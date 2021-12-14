ID Logistics : Acquisition of Colisweb in France

December 14, 2021 /// www.id-logistics.com

/// PRESS RELEASE

ID Logistics announces the acquisition of

Colisweb, French specialist in last mile delivery

Acquisition of 100% of Colisweb, specialist in last mile delivery

Enhancement of ID Logistics' offer for retailers and e-merchants with delivery to individuals

e-merchants with delivery to individuals Development potential for Colisweb in France and in Europe

Orgon, December 14, 2021 - 08:00 am - ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is announcing the acquisition of 100% of Colisweb, French specialist in the organization of last mile delivery by appointment.

ACQUISITION OF COLISWEB

With the acquisition of Colisweb, ID Logistics is strengthening its service offering to retailers and e-merchants by acquiring a last mile delivery platform, a critical step in the supply chain, especially for large or bulky packages.

Created in 2013, Colisweb organizes last mile delivery by appointment on D or D + 1, on 2-hour slots, for shipments up to 1,800 kg with the possibility of assembly services, commissioning, or take back packaging and old equipment.

Colisweb offers a unique, multi-channel software solution that offers an optimized interface between the retailer, the carrier and the end consumer:

The physical or digital retailer addresses all of the consumer's delivery needs at the best cost: home delivery, delivery point, drive, from the store or warehouse;

The carrier plans and optimizes its routes using Colisweb's algorithm while reducing its environmental impact;

The end customer benefits from a great flexibility of services, real-time monitoring of his delivery and the possibility of evaluating the quality of the service.

Thanks to its network of 1,500 partner delivery drivers, Colisweb serves all French regions and has won over a varied client portfolio, particularly in DIY, furniture and decoration. Colisweb reaches a turnover of around 30 million euros in 2021 for nearly 750,000 packages delivered.

The integration of the Colisweb solution into ID Logistics' offers will provide an unparalleled solution in a rapidly developing market.

In addition, Colisweb, which remains an autonomous entity within the ID Logistics Group with the retention of its management team at its head, will benefit from the Group's investment and development capacity to extend its network in Europe.

ID Logistics Tel.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00 55 chemin des Engranauds www.id-logistics.com 13660 Orgon

SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS