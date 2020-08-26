ID Logistics : Good resilience in H1 2020

Disciplined cash management and reduction of net financial debt

In the context of the health crisis linked to Covid-19, the Group has been particularly attentive to the management of its cash flow:

The cash generated by the activities amounted to €97.5 million during the first half of 2020 (+€51.8 million vs. 2019) :

A strict management of the working capital requirement has enabled the Group to reduce the average time to receive payment from customers by 4 days, representing €18.7 million in current cash;

The Group used government measures allowing the deferral of certain social contributions for an amount of €20.5 million during the first half of 2020;

Finally, ID Logistics and its customers have adopted a selective and progressive investment logic, limiting the latter to €26.9 million during the first half of 2020 (-€9.8 million vs. 2019).

During the first half of 2020, ID Logistics finalized the refinancing of the balance of its acquisition debt with a new €100 million 5-year loan with its historic bank syndicate. This operation resulted in a net cash inflow of €30.4 million before expenses, better financial terms than the refinanced loans, and very gradual repayments. On this occasion, the Group also negotiated a 5-year revolving credit facility of €50 million, which has not been used to date.

At June 30, 2020, after payment of lease debt (IFRS 16) and other changes, the Group thus has a net current cash position of €148.6 million and net financial debt is limited to €59.0 million, or 0.7x EBITDA.

Outlook

ID Logistics intends to continue its development while remaining alert to the evolution of the health crisis. It will be particularly attentive to the openings planned for 2020 (15 in total), to the increase in productivity of the projects already started and to the support of its customers.

After having validated its business model during this crisis, ID Logistics is ready to seize the opportunities that will arise through the development of e-commerce, the industrial relocation in Europe, the strengthening of outsourcing and the concentration of the sector.

Additional note: Audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been performed. The certification report will be issued after completion of the procedures required for the purpose of publishing the annual financial report.

NEXT REPORT: Publication of third-quarter 2020 revenues after the market close on 22 October 2020.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125,

Ticker: IDL).

