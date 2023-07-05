/// www.id-logistics.com

Half-year liquidity contract statement

Orgon, July 5, 2023

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023 :

4,009 ID Logistics Group shares

€ 763,929.02 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022 :

3,918 ID Logistics Group shares

€ 748,430.87 in cash

Over the period from January 1st to June 30, 2023, the following have been executed :

4,837 buy transactions

4,509 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were :

42,561 shares and € 11,744,606 buy

42,470 shares and € 11,760,104 sell

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of € 3 086 664.00

Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds - 13660 Orgon - FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code : FR0010929125 - IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.5 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages 375 sites across 18 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

