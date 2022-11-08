ID Logistics : William PARRAMORE appointed CEO of ID Logistics Belgium

Press release

ID LOGISTICS GROUP FOCUSES ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS BELGIAN SUBSIDIARY BY APPOINTING WILLIAM PARRAMORE MANAGING DIRECTOR BELGIUM

Orgon, November 08th, 2022 - For its Belgian subsidiary, ID Logistics announces the appointment of William Parramore as Managing Director Belgium. In his new role, William Parramore will focus on the development of the activities of the Group in Belgium, either thanks to organic growth or with M&A projects. He will be directly under the authority of Marco Van Walraven, Managing Director ID Logistics Benelux.

"Over the past three years, the Group has succeeded in developing the Benelux area, mainly in the Netherlands, thanks to the signing of new contracts and the acquisition of GVT at the end of last year. With the arrival of William Parramore, our goal is to extend this growth success to Belgium, where ID Logistics already operates on 4 sites" - Marco Van Walraven- Managing Director ID Logistics Benelux.

William Parramore joined ID Logistics in 2021 as Managing Director ID Logistics US. During this assignment, he prepared and successfully integrated the new acquisition of Kane Logistics in the second quarter of this year.

With 25 years of experience in logistics and supply chain, he has worked with global leaders in logistics. In his previous experiences, he has taken on significant P&L responsibilities and successfully managed key business development assignments, most often in an international environment.

William Parramore, 55, holds an MBA in Business/Managerial Economics from Paris Dauphine University. He began his career in 1992 at Tailleur Industrie as a Business Controller. In 1996, he joined Geodis as Director of International Business

Development, then became Vice President of Business Development. In 2000, he joined Freelog Consulting as Vice President (Paris) and President of Atlas Logistics (Casablanca). In 2003, William Parramore joined Kuehne+Nagel, where he was successively Head of Contract Logistics France, Vice President Regional Sales Director for South-West Europe and, finally, Vice President Senior Regional Head of Contract Logistics. From 2015 to 2021, William Parramore held numerous positions such as Senior Vice President at CMA CGM Logistics, Head of Sales Europe at Damco, and Independent Consultant for logistics players. In 2021, William Parramore joined ID Logistics as US Managing Director, a year during which he helped develop the Group's business in the United States.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics company, with a turnover of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites in 18 countries representing nearly 8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a balanced customer portfolio between retail, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through multiple original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is now resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. The ID Logistics share is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnem: IDL).

ID Logistics ID Logistics Press contact: 55 Chemin des Engranauds Rumeur Publique Agency CS 20040 - 13660 Orgon Tel. 01 42 93 04 04 Tel. 04 42 11 06 00 presseidlogistics@rumeurpublique.fr

www.id-logistics.com