Nomination : Guillaume DELAVAL, CSR Director

01/07/2021
7 january 2021

/// PRESS KIT

NOMINATION

GUILLAUME DELAVAL, CSR DIRECTOR

OF THE ID LOGISTICS GROUP

Orgon, 7 January 2021 - ID Logistics announces the appointment of Guillaume Delaval as CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Director. He will report to Christophe Satin, Group Director General.

Holder of an engineering degree from ICAM in Nantes and holder of a DESS in management from IAE Aix-en-Provence, Guillaume Delaval began his career in the automotive industry (FAURECIA) and FMCG industry (KRONENBOURG & KRAFT FOODS). In 2011, he joined the Group ID LOGISTICS as Contract Manager. He then managed several large accounts from various sectors (industrial, cosmetics, mass consumption, distribution, etc.). In 2016, he joined the Iberian subsidiary of ID LOGISTICS to create the Contract Management department.

Guillaume Delaval, 45 years old, has developed real expertise in transport optimisation, logistics reengineering and project management.

As part of his new functions, he will have to structure the environmental and societal ambition of the Group around its own values and supervise their implementation in all subsidiaries. He will participate in the Group Executive Committee.

Eric Hémar, President of ID Logistics, adds: « CSR is an issue at the heart of our corporate strategy. This is the reason why we are creating a specific department. With Guillaume, we have chosen a profile familiar with our company and its culture, which will allow him to speed up the implementation of our CSR policy: to be the benchmark in the market on CSR themes specific to our activity (Health and safety at work, the qualifying company, the environmental intensity of our operations, etc.) and proactively support our customers in reducing their Carbon Footprint. This approach will strengthen our attractiveness to our employees, our clients and our investors. "

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

Created in 2001, ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group that manages 320 sites in 18 countries, representing 5.8 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, industry, healthcare and e-commerce, ID Logistics is characterised by offers involving a high level of technology and a resolutely sustainable approach.

The group achieved a turnover of €1,534.2 million in 2019 and employs more than 21,000 people. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL).

ID LOGISTICS PRESS CONTACT:

RUMEUR PUBLIQUE AGENCY

+33 1 42 93 04 04 - presseidlogistics@rumeurpublique.fr

Jérôme Saczewski - Célia Forest - Lorraine Tissier-Rebour - Mounia Bagass

ID Logistics

55, chemin des Engranauds CS 20040 - 13660 Orgon

Tél : +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00 - www.id-logistics.com

DES SOLUTIONS LOGISTIQUES DURABLES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ID Logistics SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:23:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
