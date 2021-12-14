ID Logistics : Acquisition of Colisweb in France

Acquisition of 100% of Colisweb, specialist in last mile delivery
Enhancement of ID Logistics' offer for retailers and e-merchants with delivery to individuals
Development potential for Colisweb in France and in Europe
Orgon, December 14, 2021 - 08:00 am - ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is announcing the acquisition of 100% of Colisweb, French specialist in the organization of last mile delivery by appointment.
ACQUISITION OF COLISWEB
With the acquisition of Colisweb, ID Logistics is strengthening its service offering to retailers and e-merchants by acquiring a last mile delivery platform, a critical step in the supply chain, especially for large or bulky packages.
Created in 2013, Colisweb organizes last mile delivery by appointment on D or D + 1, on 2-hour slots, for shipments up to 1,800 kg with the possibility of assembly services, commissioning, or take back packaging and old equipment.
Colisweb offers a unique, multi-channel software solution that offers an optimized interface between the retailer, the carrier and the end consumer:
The physical or digital retailer addresses all of the consumer's delivery needs at the best cost: home delivery, delivery point, drive, from the store or warehouse;
The carrier plans and optimizes its routes using Colisweb's algorithm while reducing its environmental impact;
The end customer benefits from a great flexibility of services, real-time monitoring of his delivery and the possibility of evaluating the quality of the service.
Thanks to its network of 1,500 partner delivery drivers, Colisweb serves all French regions and has won over a varied client portfolio, particularly in DIY, furniture and decoration. Colisweb reaches a turnover of around 30 million euros in 2021 for nearly 750,000 packages delivered.
The integration of the Colisweb solution into ID Logistics' offers will provide an unparalleled solution in a rapidly developing market.
In addition, Colisweb, which remains an autonomous entity within the ID Logistics Group with the retention of its management team at its head, will benefit from the Group's investment and development capacity to extend its network in Europe.
ID Logistics
Tel.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00
55 chemin des Engranauds
www.id-logistics.com
13660 Orgon
SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS
/// COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE
TRANSACTION OVERVIEW
The purchase price, paid entirely in cash, is based on an enterprise value of 24 million euros. A price supplement of up to a maximum of 14 million euros may be paid in 2023 and 2024 depending on the achievement of development objectives for Colisweb's activities. Completion of the acquisition is scheduled for early 2022.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
Eric Hémar, CEO of ID Logistics declared : « We are very happy with this operation, which will allow the Group to offer our customers, as well as many prospects, an optimal solution bringing together know-how in warehouse management, transport organization and final delivery, by combining delivery from stores or from logistics platforms. The quality of the Colisweb and Rémi teams in particular makes us particularly confident in the success of this new project. »
Rémi Lengaigne, Chairman and co-founder of Colisweb declared : « We are very proud of this merger, which sets
a new course for the company. Since its creation, Colisweb has supported its customers in the execution of a tailor- made delivery from stores. This merger allows us to accelerate the development of our service from logistics platforms, for national coverage, and thus offer a unique offer on the heavy and bulky products market. The entrepreneurial and innovation DNA of the ID Logistics Group is a real asset for the success of this operation. »
NEXT REPORT
Publication of fourth-quarter 2021 revenues on 25 January 2022 after market close.
ABOUT COLISWEB
Created in 2013 by Rémi Lengaigne and Damien Abgrall, and located on the Lille - Euratechnologies site, Colisweb is the specialist in last mile delivery by appointment on D or D+1, from stores and warehouses. Present throughout France, Colisweb combines strong technological expertise and a network of 1,500 local delivery drivers, to achieve more than 750,000 deliveries in 2021.
ABOUT ID LOGISTICS
ID Logistics, dirigé par Eric Hémar, est un Groupe international de logistique contractuelle, ayant réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 1 643 M€ en 2020. ID Logistics gère 340 sites implantés dans 17 pays représentant 6 millions de m² opérés en Europe, en Amérique, en Asie et en Afrique, avec 21 500 collaborateurs. Disposant d'un portefeuille clients équilibré entre distribution, industrie, santé et e-commerce, ID Logistics se caractérise par des offres impliquant un haut niveau de technologie. Développant, à travers de multiples projets originaux une approche sociale et environnementale depuis sa création en 2001, le Groupe s'est aujourd'hui engagé résolument dans une politique RSE ambitieuse. L'action ID Logistics est cotée sur le marché réglementé d'Euronext à Paris, compartiment A (Code ISIN : FR0010929125, Mnémo : IDL).
ID Logistics SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:17:16 UTC.