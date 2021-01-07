Nomination : Guillaume DELAVAL, CSR Director

7 january 2021

Orgon, 7 January 2021 - ID Logistics announces the appointment of Guillaume Delaval as CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Director. He will report to Christophe Satin, Group Director General.

Holder of an engineering degree from ICAM in Nantes and holder of a DESS in management from IAE Aix-en-Provence, Guillaume Delaval began his career in the automotive industry (FAURECIA) and FMCG industry (KRONENBOURG & KRAFT FOODS). In 2011, he joined the Group ID LOGISTICS as Contract Manager. He then managed several large accounts from various sectors (industrial, cosmetics, mass consumption, distribution, etc.). In 2016, he joined the Iberian subsidiary of ID LOGISTICS to create the Contract Management department.

Guillaume Delaval, 45 years old, has developed real expertise in transport optimisation, logistics reengineering and project management.

As part of his new functions, he will have to structure the environmental and societal ambition of the Group around its own values and supervise their implementation in all subsidiaries. He will participate in the Group Executive Committee.

Eric Hémar, President of ID Logistics, adds: « CSR is an issue at the heart of our corporate strategy. This is the reason why we are creating a specific department. With Guillaume, we have chosen a profile familiar with our company and its culture, which will allow him to speed up the implementation of our CSR policy: to be the benchmark in the market on CSR themes specific to our activity (Health and safety at work, the qualifying company, the environmental intensity of our operations, etc.) and proactively support our customers in reducing their Carbon Footprint. This approach will strengthen our attractiveness to our employees, our clients and our investors. "

