  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ID Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4709   JP3153600006

ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4709)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ID : Corporate Governance Report

05/31/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Corporate Governance

Last updated: May 25, 2021

ID Holdings Corporation

Masaki Funakoshi, President and Representative Director

Inquiries: Masayoshi Nakatani, Manager of Corporate Strategy Department Tel: +81-3-3262-5177

Securities code: 4709

https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp

The corporate governance of the ID Group is described below.

I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information

1. Basic views

The ID Group perceives "increasing corporate value in an ongoing manner" to be of top priority in its management. With this in main, we are working steadily to improve our corporate governance and monitoring functions in accordance with the following guidelines: (1) Assurance of transparency and soundness through the separation of management and execution; (2) Speedy decision-making and execution of business (3) Clarification of accountability; (4) Prompt and appropriate/fair disclosure of information.

The Group has published its basic views concerning corporate governance on its website as "Corporate Governance Guidelines" (hereinafter, "the Guidelines").

URL https://www.idnet-hd.co.jp/corporate/policy.html

[Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

The ID Group complies with all of the principles set out in the Corporate Governance Code.

[Disclosure based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

The following principles are listed based on revised Corporate Governance Code of June 2018.

[Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings]

Please see Section 2-11 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] Please see Section 2-7 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners]

In April 2016, we switched completely to a defined contribution pension scheme. The defined-benefit corporate pension scheme (closed-type consisting solely of recipient pensioners and deferred pensioners) applies only to those employees who resigned prior to the switch to the new scheme. Reserve funds under the closed-typedefined-benefit corporate pension scheme are administered under the principle of safety first.

[Principle 3.1 i) Company Objectives (e.g., corporate philosophy)] Please see Sections 1-2 and 2-12 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 3.1 ii) Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance Please see Section 1-3 of the Guidelines

[Principle 3.1 iii) Board Policies and Procedures in Determining the Remuneration of the Senior Management and Directors] Please see Section 3-16 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 3.1 iv) Board Policies and Procedures in the Appointment/Dismissal of the Senior Management and the Nomination of Director and Statutory Auditor Candidates]

Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 3.1 v) Explanations with Respect to the Individual Appointments/Dismissals and Nominations Based on iv] Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines.

[Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Overview of Scope of Delegation to the Management] Please see Section 3-4 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 4.8 Effective Use of Independent Outside Directors] Please see Section 3-3 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors] Please see Section 3-8 of the Guidelines.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Views on Overall Balance, Diversity and Size of Board of Directors] Please see Sections 3-2 and 3-3 of the Guidelines.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Status of Directors serving concurrent posts] Please see Section 3-2 of the Guidelines.

[Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Analysis and Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a Whole, and Disclosure of Summary of Results]

Please see Section 3-6 of the Guidelines.

[Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Training policy for Directors and Statutory Auditors] Please see Section 3-13 of the Guidelines.

[Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] Please see Section 2-6 of the Guidelines.

2. Capital structure

Foreign shareholding ratioUnder 10%

[Status of major shareholders]

Updated

Name

Number of shares

Shareholding

owned (Shares)

ratio (%)

A.K.Corporation

1,043,954

8.94

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

746,400

6.39

ID Employee Ownership Account

701,925

6.01

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

588,200

5.03

PERSHING-DIV. OF DLJ SECS. CORP.

426,900

3.65

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

422,850

3.62

Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc.*

403,823

3.45

TDC SOFT Inc.

284,100

2.43

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account E)

246,990

2.11

Akemi Funakoshi

198,127

1.69

Controlling shareholder (except for

―――

parent company)

Parent company

None

Supplementary explanation Updated

  • Mizuho Bank, Ltd. submitted a Report on Large Shareholders (Change Report) as of April 8, 2021, and it was reported that the company name of Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc. was changed to Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd.

The shareholders listed under "Status of major shareholders" are correct as of March 31, 2021.

3. Corporate attributes

Listed stock market and market section

Fiscal year-end

Type of business

Number of employees (consolidated) as of the end of the previous fiscal year

Net sales (consolidated) for the previous fiscal year

Number of consolidated subsidiaries as of the end of the previous fiscal year

Updated

Tokyo Stock Exchange/First section

March

Information/communications

1,000 or more

10 billion yen or more, under 100 billion yen

10 or more, less than 50

4. Policy on measures to protect minority shareholders in conducting transactions with controlling shareholder

―――

5. Special circumstances which may have material impact on corporate governance

―――

II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Supervision in Management

1. Organizational composition and operation

Organization form

Company with Statutory Auditors

[Directors]

Maximum number of Directors stipulated in Articles of Incorporation

Term of office stipulated in Articles of Incorporation

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Number of Directors

Appointment of Outside Directors

Number of Outside Directors

Number of Independent Officers designated from among Outside Directors

9

  1. years
    President
    Appointed

2

Outside Directors' relationships with the Company (1)

Name

Attribute

Relationships with the Company*

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

Noriyuki Sugiura

Academic

Keijiro Hayashi

From another company

Aya Nakamura

From another company

  • Categories for "Relationships with the Company"
  • "○" when the Director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category;

"" when the Director fell under the category in the past;

  • "●" when a close relative of the Director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; and "▲" when a close relative of the Director fell under the category in the past
    a. Executive (a person who executes business; hereinafter, the same) of the Company or its subsidiaries b. Non-executive Director or executive of a parent company of the Company
    c. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
    d. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof e. Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
    f. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides remuneration as a Director
    g. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a corporation)
    h. Executive of a client or supplier of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the Director himself/herself only)
    i. Executive of a corporation, between which and the Company Outside Directors/Statutory Auditors are mutually appointed (the Director himself/herself only)
    j. Executive of a corporation that receives a donation from the Company (the Director himself/herself only) k. Other

Outside Directors' relationships with the Company (2)

Designation

Name

as

Supplementary explanation of

Reasons for appointment

Independent

the relationship

Officer

Mr. Noriyuki Sugiura has had a long and

distinguished career as a university/graduate

school professor, but has not been directly

involved in company management. However,

he possesses a rich academic knowledge,

Noriyuki Sugiura

―――

and was appointed as an Outside Director in

the hope that he will use his knowledge and

experience to help the Group further

reinforce its management systems and play

a supervising role. Moreover, he is

designated as an Independent Officer on the

grounds that he does not receive money or

any other property besides executive

remuneration. The Group therefore judges

that there is no risk of a conflict of interest

arising with ordinary shareholders, and that

his independence is ensured.

Mr. Keijiro Hayashi possesses knowledge

from the forefront of the IT field and

experience in global business. Therefore,

he was appointed as an Outside Director in

the hope that he will use his knowledge and

experience to help the Group further

reinforce its management systems and play

Keijiro Hayashi

―――

a supervising role. Moreover, he is

designated as an Independent Officer on the

grounds that he does not receive money or

any other property besides executive

remuneration. The Group therefore judges

that there is no risk of a conflict of interest

arising with ordinary shareholders, and that

his independence is ensured.

Ms. Aya Nakamura worked at IBM

Ms. Aya Nakamura possesses rich

Japan, Ltd., one of the ID Group's

experience and global insights from having

clients. In the last fiscal year,

worked at a foreign-affiliated IT company,

transactions with this company

as well as expertise as an executive officer

accounted for 13.8% in terms of the

in the field of purchasing. Therefore, she

Group's sales distribution ratio. While

was appointed as an Outside Director in the

Aya Nakamura

the Group has a certain level of

hope that she will use her knowledge and

business dealings with this company,

experience to help the Group further

reinforce its management systems and play a

Ms. Nakamura had already resigned

supervising role.

from the company in question 4 years

prior to her appointment as an Outside

Director.

Voluntary establishment of

committee(s) equivalent to Nominating

Established

Committee or Remuneration

Committee

Committees established voluntarily, their composition, and attributes of chairman

All

Full-time

Inside

Outside

Outside

Committee's name

committee

Other

Chairman

members

Directors

Directors

experts

members

Committee

Designated

equivalent to

Remuneration

3

0

0

2

0

1

Other

Nominating

Committee

Committee

Committee

Designated

equivalent to

Remuneration

3

0

0

2

0

1

Other

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

Supplementary explanation

The other member is an Outside Statutory Auditor.

