales)
Results
(% of net sales)
Diff.
YoY
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
EBITDA
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent Earnings per Share (EPS) () EPS before Amortization
of Goodwill ()
12,174
-
13,778
-
1,604
+13.2%
9,231
75.8%
10,603
77.0%
1,371
+14.9%
2,942
24.2%
3,174
23.0%
232
+7.9%
2,289
18.8%
2,452
17.8%
163
+7.2%
871
7.2%
1,027
7.5%
155
+17.9%
653
5.4%
722
5.2%
68
+10.6%
704
5.8%
758
5.5%
54
+7.7%
611
5.0%
386
2.8%
-224
-36.7%
36.50
-
22.51
-
-13.98
-
45.23
-
35.45
-
-9.78
-
Note: The figures for EPS and EPS before amortization of goodwill take a share split (1 share →1.5 shares) which is executed as of the effective date (July 1, 2021) into consideration.
©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Sales 2021
25 766 M
225 M
225 M
Net income 2021
747 M
6,52 M
6,52 M
Net cash 2021
1 569 M
13,7 M
13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,3x
Yield 2021
3,92%
Capitalization
15 098 M
131 M
132 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,46x
EV / Sales 2021
0,49x
Nbr of Employees
2 555
Free-Float
61,5%
Chart ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.