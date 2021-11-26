Log in
    4709   JP3153600006

ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4709)
ID : Presentation Material for Financial Results Q2 FY2021

11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
ID Holdings Corporation

April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021

President and Representative Director

TSE 1st section

Masaki Funakoshi

Code 4709

Our website can be accessed from the QR Code.

©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

New Topics (2021)

Change or Die!

Apr. 6th

Jun. 29th

Jul. 1st

2nd

Aug. 24th

Oct. 28th

29th

ID Holdings acquired DX Certification

based on the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry guidelines

Publication of the Evaluation Report from New York

Share split

Share split: 1 share → 1.5 shares

Dividend forecast: Effective increase by ¥10

Listing in Shukan Toyo Keizai's "500 Companies That Lead Japan in the SDG"

ID Holdings participated in the TCFD Consortium

Notice of Absorption-type Merger among Consolidated Subsidiaries

Notice on the Selection to Apply to Prime Market of Reorganized TSE

Nov. 5th ID Holdings got 3.5 stars in NIKKEI Smart Work Awards 2022

From last year,

1 rank up

©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2

Change or Die!

1 Q2 Performance Overview

2

Forecast of Financial Results for FY2021

3 Non-financial Information

©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

3

Q2 Financial Results (Consolidated) (Impact from application of ASRR1)

2021.9

Impact from application of

2021.9

(Figures published in the

(Before application of ASRR)

ASRR

million

consolidated financial results)

Results

(% of net sales)

Diff.

YoY

Results

(% of net sales)

Change or Die!

Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

EBITDA2

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per Share (EPS) ()

EPS before Amortization of Goodwill ()3

13,778

-

-437

-3.2%

13,340

-

10,603

77.0%

-420

-4.0%

10,183

76.3%

3,174

23.0%

-17

-0.5%

3,157

23.7%

2,452

17.8%

0

+0.0%

2,452

18.4%

1,027

7.5%

-17

-1.7%

1,009

7.6%

722

5.2%

-17

-2.4%

704

5.3%

758

5.5%

-17

-2.3%

741

5.6%

386

2.8%

-11

-3.0%

375

2.8%

22.51

-

-0.67

-

21.84

-

35.45

-

-0.67

-

34.78

-

Notes:

1. ASRR = Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.From the beginning of FY2021, the Group applies the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition

(Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29) of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (J-GAAP).

2.

EBITDA = Operating income + depreciation + amortization of goodwill

3.

EPS before amortization of goodwill = (Net income attributable to owners of parent + amortization of goodwill) ÷ interim average number of shares

4

©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

ReferenceQ2 Financial Results (Consolidated)

(YoY comparison, before application of ASRR)

2020.9

2021.9

(Before application of ASRR)

million

Results

(% of net sales)

Results

(% of net sales)

Diff.

YoY

Change or Die!

Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

EBITDA

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent Earnings per Share (EPS) () EPS before Amortization

of Goodwill ()

12,174

-

13,778

-

1,604

+13.2%

9,231

75.8%

10,603

77.0%

1,371

+14.9%

2,942

24.2%

3,174

23.0%

232

+7.9%

2,289

18.8%

2,452

17.8%

163

+7.2%

871

7.2%

1,027

7.5%

155

+17.9%

653

5.4%

722

5.2%

68

+10.6%

704

5.8%

758

5.5%

54

+7.7%

611

5.0%

386

2.8%

-224

-36.7%

36.50

-

22.51

-

-13.98

-

45.23

-

35.45

-

-9.78

-

Note: The figures for EPS and EPS before amortization of goodwill take a share split (1 share →1.5 shares) which is executed as of the effective date (July 1, 2021) into consideration.

©2021 ID Holdings Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
