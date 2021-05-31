ID : Corporate Governance Report 05/31/2021 | 12:02am EDT Send by mail :

ID Holdings Corporation Masaki Funakoshi, President and Representative Director Inquiries: Masayoshi Nakatani, Manager of Corporate Strategy Department Tel: +81-3-3262-5177 Securities code: 4709 https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp The corporate governance of the ID Group is described below. I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information 1. Basic views The ID Group perceives "increasing corporate value in an ongoing manner" to be of top priority in its management. With this in main, we are working steadily to improve our corporate governance and monitoring functions in accordance with the following guidelines: (1) Assurance of transparency and soundness through the separation of management and execution; (2) Speedy decision-making and execution of business (3) Clarification of accountability; (4) Prompt and appropriate/fair disclosure of information. The Group has published its basic views concerning corporate governance on its website as "Corporate Governance Guidelines" (hereinafter, "the Guidelines"). URL https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp/corporate/policy.html [Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The ID Group complies with all of the principles set out in the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The following principles are listed based on revised Corporate Governance Code of June 2018. [Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings] Please see Section 2-11 of the Guidelines. [Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] Please see Section 2-7 of the Guidelines. [Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners] In April 2016, we switched completely to a defined contribution pension scheme. The defined-benefit corporate pension scheme (closed-type consisting solely of recipient pensioners and deferred pensioners) applies only to those employees who resigned prior to the switch to the new scheme. Reserve funds under the closed-typedefined-benefit corporate pension scheme are administered under the principle of safety first. [Principle 3.1 i) Company Objectives (e.g., corporate philosophy)] Please see Sections 1-2 and 2-12 of the Guidelines. [Principle 3.1 ii) Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance Please see Section 1-3 of the Guidelines [Principle 3.1 iii) Board Policies and Procedures in Determining the Remuneration of the Senior Management and Directors] Please see Section 3-16 of the Guidelines. [Principle 3.1 iv) Board Policies and Procedures in the Appointment/Dismissal of the Senior Management and the Nomination of Director and Statutory Auditor Candidates] Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines. [Principle 3.1 v) Explanations with Respect to the Individual Appointments/Dismissals and Nominations Based on iv] Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines. [Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Overview of Scope of Delegation to the Management] Please see Section 3-4 of the Guidelines. [Principle 4.8 Effective Use of Independent Outside Directors] Please see Section 3-3 of the Guidelines. [Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors] Please see Section 3-8 of the Guidelines. [Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Views on Overall Balance, Diversity and Size of Board of Directors] Please see Sections 3-2 and 3-3 of the Guidelines. [Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Status of Directors serving concurrent posts] Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines. [Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Analysis and Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a Whole, and Disclosure of Summary of Results] Please see Section 3-6 of the Guidelines. [Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Training policy for Directors and Statutory Auditors] Please see Section 3-13 of the Guidelines. [Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] Please see Section 2-6 of the Guidelines. 2. Capital structure Foreign shareholding ratioUnder 10% [Status of major shareholders] Updated Name Number of shares Shareholding owned (Shares) ratio (%) A.K.Corporation 1,043,954 8.94 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 746,400 6.39 ID Employee Ownership Account 701,925 6.01 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 588,200 5.03 PERSHING-DIV. OF DLJ SECS. CORP. 426,900 3.65 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 422,850 3.62 Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc.* 403,823 3.45 TDC SOFT Inc. 284,100 2.43 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E) 246,990 2.11 Akemi Funakoshi 198,127 1.69 Controlling shareholder (except for ――― parent company) Parent company None Supplementary explanation Updated Mizuho Bank, Ltd. submitted a Report on Large Shareholders (Change Report) as of April 8, 2021, and it was reported that the company name of Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc. was changed to Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd. The shareholders listed under "Status of major shareholders" are correct as of March 31, 2021. 3. Corporate attributes Listed stock market and market section Fiscal year-end Type of business Number of employees (consolidated) as of the end of the previous fiscal year Net sales (consolidated) for the previous fiscal year Number of consolidated subsidiaries as of the end of the previous fiscal year Updated Tokyo Stock Exchange/First section March Information/communications 1,000 or more 10 billion yen or more, under 100 billion yen 10 or more, less than 50 4. Policy on measures to protect minority shareholders in conducting transactions with controlling shareholder ――― 5. Special circumstances which may have material impact on corporate governance ――― II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Supervision in Management 1. Organizational composition and operation Organization form Company with Statutory Auditors [Directors] Maximum number of Directors stipulated in Articles of Incorporation Term of office stipulated in Articles of Incorporation Chairman of the Board of Directors Number of Directors Appointment of Outside Directors Number of Outside Directors Number of Independent Officers designated from among Outside Directors 9 years

President

Appointed 2 Outside Directors' relationships with the Company (1) Name Attribute Relationships with the Company* a b c d e f g h i j k Noriyuki Sugiura Academic Keijiro Hayashi From another company Aya Nakamura From another company △ Categories for "Relationships with the Company"

"○" when the Director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "△" when the Director fell under the category in the past; "●" when a close relative of the Director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; and "▲" when a close relative of the Director fell under the category in the past

a. Executive (a person who executes business; hereinafter, the same) of the Company or its subsidiaries b. Non-executive Director or executive of a parent company of the Company

c. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company

d. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof e. Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof

f. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides remuneration as a Director

g. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a corporation)

h. Executive of a client or supplier of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the Director himself/herself only)

i. Executive of a corporation, between which and the Company Outside Directors/Statutory Auditors are mutually appointed (the Director himself/herself only)

j. Executive of a corporation that receives a donation from the Company (the Director himself/herself only) k. Other Outside Directors' relationships with the Company (2) Designation Name as Supplementary explanation of Reasons for appointment Independent the relationship Officer Mr. Noriyuki Sugiura has had a long and distinguished career as a university/graduate school professor, but has not been directly involved in company management. However, he possesses a rich academic knowledge, Noriyuki Sugiura ○ ――― and was appointed as an Outside Director in the hope that he will use his knowledge and experience to help the Group further reinforce its management systems and play a supervising role. Moreover, he is designated as an Independent Officer on the grounds that he does not receive money or any other property besides executive remuneration. The Group therefore judges that there is no risk of a conflict of interest arising with ordinary shareholders, and that his independence is ensured. Mr. Keijiro Hayashi possesses knowledge from the forefront of the IT field and experience in global business. Therefore, he was appointed as an Outside Director in the hope that he will use his knowledge and experience to help the Group further reinforce its management systems and play Keijiro Hayashi ○ ――― a supervising role. Moreover, he is designated as an Independent Officer on the grounds that he does not receive money or any other property besides executive remuneration. The Group therefore judges that there is no risk of a conflict of interest arising with ordinary shareholders, and that his independence is ensured. Ms. Aya Nakamura worked at IBM Ms. Aya Nakamura possesses rich Japan, Ltd., one of the ID Group's experience and global insights from having clients. In the last fiscal year, worked at a foreign-affiliated IT company, transactions with this company as well as expertise as an executive officer accounted for 13.8% in terms of the in the field of purchasing. Therefore, she Group's sales distribution ratio. While was appointed as an Outside Director in the Aya Nakamura the Group has a certain level of hope that she will use her knowledge and business dealings with this company, experience to help the Group further reinforce its management systems and play a Ms. Nakamura had already resigned supervising role. from the company in question 4 years prior to her appointment as an Outside Director. Voluntary establishment of committee(s) equivalent to Nominating Established Committee or Remuneration Committee Committees established voluntarily, their composition, and attributes of chairman All Full-time Inside Outside Outside Committee's name committee Other Chairman members Directors Directors experts members Committee Designated equivalent to Remuneration 3 0 0 2 0 1 Other Nominating Committee Committee Committee Designated equivalent to Remuneration 3 0 0 2 0 1 Other Remuneration Committee Committee Supplementary explanation The other member is an Outside Statutory Auditor. [Statutory Auditors] Establishment of Board of Auditors Maximum number of Statutory Auditors stipulated in Articles of Incorporation Number of Statutory Auditors Established 4 4 Cooperation among Statutory Auditors, Accounting Auditors and internal audit departments Cooperation between Statutory Auditors and Accounting Auditors Statutory Auditors and Accounting Auditors work together to coordinate audit plans. Statutory Auditors not only receive reports of audit results from Accounting Auditors but also exchange the necessary information and opinions during the term. Cooperation between Statutory Auditors and internal audit departments Statutory Auditors receive explanations on audit plans, methodology and scope from the Internal Audit Office. In addition, the Standing Statutory Auditor cooperates with the Internal Audit Office to carry out internal audits and exchange the necessary information and opinions. Appointment of Outside Statutory Appointed Auditors Number of Outside Statutory Auditors 3 Number of Independent Officers designated from among Outside 1 Statutory Auditors Outside Statutory Auditors' relationships with the Company (1) Name Attribute Relationships with the Company* a b c d e f g h i j k l m Masanori Okazaki Certified public accountant Hisao Watanabe From another company △ Yasuo Sakai From another company △ Categories for "Relationships with the Company"

"○" when the Statutory Auditor presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "△" when the Statutory Auditor fell under the category in the past; "●" when a close relative of the Statutory Auditor presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; and "▲" when a close relative of the Statutory Auditor fell under the category in the past

a. Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries

b. Non-executive Director or accounting adviser of the Company or its subsidiaries c. Non-executive Director or executive of a parent company of the Company

d. Statutory Auditor of a parent company of the Company

e. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company

f. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof g. Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof

h. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides remuneration as a Statutory Auditor

i. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a corporation)

j. Executive of a client or supplier of the Company (which does not correspond to any of f, g, or h) (the Statutory Auditor himself/herself only)

k. Executive of a company, between which and the Company Outside Directors/Statutory Auditors are mutually appointed (the Statutory Auditor himself/herself only)

l. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the Statutory Auditor himself/herself only) m. Other Outside Statutory Auditors' relationships with the Company (2) Designation Name as Supplementary explanation of the Reasons for appointment Independent relationship Officer Mr. Masanori Okazaki has provided guidance as a certified public accountant on all aspects of management at many companies, and possesses a deep knowledge of auditing and internal controls. Therefore, he was appointed as an Outside Statutory Auditor in the hope that he will use his knowledge and experience to help the Masanori Okazaki ○ ――― Group monitor its overall management. Moreover, he is designated as an Independent Officer on the grounds that he does not receive money or any other property besides executive remuneration. The Group therefore judges that there is no risk of a conflict of interest arising with ordinary shareholders, and that his independence is ensured. Mr. Hisao Watanabe worked at Tokyo Mr. Hisao Watanabe possesses a wealth Gas Co., Ltd., one of the ID Group's of business experience as manager of a clients. In the last fiscal year, transactions technological development department in with this company accounted for only a the field of energy, as well as expertise as slight amount in terms of the Group's a company executive. Therefore, he was Hisao Watanabe sales distribution ratio, but Tokyo Gus appointed as an Outside Statutory Auditor in Group as a whole accounted for 5.3%. the hope that he will use his knowledge as a management expert and experience to help Mr. Watanabe had already resigned from the Group monitor its overall management. the company in question 1 year prior to his appointment as an Outside Statutory Auditor. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 04:01:06 UTC.

