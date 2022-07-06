Press Release

ID LOGISTICS APPOINTS JEAN-NOËL LORENZONI, NEW GROUP LEGAL DIRECTOR

Orgon, July 6th, 2022 - ID Logistics, the leading company in contract logistics in France and internationally, announces the appointment of Jean-Noël Lorenzoni as the Group's new Legal Director. He succeeds Pascal Teranne, who will leave his position on July 4th, 2022, after a 36-year career with the Flèche Cavaillonnaise and ID Logistics.

With a background in dynamic international companies, Jean-Noël Lorenzoni, 44, brings know-how in the legal field, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and risk management.

Jean-Noël began his career in 2004, at the European Patent Office in Munich as a legal officer. In 2005, he became Legal Manager at Proteus by Sequens, a company specializing in biotechnology research. In 2010 he joined Naturex, world leader in natural ingredients of plant origin, as Secretary-General and Group Legal Manager. In 2019, he joined the French industrial group Gazechim, with the mission of structuring the legal department.

In 2022, he joins the ID Logistics Group as Chief Legal Officer where he is in charge of both corporate matters and the supervision of operational subsidiaries.

"We are delighted with the arrival of Jean-Noël. He brings to the ID Logistics Group his outstanding knowledge of a very international environment, his very concrete practice of legal files and insurance subjects. He will help the Group in its proper control of operational risks and will accompany it in its large-scale development projects. - Eric Hémar, President of ID Logistics.

PASCAL TERANNE: 36 YEARS OF CAREER IN LOGISTICS

Pascal Teranne began his career in 1986 at la Flèche Cavaillonnaise as Legal Officer, before joining ID Logistics in 2001 as Chief Legal Officer. With his unique experience and his perfect integration into all operational subjects, Pascal Teranne contributed strongly to the national and international development of the ID Logistics Group. Eric Hémar, President of the Group, and all the employees warmly thank him for his involvement and for this great career achieved within the company.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, led by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group, with a turnover of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites in 18 countries representing nearly 8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a balanced customer portfolio between distribution, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing, through multiple original projects, a social and environmental approach since its creation in 2001, the Group is now resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. The ID Logistics share is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnem: IDL).