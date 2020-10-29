Log in
IDACORP, Inc.

IDACORP, INC.

(IDA)
IDACORP : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Tightens 2020 Earnings Guidance Upward

10/29/2020 | 06:35am EDT

BOISE--IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported third quarter 2020 net income attributable to IDACORP of $102.0 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared with $89.9 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, IDACORP reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $199.9 million, or $3.95 per diluted share, compared with $185.7 million, or $3.68 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Idacorp Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:34:02 UTC

