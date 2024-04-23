23 April 2024 /// www.id-logistics.com
/// PRESS RELEASE
2023 Universal Registration Document
made available
Orgon, April 23, 2024 - ID Logistics announces that its 2023 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 22, 2024 (n°D.24-0314).
The Universal Registration Document is available on ID Logistics's website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics' registered office at 55, chemin des Engrenauds, 13660 Orgon - France.
The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document :
- The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report ;
- The annual financial report for the year 2023 ;
- The description of the shares buy-back program.
NEXT REPORT
Q1 2024 Revenues: April 23, 2024, after market close.
ABOUT ID LOGISTICS
ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €2.75 billion in 2023. ID Logistics manages nearly 400 sites in 18 countries, representing more than 8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 38,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).
CONTACTS
ID Logistics
NewCap
Yann Perot
Emmanuel Huynh / Thomas Grojean
CFO
Investor Relations & Financial Communications
Tel.: + 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
yperot@id-logistics.com
idlogistics@newcap.eu
ID Logistics
Tel.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00
55 chemin des Engrenauds
www.id-logistics.com
13660 Orgon
SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ID Logistics SA published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 18:14:08 UTC.