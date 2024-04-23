23 April 2024 /// www.id-logistics.com

/// PRESS RELEASE

2023 Universal Registration Document

made available

Orgon, April 23, 2024 - ID Logistics announces that its 2023 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 22, 2024 (n°D.24-0314).

The Universal Registration Document is available on ID Logistics's website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics' registered office at 55, chemin des Engrenauds, 13660 Orgon - France.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document :

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report ;

The annual financial report for the year 2023 ;

The description of the shares buy-back program.

NEXT REPORT

Q1 2024 Revenues: April 23, 2024, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €2.75 billion in 2023. ID Logistics manages nearly 400 sites in 18 countries, representing more than 8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 38,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

CONTACTS ID Logistics NewCap Yann Perot Emmanuel Huynh / Thomas Grojean CFO Investor Relations & Financial Communications Tel.: + 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00 Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 yperot@id-logistics.com idlogistics@newcap.eu

ID Logistics Tel.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00 55 chemin des Engrenauds www.id-logistics.com 13660 Orgon

SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS