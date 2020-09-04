Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ID Logistics Group    IDL   FR0010929125

ID LOGISTICS GROUP

(IDL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/04 11:30:00 am
182 EUR   -1.62%
12:25pID LOGISTICS GROUP : Financial Report H1 2020 Made Available
BU
08/27ID LOGISTICS : Presentation H1 2020 results
PU
08/26ID LOGISTICS : Good resilience in H1 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ID Logistics Group: Financial Report H1 2020 Made Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2020 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at:

- ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)

It is also available on demand:

By mail:

ID Logistics

 

Direction financière

 

55, chemin des Engranauds

 

13660 Orgon - France

By email:

yperot@id-logistics.com

By phone:

+33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

 

Next report: third quarter 2020 revenues after the markets close on October 22, 2020

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ID LOGISTICS GROUP
12:25pID LOGISTICS GROUP : Financial Report H1 2020 Made Available
BU
08/27ID LOGISTICS : Presentation H1 2020 results
PU
08/26ID LOGISTICS : Good resilience in H1 2020
PU
08/26ID LOGISTICS IN H1 2020 : A Committed Player Against the Pandemics, Growth in Sa..
BU
07/23ID LOGISTICS : H1 2020 revenues up +4.3%
PU
07/23ID LOGISTICS : First-half 2020 Sales: 776.6m, up 4.3% Vs. 2019 (Up 2.0% on a Li..
BU
07/16ID LOGISTICS : Annual report 2019
PU
07/07ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement
BU
05/31ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
05/26ID LOGISTICS : Hervé MONTJOTIN joins the Board of Directors of the ID Logistics ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 641 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
Net income 2020 30,4 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net Debt 2020 210 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 235 M 1 232 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 20 142
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Duration : Period :
ID Logistics Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 196,00 €
Last Close Price 185,00 €
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Hémar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Satin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yann Perot Chief Financial Officer
Michel Clair Independent Director
Marie-Aude Hémar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ID LOGISTICS GROUP2.55%1 235
DSV PANALPINA A/S26.15%34 976
CRYOPORT, INC.234.08%2 132
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.30.92%721
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC42.48%553
WINCANTON PLC-36.60%319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group