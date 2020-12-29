Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ID Logistics Group    IDL   FR0010929125

ID LOGISTICS GROUP

(IDL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/29 11:29:21 am
218.25 EUR   +2.46%
11:43aID LOGISTICS : receives the first PFIZER vaccines in Spain
PU
10/22ID LOGISTICS : Sustained growth in Q3 2020
PU
10/22ID LOGISTICS : Good Growth Momentum in Q3 2020
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ID Logistics : receives the first PFIZER vaccines in Spain

12/29/2020 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 29, 2020

/// PRESS KIT

ID LOGISTICS RECEIVES THE FIRST PFIZER

VACCINES IN SPAIN

  • Following approval by the European Medicines Agency, the first shipment of vaccines has arrived in Spain, at ID Logistics' platform in Guadalajara.
  • This first consignment was distributed immediately to start the vaccination campaign in complete confidentiality.

Madrid, December 26, 2020- ID Logistics, one of the leading national and international logistics operators and a specialist in pharmaceutical logistics management, has been selected to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in Spain.

The Spanish health authorities chose ID Logistics in recognition of its track record as a strategic service provider to Pfizer for over 15 years in Spain and Portugal.

In this first reception, ID Logistics carries out the preparation and packaging of the Pfizer vaccine, for subsequent shipment throughout Spain within 24 hours.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

Created in 2001, ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group that manages 320 sites in 18 countries, representing 5.8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterised by offers involving a high level of technology and a resolutely sustainable approach.

The group achieved a turnover of €1,534.2 million in 2019 and employs more than 21,000 people. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL).

ID LOGISTICS PRESS CONTACT:

RUMEUR PUBLIQUE AGENCY

+33 1 42 93 04 04 -presseidlogistics@rumeurpublique.fr

Jérôme Saczewski - Célia Forest - Lorraine Tissier-Rebour - Mounia Bagass

ID Logistics

Tél : +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

55, chemin des Engranauds

www.id-logistics.com

CS 20040

13660 Orgon

DES SOLUTIONS LOGISTIQUES DURABLES

Disclaimer

ID Logistics SA published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:42:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ID LOGISTICS GROUP
11:43aID LOGISTICS : receives the first PFIZER vaccines in Spain
PU
10/22ID LOGISTICS : Sustained growth in Q3 2020
PU
10/22ID LOGISTICS : Good Growth Momentum in Q3 2020
BU
10/22ID LOGISTICS GROUP : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
10/22ID LOGISTICS GROUP : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
09/30ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
09/04ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Financial Report H1 2020 Made Available
BU
08/31ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
08/27ID LOGISTICS : Presentation H1 2020 results
PU
08/26ID LOGISTICS : Good resilience in H1 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 631 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
Net income 2020 25,7 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net Debt 2020 392 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 202 M 1 469 M 1 474 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 20 391
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Duration : Period :
ID Logistics Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 199,75 €
Last Close Price 213,00 €
Spread / Highest target 0,94%
Spread / Average Target -6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Hémar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Satin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yann Perot Chief Financial Officer
Michel Clair Independent Director
Marie-Aude Hémar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ID LOGISTICS GROUP18.07%1 469
DSV PANALPINA A/S33.24%38 009
CRYOPORT, INC.166.52%1 742
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.34.01%738
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)30.50%486
WINCANTON PLC-19.28%412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