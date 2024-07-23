ID Logistics: sales up by almost 20% in Q2
The contract logistics group saw a slight increase in sales in France (+0.3%), and like-for-like growth of 19.2% in the rest of Europe, 20% in Latin America and Asia, and above all 40% in the United States.
After this 'very good first half', ID Logistics says it is 'well positioned to continue supporting world leaders in their efforts to organize and optimize their supply chains, in all the countries where we are present'.
