IDACORP : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Tightens 2020 Earnings Guidance Upward

BOISE--IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported third quarter 2020 net income attributable to IDACORP of $102.0 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared with $89.9 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, IDACORP reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $199.9 million, or $3.95 per diluted share, compared with $185.7 million, or $3.68 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.
