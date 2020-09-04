ID Logistics Group: Financial Report H1 2020 Made Available

Regulatory News:
Half-year financial report for the first half of 2020 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at:
- ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)
It is also available on demand:
|
By mail:
|
ID Logistics
|
|
Direction financière
|
|
55, chemin des Engranauds
|
|
13660 Orgon - France
|
By email:
|
yperot@id-logistics.com
|
By phone:
|
+33 (0)4 42 11 06 00
Next report: third quarter 2020 revenues after the markets close on October 22, 2020
ABOUT ID LOGISTICS
ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.
ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).
