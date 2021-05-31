ID : Corporate Governance Report

Corporate Governance
Last updated: May 25, 2021
ID Holdings Corporation
Masaki Funakoshi, President and Representative Director
Securities code: 4709
https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp
The corporate governance of the ID Group is described below.
I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information
1. Basic views
The ID Group perceives "increasing corporate value in an ongoing manner" to be of top priority in its management. With this in main, we are working steadily to improve our corporate governance and monitoring functions in accordance with the following guidelines: (1) Assurance of transparency and soundness through the separation of management and execution; (2) Speedy decision-making and execution of business (3) Clarification of accountability; (4) Prompt and appropriate/fair disclosure of information.
The Group has published its basic views concerning corporate governance on its website as "Corporate Governance Guidelines" (hereinafter, "the Guidelines").
URL https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp/corporate/policy.html
[Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
The ID Group complies with all of the principles set out in the Corporate Governance Code.
[Disclosure based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
The following principles are listed based on revised Corporate Governance Code of June 2018.
[Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings]
Please see Section 2-11 of the Guidelines.
[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] Please see Section 2-7 of the Guidelines.
[Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners]
In April 2016, we switched completely to a defined contribution pension scheme. The defined-benefit corporate pension scheme (closed-type consisting solely of recipient pensioners and deferred pensioners) applies only to those employees who resigned prior to the switch to the new scheme. Reserve funds under the closed-typedefined-benefit corporate pension scheme are administered under the principle of safety first.
[Principle 3.1 i) Company Objectives (e.g., corporate philosophy)] Please see Sections 1-2 and 2-12 of the Guidelines.
[Principle 3.1 ii) Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance Please see Section 1-3 of the Guidelines
[Principle 3.1 iii) Board Policies and Procedures in Determining the Remuneration of the Senior Management and Directors] Please see Section 3-16 of the Guidelines.
[Principle 3.1 iv) Board Policies and Procedures in the Appointment/Dismissal of the Senior Management and the Nomination of Director and Statutory Auditor Candidates]
Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines.
[Principle 3.1 v) Explanations with Respect to the Individual Appointments/Dismissals and Nominations Based on iv] Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines.
[Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Overview of Scope of Delegation to the Management] Please see Section 3-4 of the Guidelines.
[Principle 4.8 Effective Use of Independent Outside Directors] Please see Section 3-3 of the Guidelines.
[Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors] Please see Section 3-8 of the Guidelines.
[Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Views on Overall Balance, Diversity and Size of Board of Directors] Please see Sections 3-2 and 3-3 of the Guidelines.
[Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Status of Directors serving concurrent posts] Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines.
[Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Analysis and Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a Whole, and Disclosure of Summary of Results]
Please see Section 3-6 of the Guidelines.
[Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Training policy for Directors and Statutory Auditors] Please see Section 3-13 of the Guidelines.
