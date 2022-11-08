Advanced search
    IDL   FR0010929125

ID LOGISTICS GROUP

(IDL)
04:23 2022-11-08 am EST
268.50 EUR   +0.94%
Id Logistics : William PARRAMORE appointed CEO of ID Logistics Belgium
ID Logistics Group SA Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2022
Id Logistics : Presentation CSR Strategy & Targets
ID Logistics : William PARRAMORE appointed CEO of ID Logistics Belgium

11/08/2022 | 04:34am EST
Press release

ID LOGISTICS GROUP FOCUSES ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS BELGIAN SUBSIDIARY BY APPOINTING WILLIAM PARRAMORE MANAGING DIRECTOR BELGIUM

Orgon, November 08th, 2022 - For its Belgian subsidiary, ID Logistics announces the appointment of William Parramore as Managing Director Belgium. In his new role, William Parramore will focus on the development of the activities of the Group in Belgium, either thanks to organic growth or with M&A projects. He will be directly under the authority of Marco Van Walraven, Managing Director ID Logistics Benelux.

"Over the past three years, the Group has succeeded in developing the Benelux area, mainly in the Netherlands, thanks to the signing of new contracts and the acquisition of GVT at the end of last year. With the arrival of William Parramore, our goal is to extend this growth success to Belgium, where ID Logistics already operates on 4 sites" - Marco Van Walraven- Managing Director ID Logistics Benelux.

William Parramore joined ID Logistics in 2021 as Managing Director ID Logistics US. During this assignment, he prepared and successfully integrated the new acquisition of Kane Logistics in the second quarter of this year.

With 25 years of experience in logistics and supply chain, he has worked with global leaders in logistics. In his previous experiences, he has taken on significant P&L responsibilities and successfully managed key business development assignments, most often in an international environment.

William Parramore, 55, holds an MBA in Business/Managerial Economics from Paris Dauphine University. He began his career in 1992 at Tailleur Industrie as a Business Controller. In 1996, he joined Geodis as Director of International Business

Development, then became Vice President of Business Development. In 2000, he joined Freelog Consulting as Vice President (Paris) and President of Atlas Logistics (Casablanca). In 2003, William Parramore joined Kuehne+Nagel, where he was successively Head of Contract Logistics France, Vice President Regional Sales Director for South-West Europe and, finally, Vice President Senior Regional Head of Contract Logistics. From 2015 to 2021, William Parramore held numerous positions such as Senior Vice President at CMA CGM Logistics, Head of Sales Europe at Damco, and Independent Consultant for logistics players. In 2021, William Parramore joined ID Logistics as US Managing Director, a year during which he helped develop the Group's business in the United States.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics company, with a turnover of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites in 18 countries representing nearly 8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a balanced customer portfolio between retail, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through multiple original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is now resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. The ID Logistics share is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnem: IDL).

ID Logistics

ID Logistics Press contact:

55 Chemin des Engranauds

Rumeur Publique Agency

CS 20040

- 13660 Orgon

Tel. 01 42 93 04 04

Tel. 04 42

11 06 00

presseidlogistics@rumeurpublique.fr

www.id-logistics.com

Disclaimer

ID Logistics SA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 484 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
Net income 2022 62,0 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net Debt 2022 880 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 511 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 25 347
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Duration : Period :
ID Logistics Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 266,00 €
Average target price 381,00 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Hémar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yann Perot Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Laurent Satin Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Michel Clair Independent Director
Herve Montjotin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-27.62%1 511
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-51.98%9 612
CRYOPORT, INC.-70.63%882
WINCANTON PLC-2.17%487
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-15.52%475
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.-17.70%291