[Statutory Auditors]

Establishment of Board of Auditors

Maximum number of Statutory Auditors stipulated in Articles of Incorporation

Number of Statutory Auditors

Established

4

4

Cooperation among Statutory Auditors, Accounting Auditors and internal audit departments

  • Cooperation between Statutory Auditors and Accounting Auditors

Statutory Auditors and Accounting Auditors work together to coordinate audit plans. Statutory Auditors not only receive reports of audit results from Accounting Auditors but also exchange the necessary information and opinions during the term.

  • Cooperation between Statutory Auditors and internal audit departments

Statutory Auditors receive explanations on audit plans, methodology and scope from the Internal Audit Office. In addition, the Standing Statutory Auditor cooperates with the Internal Audit Office to carry out internal audits and exchange the necessary information and opinions.

Appointment of Outside Statutory

Appointed

Auditors

Number of Outside Statutory Auditors

3

Number of Independent Officers

designated from among Outside

1

Statutory Auditors

Outside Statutory Auditors' relationships with the Company (1)

Name

Attribute

Relationships with the Company*

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

m

Masanori Okazaki

Certified public

accountant

Hisao Watanabe

From another company

Yasuo Sakai

From another company

  • Categories for "Relationships with the Company"
  • "○" when the Statutory Auditor presently falls or has recently fallen under the category;

"" when the Statutory Auditor fell under the category in the past;

  • "●" when a close relative of the Statutory Auditor presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; and "▲" when a close relative of the Statutory Auditor fell under the category in the past
    a. Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries
    b. Non-executive Director or accounting adviser of the Company or its subsidiaries c. Non-executive Director or executive of a parent company of the Company
    d. Statutory Auditor of a parent company of the Company
    e. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
    f. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof g. Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
    h. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides remuneration as a Statutory Auditor
    i. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a corporation)
    j. Executive of a client or supplier of the Company (which does not correspond to any of f, g, or h) (the Statutory Auditor himself/herself only)
    k. Executive of a company, between which and the Company Outside Directors/Statutory Auditors are mutually appointed (the Statutory Auditor himself/herself only)
    l. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the Statutory Auditor himself/herself only) m. Other

Outside Statutory Auditors' relationships with the Company (2)

Designation

Name

as

Supplementary explanation of the

Reasons for appointment

Independent

relationship

Officer

Mr. Masanori Okazaki has provided

guidance as a certified public accountant on

all aspects of management at many

companies, and possesses a deep

knowledge of auditing and internal controls.

Therefore, he was appointed as an Outside

Statutory Auditor in the hope that he will use

his knowledge and experience to help the

Masanori Okazaki

―――

Group monitor its overall management.

Moreover, he is designated as an

Independent Officer on the grounds that he

does not receive money or any other

property besides executive remuneration.

The Group therefore judges that there is no

risk of a conflict of interest arising with

ordinary shareholders, and that his

independence is ensured.

Mr. Hisao Watanabe worked at Tokyo

Mr. Hisao Watanabe possesses a wealth

Gas Co., Ltd., one of the ID Group's

of business experience as manager of a

clients. In the last fiscal year, transactions

technological development department in

with this company accounted for only a

the field of energy, as well as expertise as

slight amount in terms of the Group's

a company executive. Therefore, he was

Hisao Watanabe

sales distribution ratio, but Tokyo Gus

appointed as an Outside Statutory Auditor in

Group as a whole accounted for 5.3%.

the hope that he will use his knowledge as a

management expert and experience to help

Mr. Watanabe had already resigned from

the Group monitor its overall management.

the company in question 1 year prior to

his appointment as an Outside Statutory

Auditor.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ID - Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 04:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 766 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 747 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
Net cash 2021 1 569 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 15 037 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 224
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ID Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masaki Funakoshi President & Representative Director
Hiroo Notsu Manager-Compliance
Noriyuki Sugiura Independent Outside Director
Keijiro Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Toshio Yamakawa Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ID HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.49%137
ACCENTURE PLC8.02%179 354
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.81%160 552
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.25%128 435
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 410
INFOSYS LIMITED11.88%82 363