December 29, 2020

ID LOGISTICS RECEIVES THE FIRST PFIZER

VACCINES IN SPAIN

Following approval by the European Medicines Agency, the first shipment of vaccines has arrived in Spain, at ID Logistics' platform in Guadalajara.

This first consignment was distributed immediately to start the vaccination campaign in complete confidentiality.

Madrid, December 26, 2020- ID Logistics, one of the leading national and international logistics operators and a specialist in pharmaceutical logistics management, has been selected to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer in Spain.

The Spanish health authorities chose ID Logistics in recognition of its track record as a strategic service provider to Pfizer for over 15 years in Spain and Portugal.

In this first reception, ID Logistics carries out the preparation and packaging of the Pfizer vaccine, for subsequent shipment throughout Spain within 24 hours.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

Created in 2001, ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group that manages 320 sites in 18 countries, representing 5.8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterised by offers involving a high level of technology and a resolutely sustainable approach.

The group achieved a turnover of €1,534.2 million in 2019 and employs more than 21,000 people. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL).

