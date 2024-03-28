PRESS RELEASE

Orgon, March 28, 2024

ID LOGISTICS BRAZIL: NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH WELLA COMPANY

ID Logistics, an international leader in contract logistics, is in charge of the logistics activities of the new national distribution center in Brazil of Wella Company, a global leader in the beauty industry and a leader in the global cosmetics industry. This new customer for the Group illustrates ID Logistics' strong expertise in this high-tech sector.

Wella site at Extrema ©ID Logistics

Now independent of the Coty Group, Wella Company controls its entire supply chain and has decided to start a collaboration with ID Logistics that opens a new chapter in Brazil.

"This year we are celebrating 70 years of business and innovation in Brazil. The opening of Wella Company's first distribution center in Brazil marks another important milestone in our quest for independence and reflects our commitment to raising the standards of the hair care industry. It is also an opportunity for us to strengthen our presence as a leader in the Brazilian professional market" - Nathalie De Gouveia, Chairman of Wella Company in Brazil.

Located in Extrema, in the south of the state of Minas Gerais, the site benefits from proximity to the main consumption centers, thus strengthening the national distribution of the Group's brands to different channels: from wholesale to specialized distributors, including beauty salons, perfumeries, pharmacies and e-commerce.

ID Logistics Brazil employs more than 2,000 people in this region, ensuring high agility in the event of fluctuating activity.

"We are proud to inaugurate Extrema's new distribution centre, which both strengthens our presence in the region and strengthens our ties with Wella Company, the market leader in this sector. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to operational excellence and innovation, always offering the best solution for our customers. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the realization of this incredible project as well as Wella Company for their trust. This is just the beginning of a story that will be crowned with success"

- Gilberto Lima, General Manager of ID Logistics Brazil.

OPERATIONAL PROFILE OF THE SITE

With a surface area of 12,000 m², the site has a storage capacity of 14,000 pallets. 21 trucks operate on site every day, representing the movement of more than 110,000 parcels per month.

Operational 24 hours a day, the site responds with agility to customer requests. Also managed by a Control Tower -a new addition to ID Logistics Brazil's range of services and solutions - this site can guide delivery drivers to optimized routes and allow Wella Company to control the status of deliveries until they arrive at their destination.

55 Chemin des Engrenauds CS 20040 - 13660 Orgon Tel. 04 42 11 06 00https://www.id-logistics.com/

CONTACT PRESSE ID LOGISTICS : Agence Rumeur Publique

Tél. 01 42 93 04 04presseidlogistics@rumeurpublique.fr

This new site, LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified, is equipped with a LED lighting system, a wastewater recovery and recycling system. In addition, solar panels are expected to be installed by 2025, so that the site's energy consumption is 100% green.

The building also has FaceFelt insulation that ensures better acoustic and thermal comfort, with a reduction in the temperature of the internal environment. On the safety side, aerosols and other flammable products are managed in a separate infrastructure, ensuring regulatory compliance as well as the integrity of these products.

"The quality of ID Logistics Brazil's offer and its ability to support growth plans were decisive in our choice. We will be able to meet the demands of the Brazilian market with greater efficiency and agility. We are committed to optimizing our ope-rations and providing the best solutions to our customers"

- Paula Despinoy, Director of Logistics & Procurement at Wella Company

"This collaboration represents an important milestone for ID Logistics Brazil. This new partnership and the new services offered will contribute to the efficiency and success of this operation, allowing Wella Company's customers - beauty pro-fessionals and the communities surrounding the Group - to grow"

- Caroline Apezzatto, Director of Business Development at ID Logistics Brazil.

ID LOGISTICS BRAZIL: A MAJOR PLAYER IN THE NATIONAL LOGISTICS LANDSCAPE

Established in 2003, ID Logistics' Brazilian subsidiary has 7,000 employees and manages the logistics operations of 62 sites located in strategic areas such as the state of Sao Paolo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Distrito Federal and Espirito Santo. The logistics company's activities in the country are mainly dedicated to FMCG and Industry, followed by e-commerce and textiles, retail and finally the cosmetics sector. With a portfolio of global clients (Carrefour, Danone, Estée Lauder, Unilever, ABInBev, Henkel, etc.), ID Logistics Brazil is a major player in the national economic landscape. Thanks to this new partnership with Wella Company, ID Logistics strengthens its recognized expertise in the cosmetics sector, and shows more than ever its ambition to bring its know-how and unique expertise to companies wishing to increase their logistics activities in the country.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS:

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €2.75 billion in 2023. ID Logistics manages nearly 400 sites in 18 countries, representing more than 8 million sq.m. operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 38,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

ABOUT WELLA COMPANY:

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies and is made up of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin and ghd. Pursuing innovation that inspires consumers and beauty professionals, and that engages communities to look, feel and be themselves. Wella Company is committed to building the best company in the beauty industry, where the 6,000 employees in more than 100 countries can bring their best to work. Guided by its values and led by the purpose of delivering positive impact for people through its products and for the planet and society, it provides growth for all stakeholders. To learn more about Wella, visitwww.wellacompany.comand follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

