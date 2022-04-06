Log in
    IDL   FR0010929125

ID LOGISTICS GROUP

(IDL)
ID Logistics : Stan SCHRADER appointed CEO of ID Logistics US

04/06/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Press release

ID LOGISTICS GROUP APPOINTS STAN SCHRADER AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ID LOGISTICS US

Orgon, April 5th, 2022 - Following the completion of the acquisition of Kane Logistics, ID Logistics announces the appointment of Stan Schrader as its new CEO ID Logistics US

Initially Chief Commercial Officer of Kane Logistics, Stan Schrader's new role is to maintain a strong level of organic growth and to implement the commercial synergies offered by this merger with ID Logistics. With this appointment, Stan Schrader, 61, brings more than 35 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management.

"I am particularly pleased and motivated by the expansion of this new group in the United States. ID Logistics offers us a unique opportunity to continue our development in our market and brings a strong know-how complementary to Kane Logistics' activities. The proximity of culture and strategy between our two companies is simply astonishing and represents a real assurance of future success" - Stan Schrader, Managing Director ID Logistics US.

Stan Schrader began his career in 1982 at Schreiber Wholesale Service, a logistics company, as General Manager. From 1992 to 2000, he joined Exel Logistics (DHL Group), as Vice-President of operations for the Healthcare Americas division, supervising 18 sites (5 million m²) and more than 1300 employees. From 2001 to 2007, he joined Arnold Logistics as Senior Vice President of Business Development. In 2007, he joined Jacobson (XPO Group) as Vice President of Business Development where his missions included overseeing strategy and ensuring continuous improvement. From 2016 to 2018, he was appointed Chief Sales Officer at MXD Group. In 2019, he joined KANE Logistics as Chief Commercial Officer, leading account management and business development. Stan Schrader is a member of the Council for Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).

At the same time, William Parramore, appointed at the end of 2021 responsible for ID Logistics' activities until the acquisition of Kane Logistics, now takes on the role of Chief Commercial Officer for the new entity.

ID LOGISTICS' STRONG AMBITIONS IN THE UNITED STATES

Two years after its entry into the United States thanks to the takeover of Nespresso's logistics operations, ID Logistics is giving itself the means to achieve its ambitions in an area with high potential: the size of ID Logistics after the acquisition of KANE Logistics, the management and organization set up should make it possible to develop commercial synergies and pursue strong growth in a geographical area that, in the medium term, will represent a significant part of the Group's activities.

"The acquisition of Kane Logistics represents a new strategic step in our history for our Group. It opens up a considerable new field of development, particularly with industrial customers in the mass consumption sector. We also benefit from a team of experienced and dynamic managers, committed to our values." - Eric Hémar, President of ID Logistics

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, led by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group, with a turnover of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites in 17 countries representing nearly 8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a balanced customer portfolio between distribution, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing, through multiple original projects, a social and environmental approach since its creation in 2001, the Group is now resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. The ID Logistics share is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnem: IDL).

ID Logistics

55 Chemin des Engranauds CS 20040 - 13660 Orgon Phone : +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00www.id-logistics.com

Disclaimer

ID Logistics SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
