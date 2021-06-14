Log in
    IDL   FR0010929125

ID LOGISTICS GROUP

(IDL)
ID Logistics : PROCTER & GAMBLE strengthens its partnership with ID Logistics CHILE

06/14/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
14th June 2021

PRESS RELEASE

PROCTER & GAMBLE

STRENGTHENS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH ID LOGISTICS CHILE

BY ENTRUSTING IT WITH ITS STORAGE ACTIVITIES

After entrusting its co-packing activities to ID Logistics in 2020, Procter & Gamble Chile is consolidating its partnership with the logistician. Indeed, since January 2021, ID Logistics also manages the warehousing and order preparation activities of one of the world leaders in hygiene and beauty products.

Orgon, 14th June 2021 - Faced with strong growth in its business, Procter & Gamble Chile, has naturally turned to ID Logistics to outsource its warehousing activities after entrusting it in 2020 with its co- packing activities.

Since the beginning of 2021, the 86 employees of the Macul site, near Santiago, ensure the reception and storage of pallets, the preparation of orders as well as the shipment to the various actors of the retail sector in Chile. The site, with a total area of 21,000m2, offers a storage capacity of more than 20,000 pallets, representing more than 1,200 references of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs). Every day, an average of 15 lorries leaves the shipping docks and a dozen come in.

ID LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES TO OPTIMIZE FLOWS AND IMPROVE SECURITY

ID Logistics Chile has expanded the scope of its services by offering new equipment and technologies for all its operations:

  • The installation of a telescopic conveyor
    This solution helps on-site teams to quickly and efficiently load and/or unload any type of bulk goods. This also makes it possible to avoid the transport and handling of heavy loads by operators.
  • The deployment of ID Smart technology
    This system of cameras embedded on the picking carts makes it possible to film the order preparation. The videos are then used in the event of a customer complaint to avoid disputes. This system is associated with a Put to Light module to guide the operator in his order preparation process.
  • The "Put to light" module
    It allows to centralize several orders made in the same preparation area to be then dispatched by the operator thanks to light alerts. These quickly and automatically indicate the locations and quantities to be taken. This innovation saves operators from journeys that are too long and tiring.

ID LOGISTICS CHILE: DIFFERENTIATING SERVICES, APPRECIATED BY CUSTOMERS

Established in the country since 2017, ID Logistics Chile shows constant growth. Recognized on the local market for the quality of its services, its innovative solutions and its operational excellence, ID Logistics differentiates itself, thanks to the continuous improvement processes and its customer satisfaction orientation.

Its 760 employees, spread over 3 different sites, offer their customers in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector value-added services such as co-packing,cross-dock, stock management and order preparation (homogeneous pallets or retail preparation).

SUSTAINABLE LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, led by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group, with a turnover of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics manages 340 sites in 17 countries representing 6 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a balanced customer portfolio between distribution, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterized by offering a high level of technology. Developing, through multiple original projects, a social and environmental approach since its creation in 2001, the Group is now resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL).

ID LOGISTICS PRESS CONTACT:

RUMEUR PUBLIQUE AGENCY

Tel. 01 42 93 04 04 - presseidlogistics@rumeurpublique.fr

Jérôme Saczewski - Célia Forest - Lorraine Tissier-Rebour - Mounia Bagass

Disclaimer

ID Logistics SA published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
