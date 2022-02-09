ID Logistics : With QLoader, ID Logistics unloads a truck in less than 10 minutes !

PRESS RELEASE INNOVATION #4

9th February 2022

WITH QLOADER, ID LOGISTICS UNLOADS A TRUCK IN LESS THAN 10 MINUTES

ID Logistics, one of the leading international contract logistics operators, is deploying an innovation on its sites in Poland: QLoader, designed to automatically load or unload any semi-trailer in less than 10 minutes.

QLOADER : FULLY AUTOMATED UNLOADING IN LESS THAN 10 MINUTES

Developed by WDX, the QLoader innovation automates the complete loading and unloading of goods in a semi-trailer.

When the vehicle is positioned at the entrance to the unloading dock, metal forks deploy to position themselves under the pallets and will then extract the entire cargo at once. This makes it possible to unload any standard semi-trailer.

The operation is carried out in 10 minutes against 30 to 40 minutes for a conventional unloading. As a result, the docks are occupied for less time, which makes it possible to transport goods more and more quickly to the places of storage.

With regard to the health and safety of employees, the automation of the reception and unloading of goods makes it possible to eliminate most of the risks that operators usually face: bad postures, handling of the trolley without sufficient visibility, risks of MSDs in the long term...

Currently deployed at the PepsiCo site in Poland (58,000m²), ID Logistics plans to deploy the QLoader system in the coming months on other sites in Europe.

TECHNOLOGY COUPLED WITH AUTOMATED TROLLEYS

QLoader is associated with automatic guidance vehicles (AGVs) that enable automated flows to storage points. Equipped with navigation lasers, these automatic trolleys do their job efficiently and safely. As the pallets are picked up automatically, a barcode reading is then carried out, to store them in the racks completely autonomously and up to 10 meters high. These AGVs are also equipped with 360° safety laser radars, allowing them to stop automatically as soon as the safety zone is crossed by an operator or obstacle, guaranteeing all those working on the site maximum safety.

